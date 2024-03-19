Home

7 Essential Tips Before Exploring Kochi - Don't Miss Out

7 Essential Tips Before Exploring Kochi - Don't Miss Out

Explore Fascinating Kochi

Widely hailed as the Queen of the Arabian Sea, Kochi enamours visitors with its historical allure, unique heritage and laidback tropical settings. The vibrant commercial centre of Kerala state, Kochi paints a vivid tapestry of centuries gone by with a harmonious mix of cultures woven through modern experiences.

By understanding aspects of the city before arriving, you can better appreciate nuances and meanings behind rituals, expressions and ambience that make Kochi the captivating gem that it is.

1.Historical Kochi

Delve into the city's eventful past dating back seven centuries with traces left behind by explorers. Kochi became a strategic port for spice trading on the southwestern Malabar Coast which attracted merchant ships from China, Europe, the Arab world and other parts of India.

The Dutch, Portuguese, Arabs and British influenced culture, architecture and cuisine as Kochi rulers during successive eras of control through treaties or conflict. Despite battling and unifying an incredible diversity of migrant influences, Kochinites have safeguarded and upheld their ethnic traditions with remarkable peaceful solidarity.

Key Historical Periods

1341: Ibn Batuta's earliest account tracing trade between Calicut and China

1500s 1600s: Portugal's colonial stronghold; founder of European power in the city

1600s 1800s: Dutch East India Company monopoly over spice trading from the region

1941 1947: Part of Madras Presidency under British Malabar rule

1947: Post-independence integration into India; known as Ernakulum

1996: Renamed Kochi, encompassing Ernakulum, old neighbourhoods of Mattancherry and Fort Kochi

Top Historical Attractions

Mattancherry Palace Museum Gifted by the Portuguese to the Raja of Kochi in 1555, this Dutch Palace features stunning Hindu murals.

St. Francis Church Originally built completely of timber in 1503 CE by the Portuguese making it the oldest European church in India.

Fort Kochi Beach Remnants of an Old Portuguese Fort with warship views where Chinese fishing nets are still used along waterfront by skilled operators

Jew Town Antique cobblestone paths leading to spice shops and echoing legacy of ancient Jewish community at Paradesi Synagogue

2.Experience Kochi's Cultural Variety

Kochi revels proudly in its striking pluralism, evident in harmonious churches, mosques and temples with azure seas as a serene backdrop. People celebrate all festivals here with equal enthusiasm whether its popular touristy events or intimate rituals upholding faiths.

Don't be surprised finding a traditional Kathakali dance drama re-enacted at the Cochin Carnival! Or the intensely revered elephant pageant of Thrissur Pooram which draws Hindu pilgrims worldwide. By learning about Kochi's distinctive cultural expressions, you can enjoy your visit on a deeper level.

Key Communities and their Customs

Syrian Christians Centuries old community famed for sumptuous seafood feasts

Konkanis Descendants of spice traders from the Maharashtra-Goa coasts

Tamil Brahmins Preserve northern Sri Lankan Tamil customs and vegetarian cuisine

Jews Remnant heritage visible in Paradesi Synagogue and Jew Town antiques

Anglo Indians Infuse colonial English traditions into Kochi Christian culture

Muslims Kochi Pepper Mosque is modelled on the lines of a spice warehouse

Festivals and Events

Kochi Biennale Mega contemporary arts event with famous curators

Athachamayam Spectacular cultural pageant flashing Kerala's roots

Cochin Carnival Zany river parade during Christmas/New Year season

Theyyam Ancient ritual dance worshipping folk deities with awe-inspiring makeup

3.Cruise through Scenic Backwaters

No Kochi itinerary would be complete without experiencing the sublime retreat of gliding through rural backwater villages aboard a traditional houseboat. See life unfold on the watery bylanes overhung with coconut trees and dotted by paddy fields.

The unhurried pace allows you to absorb the authentic atmosphere - duck into tiny canoe shops, smile at children paddling off to schools, admire elderly ladies washing clothes on river steps and inhale the tempting aromas of home cooking as you pass by.

Most houseboats overnight at peaceful mangrove island camps offering fresh fish barbecue dinners under starry skies. Though slightly touristy, opting for government registered boats ensures responsible service.

4.Delightful Cuisine

The culinary influences of Arab, Portuguese, Dutch and British traders coupled with native Malayali tastes makes for a tantalizing and unique epicurean scene. Staples like rice, seafood and tropical ingredients like coconut feature prominently in everyday meals across communities. Banana leaf servings are not merely decorative but impart subtle fragrance too.

Don't leave without tries:

Meen Pollichathu - Pearl spot fish wrapped in banana leaves, slow wood roasted

Appam with Stew - Rice hopper pancakes with tender lamb in creamy broth

Malabar Biriyani - aromatic rice and succulent meat one-pot dish

Halwa - Purple yam pudding with hints of cardamom and ghee

Where to Eat

Local toddy shops for fresh seafood platters

Beachfront shacks for budget seafood and beers

Fort Kochi restaurants for authentic homestyle meals

Mattancherry's Gujarati eateries for filtering Kochi through palates of western India!

5.Shopping in Kochi

Kochi spells retail therapy heaven with fragrant aromatic spices piled high, shiny silks fluttering in old lofty warehouses and fretworked antique souvenirs spilling onto alleys.

Best Buys:

Spice Market Load up on cardamoms, nutmegs, vanilla beans, powders and Kerala teas

Antiques shops Fascinating Jewish, Hindu, Christian relics harking back centuries

Fort Kochi Quirky boutiques, artisan co-ops and cute cafes for sourvenirs

Where to Shop

Mattancherry's Jew Town Road Antique hunters delight

Ernakulam Broadway Modern clothes, voluminous Kerala sarees

Marine Drive walkway Vendors with ethnic Kerala handicrafts

6.Navigating Kochi

Crisscrossed by backwaters, Kochi offers engaging transport alternatives unmatched elsewhere. Be willing to hop onto crowded ferries, try out metro trains tunneling under historic neighborhoods, saunter along old railway station concourses all while appreciating the old-world functionality and survival alongside emerging urbanisation.

Key Transport Modes

Kochi Metro Modern airconditioned route Tunneling through Ernakulam

Ferries Links Fort Kochi and Ernakulam; small boats too for river crossing

Autorickshaws Distinct yellow and black ones ubiquitous as local taxis

KSRTC buses Extensive coverage; often displays movie action scenes

7.Best Time to Visit

Crowds peak during the dry months from December to March when temperatures hover pleasantly around 30 C during daytime. June to September brings in humidity but less tourists and competitive hotel deals plus the added delight of greenery from first monsoon rains.

Be prepared with mosquito repellents if planning trips during the wet season and stash an umbrella for sudden heavy downpours.

Hope this comprehensive guide helps reveal Kochi's true splendour as a historical haven invigorated by cultural diversity and scenic landscapes for an outstanding memorable journey! Let Kochi's tropical laid back ambience captivate your hearts and her people welcome you into their lives.