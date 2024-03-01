Britannia and Company To Bombay Canteen: Best Restaurants To Visit In Mumbai

Home

Savoring Mumbai’s Delectable Food Treasures

As a diehard foodie blessed to be based in Mumbai, I consider myself lucky to be living in a city that reflects India’s incredible diversity through cuisine. This bustling metropolis shapes an irresistible food trail through iconic Irani cafes, coastal seafood havens, modish gastro bars and more that keep my palate delighted round the clock!

Come along as I take you through 6 fabulous restaurants across Mumbai serving my favorite meals that showcase the city’s knack for blending traditions and trends through food.

1. Britannia and Company – Grandaddy of Parsi Cuisine

Stepping into the quaint interiors of Britannia and Co near Ballard Estate fills me with comfort of visiting a friend’s homely kitchen dishing out delicious Parsi recipes passed down generations. Going strong since 1923, this Mumbai icon packs tables daily with their signature sali boti mutton, patra ni machhi and the pièce de résistance – succulent berry pulav infused with a variety of Iranian berries.

Watch Parsi ladies in traditional sarees slice fruits as the aroma of sizzling meat wafts by. Enjoy a satisfying meal while soaking in Mumbai’s Zoroastrian culture through food!

-Running successfully since 1923

-Irani-Parsi founders set the foundation

-Stimulating berry pulav a signature here

-Family members manage daily operations

2. Trishna – Coastal Flavors in Bombay Style

For the perfect infusion of aromatic spices with juicy seafood, I head to Fort’s Trishna which reproduces the sharp Konkani and Mangalorean flavors of the Konkan coast for decades. Crab and fish freshly hauled from the sea combines brilliantly with rava fried goodness served in laidback surroundings flashing retro Bollywood posters.

Watch the seafood curries take shape in the open kitchen as you soak in the ever-lively vibes at this Mumbai favorite.

-Seafood sourced freshly from Konkan coast

-Old Bollywood charm in decor

-First opened in 1958 in same area

-Retained popularity over generations

3. Leopold Cafe – Baker Street’s Eclectic Hub

Leopold Café in Colaba Causeway has an electric charm decade over decade through its history-soaked walls, quirky memorabilia lining nooks and a wonderfully eclectic menu mirroring India’s versatile culinary identity. Comfort food favorites from British meatloaf to Goan prawn curry, Chinese schezwan noodles to American apple pie almost give you global bragging rights for cuisines covered over a single meal!

Add some smart people-watching as buzzing crowds flock here all day, and Leopold makes for my perfect pick-me-up destination.

-Open non-stop since 1871

-Extremely versatile multi cuisine menu

-Typical Indian Irani café charm oozes out

-Seasonal desserts and drinks keep things fresh

4. Cafe Madras – Quintessential South Indian Delights

When cravings for dosage idlis, crackling vadas or zesty South Indian thalis strike late night, I invariably head towards Matunga’s Cafe Madras – my haven for binging on steaming appams, fluffy idlis and more. This small hideout packs a fiery punch through their fiery molagai curry, garlic podi idlis and signature Mysore masala dosa dished out endlessly through the day.

Watching the kitchen buzz constantly inspires confidence in the quality I keep relishing here every few months!

-Specialized in South Indian vegetarian fare

-Mysore masala dosa a chart topper

-Also serve traditional filter coffee brew

-Running successfully since the mid-1940s

5. Pali Bhavan – A Classy Desi Dining Jewel

If I feel like going beyond run-of-the-mill North Indian curries but with a classy twist, my choice is always Bandra’s elegant gem Pali Bhavan for their inspired modern Indian delicacies like Kolhapuri chicken wrap, lotus root kofta curry etc interestingly presented.

Between heavenly bites, I glance at designer decor featuring modern art and admire soft lighting casting flattering glows all around. For chic ambience with innovative desi dishes, Pali Bhavan always charms!

-Sophisticated fine-dine restaurant

-Contemporary twists on Indian cuisine

-Stylish modern interiors to complement

-High culinary standards maintained

6. Bombay Canteen – Celebrating Indian Kitchens

Saving the best for last, I sign off this food trail at Bombay Canteen – an edgy, buzzing eatery proudly showcasing regional Indian flavors through constantly changing menus. I love how they focus on lesser known cuisine pockets beyond mainstream dishes.

The Goan prawns curry tastes as authentic as the Kashmiri dahi meat, Maharashtrian amti as flavourful as the Naga chilli pork. Ideal for the adventurous foodie in me seeking culinary surprises!

-Heaven for experimental foodies

-Emphasis on regional Indian cuisine

-Menu curated thoughtfully by celebrity chefs

-Equality in meat and vegetarian sections

Be in quaint Parsi cafes or fine-dine bars, hole-in-the-wall stalls or hip bistros, Mumbai has my heart through manifold flavors speaking of incredible India. Here history stands preserved through decades old kitchens while contemporary players amplify traditional strengths. Follow my trail to taste Mumbai’s food fabric – fruity, spicy, creamy and more!.

