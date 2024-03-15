Agra's Hidden Secret Gems: A Must-See for Travel Enthusiasts

Home

Discover Agra's Enigmatic Charm: A Glimpse into Mughal Architecture and History

Agra may be known for its immense love and the iconic Taj Mahal but hidden in this city is a world of romance waiting to be discovered. Prepare to be swept off your feet as you meander through the ancient marketplaces, watch sunsets in plush gardens and fall in love with unique performances. From spiritual sites to cozy cafes; there's so much more than just a tremendous mausoleum.

This guide will help find all the secret spots while also planning out the perfect itinerary for couples who seek adventure and meaningful connection.

Find Hidden Gems In Agra

1.Mehtab Bagh - The Beloved Secret of Taj Mahal

Taj Mahal brings a lot of tourists into Agra each year but Mehtab Bagh remains a peaceful paradise on the other side of the river. This beautiful garden with fruit trees offers an unforgettable view of Taj during sunset. The white marble building turns golden from dusk, creating an enchanting spot for couples. Walk through small pathways or sit by water features as you marvel at what could have been one of the most romantic spots on earth.

If you're ready to make it official, then this place could also serve as great proposal grounds!

2.Sheroes Hangout Caf Built with Love

Finding intimate dining space can be difficult when everything seems too commercialized but Sheroes Hangout has got you covered! This caf is run by women who've survived acid attacks and serves delicious vegetarian food near Taj Mahal. Decorated with messages from loved ones and splashes of colors; this restaurant screams empowerment and hope.

While eating satisfying meals, spend time reading about the survivors or purchase craft items made by victims looking for second chances! It's more than just casual dining - it's speaking volumes!

3.Kinari Bazaar Wander Through History

Love getting lost together? Let Kinari Bazaar take you on a journey through history! Walk down narrow lanes as you're surrounded by glittering jewelry, elegant textiles and fragrant spices. Watch artisans perfect their craft as they hand-stitch intricate embroidery or hammer bangles.

The street is also famous for sweet snacks so make sure to grab a Petha candy!

Plan Your Perfect Couple's Getaway

4.Mehtab Bagh Sunset - Romance at Its Peak

Start your trip with a special moment at Mehtab Bagh! Spread across grass, open a bottle of Indian wine and stare off into the sunset as it drapes Taj Mahal in love from afar. Capture all the colors reflecting across Yamuna which will later remind you of this lovely night.

Celebrate your love by gifting flowers or whispering another I Love You before heading back to the hotel!

Delve into deliciousness while supporting a cause.

Have lunch at Sheroes Hangout after exploring Agra Fort. This caf -restaurant is run by acid attack survivors, and the menu features a mix of Indian and Western dishes made from locally sourced ingredients. Grab a book to read while you wait for your food; each page tells the story of another survivor, right alongside images of their smiling faces.

Sheroes Hangout also offers drinks and snacks like Death By Chocolate. Take advantage of their range of fresh fruit mocktails when you need something cold or hot chai when you want something warm on your way out.

5.Shopping in Kinari Bazaar

Once dusk falls, venture into Kinari Bazaar and wind your way through its labyrinthine alleys lined with shops selling all things shimmering and textile. At Madhu International, browse Kashmiri shawls in every color imaginable, then head over to Panchranga to witness silk fabrics being dyed by hand. Keep going until you find yourself near Shankar Lal Petha store you won't be able to resist popping inside to see what smells so sweet.

It doesn't really matter where you go or what you buy in this market because shopping should just be an excuse to walk around together and take in the sights before finding a caf rooftop which serves simply as a place for rest, conversation, watching other people work just above street level as the city below lights up with prayer time.

A grand send-off

6.Mohabbat-the-Taj show

Before leaving Agra unless you're already tired of seeing that mausoleum stop by Kalakriti Center for one last cultural explosion: the Mohabbat-the-Taj show. The performance is staged in several languages (including English) throughout the week using dynamic multimedia visuals to tell Shah Jahan's love story for his wife Mumtaz Mahal through classical dance numbers inspired by Mughal courtship, lively Bollywood dances celebrating the couple's love and music to recount the historic events of that era.

The entire show is extremely high-energy, which is a nice way to shake off a food coma. And if you've been moved by Agra (or each other) during your stay, it'll end on an appropriately grand note.

Tips for couples

- Lose the map: You could (and should) study up on where you're going in advance, but once you arrive in Agra, ditch any digital guides and let instinct lead you wherever it pleases. Follow your feet down winding alleys and through shop doors without thinking about what's next.

- Eat from street vendors

- Buy small souvenirs that can be tucked into suitcases or worn as accessories

- Don't rush anyone: Travel is tiring. Your partner might be more exhausted than they are letting on.

- Share everything: This trip wasn't cheap! Try a bit of whatever your partner orders at every restaurant so you get to taste twice as many new things.

- Talk about how much fun you're having even when nothing interesting is happening: It sets a good tone for future adventures.