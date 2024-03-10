Beatles Cafe To Pure Soul Cafe: 6 Best Restaurants To Eat In Rishikesh
Rishikesh Calling All Foodies - 6 Droolworthy Experiences Revealed!
Beyond spiritual hideouts by the Ganges, Rishikesh tantalizes me through cafes and restaurants fusing global flavors with local produce from organic farms urging foodies to come savor healthy deliciousness sans guilt!.
Let's venture into 6 incredible places guaranteed to make you relish Rishikesh's culinary tapestry - one nutritious bite at a time!
1. The Beatles Cafe - Sweet Riverside Music
Imagine enjoying thin crust wood fired pizzas watching the Ganges flow by as Beatles play...that's my experience at Beatles Cafe flanking the holy river!. Under trippy graffiti walls, I lose myself feasting on Israeli shakshuka or mexican bean burritos as new friends hum along to Imagine. For al fresco dining with food, music and nature blended harmoniously, Beatles Cafe always hits the right notes!.
- Charming cafe with outdoor seating by the Ganges
- Multi-global menu spans Indian, Israeli, Mexican dishes
- Walls feature Beatles memorabilia and graffiti art
- Live music performances often
2. Chatsang Cafe - Traditional Treats with Twists
Tucked away in green silence sits Chatsang Cafe woosing Rishikesh through inventive healthy plates presenting age-old Indian recipes with quirky globe-trotter inspired makeovers! I relish every morsel of mix vegetable pulao infused with lemongrass or the palak paneer enhanced with olives. For desi superfood revamps tickling the palate, Chatsang Cafe is my go-to place. Health never tasted this good before!.
- Award-winning organic vegetarian cafe
- Contemporary healthy spins on Indian vegetarian dishes
- Soothing music and calm interiors
- Uses locally sourced fresh produce
3. Little Buddha Cafe - Flavors From Around the World
Little Buddha Cafe keeps me hooked with pan-Asian and continental flavors from its coveted terrace seating facing the Ganges. One day I lose myself relishing Israeli shakshuka and the next day I dive into Burmese Khow Suey as the sound of the flowing river keeps me company. Occasionally I glance at rafters or monks walking by on the banks from my chill corner one with the universe!.
- Al fresco global cuisine cafe overlooking the Ganges
- Specializes in vegetarian dishes spanning continents
- Lively ambiance perfect for hanging out with friends
- River rafting adventures visible from seating
4. Ganga Beach Restaurant - Dine By the Divine
I head to Ganga Beach Restaurant when seeking sacrosanct sights to match the divine flavors of subtle curry bursts or hillside herbs rubbing the juicy Himalayan trout hitting my palate. Seated under a thatched roofs, I glimpse devotees praying on the ghats or getting ready for the soul-stirring evening Ganga Aarti as I relish my mountain fresh meal in the holy vibes. Dining couldn't get more divine than this!.
- Scenic riverside restaurant on Ganges beach
- Menu spans Indian, Asian and continental
- Perfect for enjoying aarti ceremony from a distance
- Hut style seating overlooking spiritual ghats
5. Devraj Coffee Corner - Brews and Bakes by the Bridge
Blessed with a enviable location offering bird's eye view of the iconic Laxman Jhula, Devraj Coffee Corner makes me swoon through artisanal cakes, pastries and breads marrying European recipes with fresh Himalayan produce. Under their red canopy, nibble on crusty rolls, cinnamon swirls moreish enough to make you want to bake home in Rishikesh!.
- Perched right across famous Laxman Jhula
- Specializes in German bakery products
- Views of the river and bridge steal the scene
- Stone and wood architecture in sync with locale
6. Pure Soul Cafe - Eat Clean, Eat Peacefully
To conclude my food sojourn, I eat healthy, feel soulful at Pure Soul Organic Cafe nestled within lush environs of an ashram. As calming yoga music plays softly, relish farm fresh salads, tofu stir fries and more thoughtfully created for cleansing palate and mind. Smoothies with berries and greens keep the conversation flowing as we solve world problems dipping Tibetan breads in creamy hummus!.
- Award-winning organic vegetarian cafe
- Located inside prominent Parmarth Niketan ashram
- Menu specially curated as per principles of ayurveda
- Produce sourced from local farms to support community
Through scenic riverside spaces serving global vegetarian fusion bites to spiritual hideouts promising abhyanga massage recharging spreads- Rishikesh kept my tummy full and soul satiated beyond measure through mindful culinary adventures urging me to keep coming back.