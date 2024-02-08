Home

Guide

Calangute Beach to Dudhsagar Falls: Best Places to Visit in Goa

Calangute Beach to Dudhsagar Falls: Best Places to Visit in Goa

Goa: Jewel of the Konkan Coast With its sun-kissed beaches, lush palm groves, and relaxed vibe, Goa promises visitors an unforgettable sojourn along India’s spectacular Konkan coastline. Though r

Feature Image

Goa: Jewel of the Konkan Coast

Trending Now

With its sun-kissed beaches, lush palm groves, and relaxed vibe, Goa promises visitors an unforgettable sojourn along India’s spectacular Konkan coastline. Though renowned as a beach paradise, Goa offers much more beyond sunbathing and parties. Portuguese-flavoured architecture, mouth-watering seafood, luxury resorts and offbeat hinterland attractions – Goa truly has something special for every traveller!

You may like to read

Let’s dive into the top 5 attractions you must include in your Goan holiday for an experience bursting with tropical flavour.

Calangute Beach in Goa: The Queen of Goan Beaches

Undoubtedly Goa’s busiest and most commercialised beach, Calangute still retains an unmistakable coastal charm with golden sands lined by swaying palms, beach shacks, and watersport adventures. Located just 15km from capital Panjim, spend lazy days along Calangute people-watching from a beachfront bar, indulging in fresh local seafood, learning to surf, ride waves or sailing colourful boats out at sea.

As the beach awakens after dark, enjoy free-spirited late night shopping and club-hopping in true Goan style too!

Top tip: Visit between October to March for ideal weather, fewer crowds and lively peak season vibe.

Fort Aguada in Goa: Where History Meets Natural Beauty

Perched strategically on the headland overlooking the Arabian Sea is early 17th century Portuguese Fort Aguada, constructed for defending colonial rule. Just 13km from popular Candolim Beach, admire panoramic vistas, explore the four-storey Portuguese lighthouse and walk 2km of untouched beach fringing the ramparts.

The fort houses a luxury heritage hotel too for experiencing history with some modern pampering! Don’t miss visiting adjacent Candolim Beach lined with plush resorts and beach shacks noted for its laid back vibe and water sports activities.

Must do: Combine your visit with the quaint, colourful Candolim flea market.

Basilica of Bom Jesus in Goa: Goa’s Finest Baroque Cathedral

One of India’s few Baroque style churches, the Basilica of Bom Jesus provides an interesting contrast to Goa’s sun and sand image. Dating back to 1605, the UNESCO World Heritage Site holds the remarkably preserved remains of beloved St. Francis Xavier.

Admire the grand gilded reredos altar, beautiful frescoes, intricately carved ornate woodwork and gorgeous artworks inside this roomy church. Don’t forget to check out its series of art galleries displaying works from the Portuguese era too.

Top tip: Visit on the decennial exposition of St Francis Xavier’s body held once every decade.

Anjuna Beach of Goa: Favourite of Free Spirits and Bohemians

Retaining an unmistakable hippie vibe even today, Anjuna beach stretches for nearly 2 km of sandy coastline backed by palm and cashew groves. With its laid back atmosphere and Wednesday flea market to shop for everything from apparel to home décor, Anjuna draws bohemians and party lovers.

Relax at a shack, treat yourself at a beachfront café, wander jewellery and handicrafts stalls, or rave the night away at a trance party – there’s always a delight for the senses waiting in Anjuna!

Best experience: Partying away under stars at Anjuna’s famous full moon trance revelries.

Dudhsagar Falls Goa: A Thundering Cascade Amid Lush Forest

Nestled deep in the Bhagwan Mahaveer Sanctuary, Dudhsagar Falls translates literally into a ‘sea of milk’ and fully justifies its name. Here, the might Mandovi River thunders over a nearly 1017 ft high cliff in a four-tiered cascade, surrounded by verdant tropical forest.

Accessible by train through the forest or short trek from Collem village, feel humbled standing before this force of nature or catch a rainbow forming above the misty spray. Visit soon after the monsoon for the most powerful flow.

Insider tip: Look down at your feet to spot exotic birds and butterflies at the falls too!

Beyond the Top 5: More Magic Awaits

With endless coastline and hidden gems inland, extend your Goan holiday to enjoy highlights like the splendid Mangeshi Temple, the well-preserved Old Goa UNESCO site, luxury at beachfront Taj Fort Aguada resort, the Portuguese mansion Palácio do Deão museum, and the unusual bubble lake at Mayem Lake. Treat your taste buds to an authentic Goan home-cooked meal too!

Immerse Yourself in Goa’s Sublime Offerings

Goa’s identity extends beyond sunburnt tourists and beach rave parties. Beach hop along the endless golden coastline at your pace, relish fresh ocean delights and fiery local Feni spirit, lose track of time over long relaxed lunches, play peekaboo with historic monuments immersed in palms, and find your groove in an infectious celebratory vibe like nowhere else. Return home with a tiny piece of Goa’s heart!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Guide News on India.com.