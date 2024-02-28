Home

Barabati Fort To Dhabaleshwar: 5 Best Places To Visit In Cuttack

Cuttack’s Crafted Charm: A Rare Peek into India’s Artisan Heart

Known as the cultural capital of Odisha, a trip to Cuttack acquaints one with the city’s thousand-year-old rich heritage through majestic monuments and archaeological sites narrating fascinating tales of bygone eras. From Barabati Fort to Qadam Rasool, stone carvings to silver filigree, Cuttack delights with its distinct attractions.

Here are the top 5 must-see places for an enriching escapade.

1.Barabati Fort: Echoes of a Millennium in Cuttack’s Skyline

Standing tall for almost a millennium since the 10th century are the majestic ruins of Barabati Fort, enveloping the scenic Barabati Stadium overlooking the Mahanadi River. Once the oldest military fortification, Barabati was the Gajapati rulers’ administrative seat under Queen Subhadra, where European traders sought business alliances for lucrative textile trade, as inscriptions suggest.

Feel the winds whisper unheard stories as you climb atop ramparts lined with tombs, gazing over Cuttack’s stunning vista dotted with shrines.

2.Qadam-E-Rasool Mosque: A Sanctuary of Spiritual Serenity

Built around a piece of stone bearing a footprint believed to be of the Prophet Mohammed, the Qadam Rasool mosque located in the Cantonment area has an intriguing history commemorating Nawab Alingar of Odisha, who received the holy relic. Surrounded by four exquisite minarets in Indo-Saracenic architecture style, the shrine’s peaceful ambiance leaves visitors spiritually rejuvenated.

Nearby is the Ghanteswari Temple, overlooking the Mahanadi river confluence, popular amongst childless women seeking blessings.

3.Choudwar: Tracing Cuttack’s Ancient Capital Along the Mahanadi

Renowned for housing the remains of Cuttack’s earliest capital under the Sal dynasty, Choudwar charms with its verdant locales beside the River Mahanadi. Believed to be named after courtiers called ‘Chaudhuris’, it has an ancient Saptamatrika temple featuring seven female deities flanked by temples dedicated to Lord Shiva, as well as a Gopal Jew temple with 25 arches facing the waterfront.

Enjoy breathtaking sunset views along scenic ghats lined with stonework, temples, and bathing steps.

4.Bhitarkanika National Park: A Wildlife Sanctuary of Unparalleled Beauty

Nestled 120 km from Cuttack in Odisha, Bhitarkanika National park sprawls over 650 sq. kms, showcasing a mesmerising blend of marine vegetation, salt-tolerant flora, winding rivers, and meandering creeks. This sanctuary, a haven for rare flora and fauna, is renowned for its diverse reptilian inhabitants, notably crocodiles.

Yet, it also magnetises an array of migratory species, including Olive Ridley Sea Turtles, Asian Open Bills, Black Ibises, Egrets, and Darters, with the winter months witnessing the arrival of over 215 avian visitors.

5.Dhabaleshwar: Tranquility Amidst the Mahanadi

Perched 37 km from Cuttack, Dhabaleshwar temple, dedicated to Lord Shiva, graces a river island in the majestic embrace of the Mahanadi. A cherished weekend retreat for locals and nearby dwellers, this ancient temple, dating back to the 10th century AD, serves as a significant pilgrimage site.

Accessible by boats and ferries from Cuttack, or via a scenic foot-over bridge for a nominal fee, it offers not just spiritual solace but also a serene, picturesque ambiance to rejuvenate the soul.

Conclusion

As one admires the architectural grandeur of old palaces and forts overlooking Mahanadi’s azure flow beside artistic shrines, Cuttack certainly takes visitors back in time through its splendid millennium-old heritage preserved across archaeological vestiges and thriving silver handicraft traditions symbolic of Odisha’s rich historical legacy.

