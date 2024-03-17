Home

Destination

Agra Travel Guide Unmissable Tourist Attractions For Your Bucket List

Agra Travel Guide: 9 Unmissable Tourist Attractions for Your Bucket List

The Top 9 Spots You Must Check Out in Agra

Agra is a city full of rich history and culture. It is most famous for the beautiful Taj Mahal, the white marble symbol of love, but there is so much more that you need to see and do over there! This guide will tell you about 9 awesome tourist attractions you shouldn't miss whenever you visit Agra.

1.Taj Mahal: An Icon of Love

The Taj Mahal is believed to be the most famous building in India. It is truly a wonder to see with your own eyes! Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan built it in memory of his wife Mumtaz Mahal, and it took almost 22 years and 20,000 workers to complete it.

Built in: 1632 to 1653

Main material used: White marble

Entry fee: Rs 50 for Indians, Rs 1100 for foreigners

Best time for photography: Sunrise or sunset (avoid afternoons as it gets very crowded)

Don't miss taking that quintessential photo of the Taj Mahal from the Diana seat across the Yamuna River! Remember that the monument is closed on Fridays and open from sunrise to sunset on other days.

2.Agra Fort: The Stronghold of the Mughals

The imposing red sandstone Agra Fort is a testament to the might of the Mughal Empire in India. It has a rich history as the main residence of the emperors for over 200 years! The Amar Singh Gate leads you inside, where you can see the Jahangir Palace built by Shah Jahan.

Built by: Akbar in 1573, additions made up to Shah Jahan's rule

Main structures inside: Jahangir Palace, Khas Mahal, Diwan-e-aam

Entry fee: Rs 50 for Indians, Rs 600 for foreigners

Timings: From sunrise to sunset daily (closed for visitors on Fridays)

As you walk through the halls of power of the Mughal rulers, be sure to stop at the elegant Diwan-e-Khas, or the Khas Mahal courtyard, for some great photo opps!

3.Fatehpur Sikri: An Abandoned Royal City

Perched on a rocky ridge about 40 km from Agra lies Fatehpur Sikri, a perfectly preserved fortified royal city built by Akbar in 1571 to serve as his capital. But the city had to be abandoned after just 15 years due to shortage of water!

Main structures: Buland Darwaza, Panch Mahal, Birbal's palace, Tomb of Salim Chishti

Entry fee: Rs 50 for Indians, Rs 510 for foreigners

Timings: Sunrise to sunset daily

You must not miss entering the highest gateway in India, Buland Darwaza, towering at 176 feet. And definitely make a stop at the dargah or shrine of Sufi saint Salim Chishti to see the marble canopy where Akbar had prayed for an heir!

4.Itmad-ud-Daula's Tomb: Mini Taj of Agra

The first tomb in India to be built entirely in white marble, Itmad-ud-Daula's tomb is often called a "draft" of the Taj Mahal. Noor Jahan built this tomb for her father Mirza Ghiyas Beg, who was the chief minister of Emperor Jahangir.

Built in: 1622 to 1628

Main features: Intricate jali designs, inlay work with semi precious stones

Entry fee: Rs 30 for Indians, Rs 310 for foreigners

Timings: Sunrise to sunset daily

Be sure to admire the fine lattice work and mother-of-pearl inlay decorations on the walls in this Indo-Islamic architectural gem.

5.Mehtab Bagh: Perfect Viewpoint for Taj Mahal

Imagine having a private garden in front of the Taj Mahal for an exclusive view minus the crowds! That's what the 25-acre Mehtab Bagh literally "Moonlight Garden" allows you to experience. Built by Emperor Babur, it is one of eleven gardens along the Yamuna River offering uninterrupted views of the marble beauty across the water.

Main highlight: Straight-on panoramic view of Taj Mahal

Entry fee: Rs 20 for Indians, Rs 200 for foreigners

Timings: Sunrise to sunset daily

For that perfect photo of the Taj Mahal in all its glory, Mehtab Bagh is your go-to place. The best time for photography here is early morning or late afternoon when the slanting sun rays light up the Taj beautifully. Don't forget to carry your camera!

6.Tomb of Akbar, Sikandra: Blend of Architectures

The mausoleum of Akbar the Great in Sikandra is an architectural wonder incorporating styles from different faiths - Islam, Hinduism, Buddhism, Jainism and Christianity. Made of red sandstone with marble inlay work on the interiors, visiting this tomb gives you a glimpse into the emperor's secular worldview.

Built by: Started by Akbar in 1601, completed by Jahangir in 1613

Main features: Four red sandstone minarets, marble interiors with 99 names of Allah

Entry fee: Rs 45 for Indians, Rs 235 for foreigners

Timings: Sunrise to sunset daily

Notice the four lofty minarets in Islamic style standing over a three-storied square plinth inspired by Hindu temples. Don't miss seeing the tomb's intricately carved stone jail screen as well!

7.Shopping Time: Kinari Bazaar

No trip to Agra is complete without hitting its colorful markets for shopping till you drop! Kinari Bazaar should definitely be on your list for buying keepsakes of your visit. From marble stone crafts to leather souvenirs, the "jeweler's market" has it all.

Location: Just west of Agra Fort

What to buy: Leather items, stone crafts, marble inlay items, scarves, fabrics, jewelry, etc.

Best bargaining tip: Be polite yet firm. Start at 40% of quoted price, meet halfway.

Remember to put your bargaining skills to good use! That pashmina shawl isn't worth more than Rs 300, try getting it for Rs 250 or below. When you're tired with all the shopping, just grab a bite of Agra's famous sweet Petha from the Panchi Petha store nearby. Yum!

8.It's Showtime: Mohabbat The Taj Show

To experience the magical saga of the Taj Mahal through dance, music and drama, check out the spectacular show called "Mohabbat The Taj" at Kalakriti. Performed daily in the evening, the 1-hour show brings alive Shah Jahan and Mumtaz Mahal's romantic love story with colorful sets and costumes, along with an amazing fusion of Indian and Western dance performances.

Duration: Approximately 1 hour

Time: 8 pm daily

Entry fee: Rs 600 to Rs 1500 per person

Address: 10 / 363, Gahara Fatak, Sanjay Place, Agra

You'll come out feeling mesmerized, and dying to see the Taj Mahal again! Don't forget to carry some tissue papers, you might need them for the tears!

9.Local Cuisine: Taste Agra's Flavors

Agra is part of the North Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, so you have got to try out the scrumptious Mughlai and Awadhi delicacies. From rich kormas to melt-in-the-mouth kebabs, epic breakfasts featuring stuffed parathas and delectable street snacks like bedai and ghugni...Agra will delight your taste buds at every corner!

Famous sweet: Petha (white pumpkin sweet)

Popular restaurants: Pinch of Spice, Tajview, Shankar Ji Parathe Wale

Street food to try: Ram babu Paranthe Wale (parathas), Bedai (lentil stuffed poori)

Be sure to take back boxes of the delicious petha sweet for your friends and family! No foodie can leave Agra without trying pani puri at the century old Chaat Gali near Kinari Bazar either.

So that completes your list of top things to do and see to experience Agra beyond the Taj! Take a walk along history, connect with India's cultural roots and savor memorable moments as you explore these vibrant attractions in the city. From gastronomic delights to architectural brilliance, markets to monuments, Agra offers an unforgettable peek into the heritage of India.