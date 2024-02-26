Home

Guide

Alleppey Beach To Alappuzha Lighthouse: 5 Best Places To Visit In Alleppey (Alappuzha)

Alleppey Beach To Alappuzha Lighthouse: 5 Best Places To Visit In Alleppey (Alappuzha)

Alleppey's Aquatic Alleys: Navigate the Venice of the East Alleppey, also known as Alappuzha, is tagged as the ‘Venice of the East’ for its picturesque backwaters, lagoons, and canals intertwined

Feature Image Alleppey

Alleppey’s Aquatic Alleys: Navigate the Venice of the East

Alleppey, also known as Alappuzha, is tagged as the ‘Venice of the East’ for its picturesque backwaters, lagoons, and canals intertwined through the town.

Trending Now

Set amidst Kerala’s serene natural landscape between the Arabian Sea and a network of tranquil waterways, Alleppey offers the perfect retreat, whether you’re a lover of scenic beauty, seafood delicacies, or water sports. This article covers Alleppey’s top 5 attractions that attract tourists seeking laid-back vacations surrounded by sun-kissed palms and houseboats.

You may like to read

1.Alleppey Beach: Where Sun, Sand, and Serenity Meet

Flanked by the sea on one side and backwater canals on the other, Alleppey Beach is the town’s favourite hangout spot, with golden sand perfect for evening strolls.

A cool sea breeze, charming pine trees in one corner, and views of giant snake-boat piers combine to make Alleppey Beach mesmerising in its own way. Early morning walks along the stretch are refreshing, while sunsets are great for whiling away time over piping hot snacks and tender coconut water available at stalls dotting the beachside.

2.Krishnapuram Palace: A Regal Journey Through Kerala’s History

Built in the 18th century, Krishnapuram Palace is a brilliant specimen of traditional Travancore-style architecture that Kerala is famous for.

Displaying influences of Kerala as well as Mughal styles, the palace has exquisite carvings and mural paintings adorning its interiors, giving an artistic glimpse into royal life. Check out the famous 49-square-meter single-slab ceiling mural Gajendra Moksham’ depicting a tale from mythology with intricate details.

The palace museum within the complex houses antique sculptures, paintings, and artifacts worth admiring too.

3.Karumadikkuttan (Buddha Statue): Discovering Ancient Serenity

3 kilometers east of Alleppey town lies an 11th-century shrine erected around a gigantic statue of Lord Buddha known as Karumadikkuttan in the local tongue.

Believed to be built by traders from East Asia, the black granite figure stands encased inside an octagonal enclosure under Bodhi trees. The surrounding garden area contains relics of Buddha with symbols of Buddhism, making it a historically fascinating site.

Early mornings or evenings are ideal to avoid crowds and appreciate the structural elements accentuated by soft lighting.

4.Pathiramanal Island: Nature’s Untouched Paradise

Accessible only by boat, Pathiramanal Island on Lake Vembanad is an untouched slice of natural beauty brimming with biodiversity.

Surrounded by the waters of Kochi backwaters, Pathiramanal is a haven for over 90 species of migratory birds seen flocking here during the winter months. Some rare varieties of aquatic life also thrive in these wetland ecosystems.

That’s why it is Kerala’s latest eco-tourism hotspot for birdwatchers and nature lovers seeking solace amid shimmering lake waters fringed by lush foliage.

5.Alappuzha Lighthouse: Capturing Coastal Beauty from New Heights

Besides its primary function as a navigation aid, the Alappuzha lighthouse also doubles up as a thrilling tourist attraction, given the awe-inspiring views it offers from the top.

Soak in the heavenly sight of the golden seashore dotted with scores of anchored boats on one side and the never-ending palm-fringed greenery of paddy fields on the other. Sunrise and sunset are great timings to catch the coastal town bathed in a golden glow for Instagram-worthy clicks!

Conclusion

Crisscrossed by lush waterways and ringed by palm trees, Alleppey lets you enjoy nature from the cool interiors of a houseboat or relish sun-kissed sights from golden beaches and hilltop lighthouses. Foodies can indulge in delicious coastal cuisine while culture lovers understand regional art forms in ancient palaces. With tourist infrastructure getting streamlined regularly, Alleppey fits the dreams of leisure getaways in God’s Own Country.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Guide News on India.com.