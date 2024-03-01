Home

Destination

Botanical Gardens To St Stephens Church Best Places To Visit In Ooty

Botanical Gardens To St Stephen's Church: 5 Best Places To Visit In Ooty

Reveling in the Allure of Mystical Ooty

Refreshingly cool weather, mist wrapped hills, aromatic tea gardens and colonial castles - that's Ooty for you, fondly called as Queen of Hill Stations! As I set out exploring attractions in this South Indian hill town perched high in Tamil Nadu's Nilgiri hills, I uncovered beautiful sights from floral gardens, peaked hilltops to serene lakes that showcase why Ooty charm is eternal. Walk with me as I take you through 5 incredible places that lent an enchanting touch to my Ooty holiday!

1. Botanical Gardens Ooty's Famed Floral Treasure

Imagine entering a land bursting with vibrant exotic blooms - rare orchids, fragrant herbs, colorful shrubs and more. That's exactly how I felt stepping into the sprawling wonderland of Ooty Botanical Gardens blanketed by floral allure. Spread across 55 acres with blooms brought from around the world over, these gardens retain colonial hangover through British style layouts along the Doddabetta slopes.

Botanical Gardens Ooty

Don't miss the 20 million year old fossilized tree or the Toda tribal lifestyle section. Mornings I spent meditating amidst emerald lawns, walking through tunnels of brilliant bougainvilleas and inhaling sweet scents stands etched in memory. Ooty sightseeing is incomplete without a rendezvous with these flower-filled gardens!

Over 55 acre garden filled with exotic flowering plants

British landscaped greenery divided into sections

Houses a 20 million year old fossilized tree!

Toda tribe lifestyle depiction zone

2. Doddabetta Peak Where Clouds Come to Play

For a panoramic glimpse of Nilgiris landscape, Doddabetta Peak at 2637 meters height lets you touch the clouds! The early morning climb up this highest Ooty point enveloped in cotton candy mist was mystical. And suddenly emerged expansive views of Ooty and its verdant environs enough to hold your breath.

Doddabetta Peak

Watch toy trains chug along the snaking routes, dense Shola forests roll into eucalyptus groves while taking help of the telescopes here. The effect leaves you feeling top of the world, making Doddabetta Peak an unmatched Ooty attraction promising spine-tingling views and exciting vibes. Just reach before clouds dense or you see nothing!

At 2637 meters, highest point in Nilgiri hills

Cloud wrapped misty peak great for early start

Telescopes aid in viewing scenic landscape stretches

Toy trains visible snaking around hill tracks

3. Ooty Lake Postcard Perfect Sight!

When John Sullivan founded Ooty town in the early 1800s, he created an artificial lake that would go on to become the heart of tourism here. Today, Ooty Lake remains a sparkling attraction with boat houses lining its shores and surrounding hills reflecting off its tranquil blue waters. The lake hums with activity through colorful boats dotting it, especially during summer festivals when rowing and sailing competitions lead to much fanfare.

Ooty Lake

I had a splashing time kayaking across this placid lake, sinking in enrapturing landscapes. Pick weekdays to beat tourist rush for peaceful boating or chuckle seeing families enjoying lakeside carnival rides. Ooty Lake's charm surely captivates!

Manmade lake constructed in 19th century by town founder

Hills, forests surrounding it reflect beautifully in lake

Boathouse lined shores offer boating, kayaking etc

Less crowded on weekdays

4. Tea Factory and Museum Story of Ooty Tea

I was charmed to discover how Ooty and tea go hand in hand at this illuminating museum and functioning factory letting you delve into complete tea processing. Learn about different tea estates spreading as far as eyes can see, their lush green tea bush landscapes and unique tea varieties. See how tea is tediously handpicked, withered, dried, sorted and packed using traditional practices. Don't forget the tea tasting session - I relished aromatic green teas alongside unique chocolate and honey ones!

Tea Factory and Museum

This site pumps knowledge on Ooty's prime industry while letting you buy fresh teas right from source. Informative and aromatic, I whiffed pure tea here realizing tea is as central to Ooty's identity as beautiful hills!

Showcases end-to-end traditional tea production process

Tastings of premium teas with unusual flavors on offer

Take back fresh Ooty tea packets produced on-site

Sprawling tea estates supply green leaves regularly

5. St Stephen's Church Ooty's Historic Heart

The towering edifice of St Stephen's Church with its antique clock tower chimes transports you into Ooty's British links. I was awed by its Gothic architectural exhibits - pointed arches, stained glass ports, regal stonework and more. The church still holds prayers under its high ceilinged hall. Walking inside, past polished wooden benches, I imagined bygone era's British officials holding Sunday service here when Ooty served as a retreat town for the Madras elite.

St Stephen's Church Ooty

Don't miss the heritage cemetery housing 19th century graves. Ooty's colonial allure amplifies this historical gem, letting you understand the town's rise as a celebrated South Indian hill station.

19th century church reflecting Gothic architecture

Stained glass windows and pointed domes galore

Houses century old graveyard within premises

Prayers regularly conducted

My Romance with the "Queen of Hills" Lingers

Through celebrating raw natural allure to heritage sites steeped in history, Ooty satiated my senses through its gorgeous hill town vistas, be it the vibrant carpets of flowers blooming at sprawling gardens or distant hills rolling under the clouds viewed from Doddabetta's misty heights. I discovered why Ooty holds eternal fascination through charming lakes, insights into tea cultivation past and magical colonial relics like St Stephen's church.

This multifaceted hill station continues to lure travelers with lush scenic settings, activity platter from boating to trekking alongside the unique stamp of old-world British charm still evident through castles and edifices dotting its layout. My rendezvous with beautiful, beguiling Ooty ends with the soul brimming with joy and promise to return for more blissful moments!