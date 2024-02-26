Home

Guide

Ajanta and Ellora Caves To Grishneshwar Temple: 5 Best Places To Visit In Aurangabad

Ajanta and Ellora Caves To Grishneshwar Temple: 5 Best Places To Visit In Aurangabad

Aurangabad's Arcane Adventures: 5 Gateways to Mughal Majesty Aurangabad is a historical city in Maharashtra that served as the erstwhile capital of the Mughal dynasty for many years. Nicknamed the 'C

Feature Image Aurangabad

Aurangabad’s Arcane Adventures: 5 Gateways to Mughal Majesty

Aurangabad is a historical city in Maharashtra that served as the erstwhile capital of the Mughal dynasty for many years. Nicknamed the ‘City of Gates’, Aurangabad is a bustling tourist hub offering a perfect blend of history, culture, and architecture.

Trending Now

From the UNESCO-recognized Ajanta and Ellora caves to the Panchakki watermill, Bibi ka Maqbara, and Daulatabad Fort, Aurangabad spoils you with choices when it comes to sightseeing. This article covers the top 5 attractions in Aurangabad that should be on every traveler’s itinerary.

You may like to read

1.Ajanta and Ellora Caves: A Journey Through India’s Artistic Legacy

Dating back to the 2nd century BCE, the Ajanta and Ellora cave complexes are among India’s most astonishing historical sites, decorated with exquisite paintings and rock-cut sculptures.

Ajanta has around 30 caves overlooking a curved rock face, showcasing some of the finest surviving frescoes based on the Jataka tales. Ellora houses 34 monasteries and temples hewn side by side, representing Buddhism, Jainism, and Hinduism, with intricate details at every corner.

No wonder these architecturally marvelous man-made cave networks are UNESCO World Heritage sites, drawing history aficionados from across the globe.

2.Bibi Ka Maqbara: The Taj of the Deccan in Splendor

Built in the 1660s, Bibi ka Maqbara is often compared to the iconic Taj Mahal, owing to its striking resemblance to the marble monument in Agra.

Known as the ‘Taj of the Deccan’, it was commissioned by Mughal ruler Aurangzeb as a loving tribute to commemorate his wife Dilras Banu Begum. The distinguishing aspects are the hexagonal shape, four minarets, and elaborate dome structure of Bibi Ka Maqbara, making it a majestic mausoleum.

Do explore the perfectly manicured gardens, walkways dotted with fountains, and subterranean structures for a peek into its charming Mughal-era heritage.

3.Panchakki: Witnessing Ingenious Medieval Engineering

Panchakki, a 17th-century watermill located in the old Aurangabad city, is known for its intriguing water-operated grinding mill, which has been functioning since medieval times. Literally meaning ‘water wheel’, the Panchakki hydraulic system was devised by Mughal governor Malik Ambar to grind grains for pilgrims.

This early form of hydropower engineering continues to draw historians and tourists alike. Walk through the sprawling garden, dotted with fish-filled tanks, fountains, and artificial waterfalls, giving it a tranquil vibe.

Do spend time gazing at the still-working mill and water channel flowing with shaped pillars supporting the underground ducts.

4.Daulatabad Fort: Majestic Stronghold of the Deccan

Soaring at a height of 200 meters, Daulatabad fort is one of Maharashtra’s best-preserved medieval forts, dating back to the 11th century.

Built on a hilltop, Daulatabad fort served as a mighty outpost for successive rulers owing to its strategic location and steep fortress wall running across 5 kilometers.

There are multiple gateways, bastions, and ramparts well-maintained over the years, flaunting excellent defense planning. Worth exploring are the royal baths adorned by stone carvings and the infamous torture chamber, still leaving tourists spooked!

The panoramic view from the summit makes climbing up the towering fort complex totally worthwhile.

5.Grishneshwar Temple: Embracing Spirituality Amidst Architectural Beauty

The serene Grishneshwar temple complex encloses one of the twelve Jyotirlingas in India, which are sacred shrines dedicated to Lord Shiva.

Beautiful carvings and artwork adorn this temple, constructed using red rocks in the 18th century. According to legends, the temple derived its name from King Grushmashya, after whom the town of Grishneshwar is named.

The sanctum sanctorum houses the Jyotirlingam, which is nothing but a pillar of light symbolising Shiva’s radiance. Surrounding areas make for peaceful nature walks to enjoy the spiritual ambiance.

Summarising Aurangabad’s Timeless Appeal

With religious shrines juxtaposed against Mughal-style mausoleums and forts, Aurangabad is truly a living museum, offering glimpses into a historically opulent era. Your Aurangabad checklist, packed with UNESCO wonders, architectural marvels, breezy picnic spots, and sacred destinations, will guarantee an unforgettable holiday. So take some downtime exploring these must-see places of tourist interest to appreciate the many textured layers that shape Aurangabad’s composite heritage.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Guide News on India.com.