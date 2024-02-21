Dargah Sharif To Pushkar: 5 Best Places To Visit In Ajmer

Home

Ajmer, located in the heart of Rajasthan, is a bustling city packed with marvellous Mughal monuments, ancient temples, and serene lakes that capture its enduring spiritual essence and diverse cultural

Feature Image of Ajmer

Ajmer, located in the heart of Rajasthan, is a bustling city packed with marvellous Mughal monuments, ancient temples, and serene lakes that capture its enduring spiritual essence and diverse cultural heritage.

The pilgrimage centre beckons tourists and devotees alike through attractions ranging from the revered tomb of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti to the scenic Foy Sagar Lake against the rugged Aravalli Hills. This article covers the must-visit top 5 attractions, promising engaging insights into Ajmer’s treasures.

1. Dargah Sharif: Where Faith Meets Serenity

The pulse of Ajmer is undoubtedly the sacred 700-year-old memorial shrine Dargah Sharif housing the tomb of Sufi Saint Moinuddin Chishti, greatly revered for his benignity bestowing blessings on the devout.

The prime attraction is the atmospheric chamber glowing with golden adornments housing his grave, where faithful gather lighting incense sticks and floral chadors seeking miracles. Soak in the mystical ambiance by listening to soulful qawwalis performed by musicians, especially on festive occasions, symbolising interfaith harmony.

2. Taragarh Fort: A Glimpse into Ajmer’s Majestic Past

Perched atop steep, rugged hills overlooking Ajmer lies the sprawling Taragarh Fort, enveloping a scruffy, dusty mediaeval charm evident in its partly ruined ramparts and watchtowers.

Built in 1354 upon the dramatic Aravalli mountain crests, it offers stupendous panoramic views of Ajmer city spread below. Do admire the royal residential structures like the Maharani Palace and arched gateways conveying its strategic location and controlling former trade routes.

3. Ana Sagar Lake: A Picturesque Escape into Nature

Sprawled across 13 km, pretty Ana Sagar Lake boasts a scenic location fringed by the rugged Aravali Hills on one side and ornamental Daulat Bagh Gardens dotted with marble pavilions on the other.

The lake itself is dotted with tiny islands and temples, like the kiosk-strewn Sri Krishna Temple on the far side, accessible via pedestrian causeways, promising perfect postcard-esque moments. Early morning walks around the tree-lined periphery, soaking in nostalgic vibes conveying its historic lineage, make for peaceful moments.

4. Adhai Din Ka Jhonpra: A Monument of Timeless Elegance

Constructed in 1153 AD, the iconic Indo-Islamic red sandstone monument Adhai Din Ka Jhonpra, located on the outskirts, is famed for its extraordinary archways and pillared halls, which once formed a Sanskrit college and were subsequently turned into mosques under ruling dynasties.

Believed to have been built over just two and a half days (adhai-din), giving it the famous moniker, glimpses into its sculpted corbel arches, lattice screens, and ruined minarets take one back imaginatively into Ajmer’s regal antiquity.

5. Pushkar: A Sacred Sojourn Near Ajmer

Just 15 odd kilometres from Ajmer lies the picturesque holy town of Pushkar, famed for its sacred lake and the only Brahma temple in all of India, perched along stepped ghats.

Soak in the atmospheric sights of bustling deva aartis and take leisurely walks through quaint streets dotted with vibrant bazaars and cafes punctuated by the sound of hymns and temple bells arresting the visiting soul.

Concluding Ajmer’s Cultural Mosaic

From the divine blessings at historic dargahs to the architectural marvels of ruined forts and lakes punctuating oasis towns, Ajmer unleashes intriguing gems packed with cultural echoes symbolic of Rajasthan’s composite tapestry, where interwoven strands of faith converge into enduring traditions practised over centuries.

