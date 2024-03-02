Home

Ambrai To Raas Leela Best Restaurants To Eat In Udaipur

Savoring Royal Delights in Udaipur

Udaipur woos through tranquil lakes, majestic palaces and vibrant local traditions translated delectably onto plates across restaurants in this historical land. From thalis fit for kings at palace hotels to lakefront rooftop dining or stargazing dinner dates, Udaipur spoils for choice!

Let me take you through 6 incredible restaurants I uncovered, each promising not just to satiate hunger pangs but sweeten memories through flavors reflecting Udaipur's cross-cultural soul.

1. Ambrai at Amet Haveli - Lakeside Luxury

My favorite for traditional recipes under mesmerizing sunsets by Lake Pichola is Ambrai restaurant located in the boutique Amet Haveli hotel property. Savor heirloom dishes like Ker Sangri or Laal Maas reinvented at their kitchen while peeking at Lake Palace or jagmandir lit up beautifully in the distance.

Image Credit: instagram.com/ambrairestaurant/

The homestyle presentation and cozy haveli setting simply adds to the warmth. A dreamy dining experience!

Scenic lakeside location

Family-run heritage hotel restaurant

Carefully curated Rajasthani cuisine

Lake Palace views during dinner

2. Sheesh Mahal at The Leela Palace - Regal Indulgence

For regal indulgence through Rajasthani flavors fit for royalty, the ornate Sheesh Mahal restaurant at the lavish Leela Palace transports you to history. Under scintillating ceiling mirrors and chandeliers, relish carefully crafted gourmet thalis and tandoori mains as live music and folk dance transport you to bygone royal eras.

Image Source: theleela.com/the-leela-palace-udaipur/restaurants/sheesh-mahal

Truly a feast for the senses beyond the palate.

Set within luxury 5 star Leela Palace

Royal Rajasthani thali with folk entertainment

Open air fine dining by Lake Pichola

Resonates opulence through interiors

3. Upre by 1559 AD - Contemporary Twist

For contemporary twists to traditional dishes from Rajasthani kitchens amidst stunning backdrops, Upre perched on Lake Pichola Hotel's terrace woos me. Bite into inventive preparations of winter specialty ker sangri or let fiery laal maas surprise you with fruity twists as you admire fairytale palaces glittering in the lakefront.

Upre 1559 AD

The artsy setting urges you to share meal snapshots.

Lake Pichola frontage | Al fresco seating

Modern interpretation of regional delicacies

Ambient lighting and chic decor

Perfect spot for social media worthy photos!

4. Hari Garh Restaurant Budget Lakeside Bites

When hunger pangs demand satiation without burning a hole in pocket, I head to Hari Garh cafe tucked by Lake Pichola dishing out delicious vegetarian thalis, pizzas and local favorites in homely environs.

https: restaurantharigarh.com/

Grab a lake facing table, sip cutting chai and watch bird filled islands dotting blue waters for company as you polish off tasty pancakes, fluffy omelettes or desi curries keeping tummies happy and wallets intact.

Lovely lakefront location

Pocket friendly pricing & large portions

Specialty Rajasthani vegetarian thali

Multi-cuisine menu

5. Tribute Restaurant Royal Rajputana Themed

For immersing in Rajputana heritage over flavorful regional dishes, Tribute restaurant by Rang Sagar Lake steals my heart through its royal concept interiors dotted by armors, horses and more.

Tribute Restaurant Udaipur

Regal paintings adorn walls as traditional music plays complementing specialty dishes from royal kitchens like Bajre ki roti, gatte ki subzi served in copperware. An ideal tribute to Udaipur's valorous history.

Rajputana warriors theme well executed

Lakeside seating by Rang Sagar Lake

Rajasthani vegetarian cuisine in traditional style

Royal paintings and ornaments dot restaurant

6. Raas Leela Romantic Starlit Dining

Last but not the least, I recommend Raas Leela for its magical open air seating letting you dine under the stars by Lake Pichola side. Candle-lit tables, soft music and glittering lakefront set up dreamy environments for enjoying their Indian, Chinese and continental preparations.

Raas Leela, Udaipur

The intimate seating and fairy light decorations makes Raas Leela perfect for celebrating special occasions with panache.

Open air lakeside restaurant

Candlelight tables create intimacy

Multi-cuisine menu options

Ideal for romantic dinners

Be it grand palatial spaces or terrace dining hideouts, through hospitality dissolving royal legacy into culinary masterpieces, Udaipur spoils you for choice. When here, indulge in its flavors as much as soaking in colorful facets of its magnificent past, still evident in each restaurant waiting to be discovered.