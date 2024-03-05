Home

5 Must-Do Activities in Kochi That Will Blow Your Mind

Kochi Where Old World Charm Meets Modern Vibes

Most visitors arrive expecting Kochi to showcase Kerala's backwaters and temple arts. But this ancient port city that witnessed Tamil, Chinese, Arab, Jewish and European traders over millennia hides a contemporary Bohemian spirit too!

Under crumbling vestiges from distant eras lie vibrant subcultures spanning carnival dancers, comedy troupes, socialist bookstalls and poets conveying marginalized voices. Kochi resonates with an intangible energy binding together diverse communities chasing dreams alongside heritage preservation.

By exploring activist art districts and student film hubs beyond textbook landmarks, the real allure of Kochi starts to shine. Here are seven pathways for discovering the soul of this eclectic haven!

1.Wander Booming Handmade Shops Along Princess Street

While much old-world architecture concentrated around Mattancherry Palace, the youthful energy pumps through Ernakulam's bustling Princess Street linking broad Marine Drive to the mainland jetty. Pause from jostling ferry passengers to uncover a lively line-up of craft studios, indie boutiques and hip bistros fueling Kochi's new creative economy boom.

Duck behind hand-painted signboards into a converted warehouse showcasing an indigenous fashion label that blends Khadi textures with modern silhouettes. Further down, cheers erupt from a home decor studio where designers convert waste clothing into upcycled dreamcatchers and coin purses, sustaining artisans. Don't miss the aromatic cold-brew bar run by two local sisters who source organic beans across India to fund community library initiatives too!

Portal connecting Old Kochi island to Ernakulam mainland

Dotted by heritage structures housing modern enterprises

Burgeoning with young entrepreneurs in design, food and creative spaces

Evening carnival parades and music events occur often

2.Peek Behind Stage Magic at Kerala Kathakali Centre

While Kerala's ornate Kathakali dances easily mesmerize, the backstage mechanics reveal disciplined athleticism supporting lavish cultural performances. Venture past open practice halls filled with resonant drumbeats into cramped rooms of focused artists breathing life into epic characters.

Glimpse intensely kohled eyes up-close pre-crowning by towering headgears weighing over 5 kilos! Witness layers of 24-carat gold leaf applied by hand till faces glisten like divine bronze sculptures come alive. Behold martial artists elegant in voluminous silk skirts who later strike eye-popping yoga postures on stage with eyeballs oscillating fiercely. By discovering the demanding preparations behind hypnotic theater, you better appreciate Kerala's celebrated dance-drama medium that seeks to uplift humanity.

Kathakali translates to "Story-Play" using dance, music and elaborate design

Traditionally enacts tales from Hindu epics Ramayana and Mahabharata

Intensive training begins at young age focusing on intricate mudras (hand-gestures) and facial emotions

Center runs 60 minute tours & sells traditional facepainting souvenirs

3.Hunt Street Art Gems in Fort Kochi Creative District

While historically known for ancient European parish churches and curry houses, the next generation vibes now pulse through Fort Kochi's converted warehouses covered in provocative murals. Wandering these narrow lanes unravels Kochi's socio-political commentary channeled through sanctioned street art alleyways and pop-up poetry open mics at indie cafes.

Pause at poignant portraits commemorating unsung migrant fishermen who feed India behind anonymous faces. Contemplate a dystopian mural questioning the human costs of rapid privatization. Then get drawn by Malayalam verses celebrating unity within diversity across faiths and castes within historic neighborhoods. Kochi's arts renaissance resonates with progressive messaging weaved through the very fibers of public spaces - revealing volumes beyond Instagram frames.

Kochi Muziris Biennale hosted here since 2012 across heritage sites

Homegrown arts collectives reclaim decaying walls for cultural messaging

Themes highlight social justice, marginalization and identity politics

Also houses chic cafes, antique shops and kitschy souvenir stalls

4.Experience Student Film Culture at State-run Kerala Kalamandalam

As the birthplace of classical dance form Kathakali, it's no wonder Kerala pioneered India's first university-level performing arts academies. Step through leafy walkways into the famed Kerala Kalamandalam campus, where aspiring talents rigorously train in regional disciplines full-time over three years.

Beyond Kathakali's eye-popping makeup, Kalamandalam also nurtures Carnatic instrumentalists, indigenous martial dancers in medieval armor and ornate Koodiyattam Sanskrit theater reaching back 2,000 years! Tour the tropical gardens, vivid costume rooms and compact student dorms for insights into India's gurukula-style residential arts educations systems. Then sneak into the tiny student-run Shadow Puppet Museum housing their rare personal collections too!

Deemed University of Art and Culture established in 1930s

Imparts higher studies focused on traditional disciplines

Students undergo strict spiritual and physical training regime

Hosts major annual cultural festival and arts edu conferences

5.Cruise Kerala's Backwaters on Eco-Friendly Houseboats

No Kochi getaway feels complete without experiencing iconic backwater houseboat stays. But with hundreds of loud motorized units now causing noise, diesel and environmental pollution, how to unwind responsibly? We found a best-kept-secret boat stay that's literally helping protect fragile wetlands!

Escape bustling trails just 30 minutes from Fort Kochi into remote villages rarely glimpsed beyond. There awaiting lies Estuary Island, pioneering solar-powered houseboat cruises that run solely on renewable energy. Their cozy little floating cabin with onboard compost toilet glides noise-free past breathtaking scenes. Spot riverbank farmers nurturing nutmeg and coconut groves that sustain land and families for generations. Glimpse shy otters frolicking joyfully by undisturbed shores lined with sacred groves. As the crimson sun melts into the peaceful backwaters, realize the power of ethical choices that help local ecosystems thrive too.

Over 2000 houseboats now cruising, causing pollution concerns

Estuary Island boats equipped with solar panels, compost toilets

Partners with village farms practicing organic agriculture

Advance booking recommended as trips cater to under 12 people

The Takeaway

Like interwoven threads behind a handloom tapestry, Kochi has subtly transformed over centuries through creative collaborations between diverse trader diasporas passing through her shores. This openness continues attracting progressive thinkers spurring cultural change from tweaking classical dance dramas to portray modern justice issues or students retelling women's emancipation struggles through striking street graffiti.

Today, Kochi pays forward her legacy by welcoming social innovators driving sustainable models - be it indie fashion studios assisting rural weavers or converted heritage mansions providing transitional shelters to marginalized transgender youth. By supporting their efforts directly, visitors become part of the living tapestry keeping Kochi's enduring magic alive. Therein lies the priceless souvenir!