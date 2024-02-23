Home

Guide

Belgaum Fort To Military Mahadeva Temple: 5 Best Places To Visit In Belgaum

Belgaum Fort To Military Mahadeva Temple: 5 Best Places To Visit In Belgaum

Unveiling Belgaum: Where History Meets Nature's Splendor Surrounded by the towering Western Ghats on one side and the vast Deccan Plateau on the other lies Belgaum city, an intriguing fusion of medie

Feature Image of Belgaum

Unveiling Belgaum: Where History Meets Nature’s Splendor

Surrounded by the towering Western Ghats on one side and the vast Deccan Plateau on the other lies Belgaum city, an intriguing fusion of medieval war history and quaint nature destinations promising visitors an offbeat experience beyond regular city attractions through imposing citadels brimming with discovery nooks to rumbling waterfalls amid lush foliage climes, bespeaking tranquility abounds too for fatigued souls.

Trending Now

Let’s indulge in the top 5 facets revealing Belgaum’s distinctive allure seamlessly merging antiquity and abundant nature’s bounties galore.

You may like to read

1. Belgaum Fort: Gleaming Testimony of a Glorious Regal Past

Constructed originally in the 12th century onwards by princely Ratta Dynasty rulers using trademark sturdy basalt rock structures, they feature wonderfully significant portions largely intact, showcasing regal lifestyle glimpses across durbar halls, carvings, and bastions despite facing multiple attacks during mediaeval Bahamani rule yet preserving beautifully still examples of indigenous construction techniques utilising clay, lime, jaggery, and lignite during the era through maestro artisans employed.

Experience individual engraved stone inscriptions hinting at functioning court affairs conducted within the premises, besides admiring the Belgian glass-crafted ceilings inside the grand Kamal Basthi entrance gate. Certainly a remarkable living heritage site exemplifying mediaeval Indian military architecture tenacity through the ages! Don’t miss the light and sound shows organised after sundown.

2. Gokak Falls: Rejuvenate Alongside Nature’s Cascading Majesty

Just 60 km away lies breathtaking two-tiered Gokak Falls created by gushing Ghataprabha River waters forced through rocky cliffs, emerging thunderously down 170 feet, stunning tourists and onlookers who flock to witness amazing views against beautiful scenery all around.

One can descend long winding stone steps towards lower levels with precaution, getting drenched in sea spray mists, feeling rejuvenated by nature’s raw therapeutic power harnessed beautifully, or admire peacefully from the reinforced bridge top, soaking perfectly in the majestic views as white waters roar plunging over ancient rock formations, disappearing downstream through tropical foliage further below. Certainly, both scenic spectacle and wellness getaways are beckoning alike!

Top Tip: Visit soon after monsoons when rainfall peaks, allowing maximum water to pour downhill for added dramatic charm.

3. Belgaum Cantonment: Soak Legacy of Military Historical Chapters

Spread across an expansive boulevard town area fringed by fascinating heritage bungalows lies Belgaum Cantonment, a still-functioning military base established strategically by British army regiments to tap the region’s salubrious climate and ease rail and road access, besides having aeronautics college facilities operational even today.

Stroll under shady heritage avenue trees, visualising vivid epoch events as imposing St. Mary’s Church spires, colonial landmarks still serving army requirements, and roadside vintage residencies, even while smart formations march frequently, indicating the pivotal functioning hub playing host during wartime and peacetime. Regardless of eras gone by, the disciplined functioning ethos persists intact. Certainly both architectural nostalgia and a touch of regimental colour spectacle galore!

4. Kamal Basti Jain Temple: An Architectural Marvel Fusing Spirituality

Standing proudly yet unrecognised enough lies the astonishing Kamal Basti temple, built during the late 12th century by the Hoysala Dynasty and further patronised by local wealthy Jain traders. The temple is inspired by beautifully stone architecture, showcasing wonderfully ancient intricate images from tirthankar spiritual traditions, dancing damsel friezes, and a fusion of Karnataka and northern styles across shikaras and sabhamandap structures, raising questions on how such a masterpiece scale manifested so early!

Soak in the old world charm and imposing architecture, admiring the peace prevailing upon the entire premises where imposing pillars meet ornamented porticos housing principal black idol forms facing devout crowds immersed in chanting hymns just like mediaeval times. Surely both history lessons and spiritual upliftment are guaranteed together!

5. Military Mahadeva Temple: Unique Confluence of Faiths and Secular Embrace

Looking almost innocuous near Belgaum Cantonment lies the Military Mahadeva Temple, also affectionately nicknamed the Hindi-Muslim Mandir locally, signifying its distinctive architect fusion subtly of North Indian temple styles against Islamic touches plastered on the facade, besides army building influences seen through the layout and patronage extended by generations of pious regimental recruits regardless of language barriers or faith denominations!

Admire wonderfully the coexistence glimpse immortalized in stone and interiors, showcasing further secularism principles symbolically for unity through diversity adopted by the military ethos so intrinsic here—before feeling elevating grace as fresh water springs nourish sacred Shivling abodes, drawing in faithful visitors, finding ultimate solace finally beyond physical appearances.

Truly an underrated living heritage gem exemplifying faith and patriotic principles underlined so uniquely here!

Beyond Fabulous Five..More Gems Still Beckon!

Experience more intriguing discoveries wandering through ancient Kittur ruins and palace gateway remnants, narrating silently fierce ruler Kittur Chenamma resistance stories against British advances, or temple museums exhibiting stone sculpture collections throughout the era. Besides, more rocky adventure beckons, exploring lush forested caves at Amboli Hills for persistent offbeat soft trekkers forever seeking source springs behind fleeting waterfalls.

Because in historic Belgaum, more vestiges still await subtly behind tropical green shrouds and gleaming helmet peaks to charm culture, explorers tuned in accordingly, like you, ready to immerse through intriguing portals straddling space and time, each carrying fascinating tales for the taking by discerning discoverers always! Just keep seeking.

Immerse yourself completely in Belgaum’s distinctive essence.

Against rugged Sahyadri mountain silhouettes, discover narrow alleys occasionally opening onto windswept British-era bungalows facing imposing Cantonment Parade grounds, where regimented tempo still continues unmindfully while more centuries-old Jain temples materialise like precious gems wrapped intriguingly around bustling market corners. Meander mediaeval fortress walls remain, merging dreamlike against misty waterfalls, roaring faintly from lush wooded valleys further beyond.

Lose transient urban ethos, giving way gradually to revealing greens and untold stories echoing still through black basalt walls from bygone wars and rulers long turned to dust swept aside by flowing rivers and winds of change sweeping ahead. Allow deeper immersive experiences to enrich inner eyes beyond physical sights, as the enduring character of real Bailhongal ultimately wins through each persisting stone, structure, and natural wonder, still guarding faithfully its distinctive allure and seamlessly cutting age boundaries for culture explorers tuned in receptiveness to discover this relatively understated gem!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Guide News on India.com.