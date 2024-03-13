Brijwasi Mithai Wala To Raman Misthan Bhandar: 6 Best Restaurants To Eat In Mathura

Home

Brijwasi Mithai Wala To Raman Misthan Bhandar Best Restaurants To Eat In Mathura

Exploring Mathura's Culinary Delights: Unveiling the Top 6 Dining Destinations

Famed for pedas and holy sights, Mathura has my heart and tummy through streets dotted by decades old mithai legends retaining sugary secrets passed down for generations urging foodies to come indulge!

Let's explore 6 places guaranteed to make you relish Mathura's sweet and savoury tapestry!

1. Brijwasi Mithai Wala - Temple for Mathura Sweets!

My Mathura food trail kicks off deliciously at Brijwasi Mithai Wala, a tiny corner whipping up temple city's signature melt-in-the-mouth pedas, laddoos and more from century old recipes to satisfy sweet cravings of pilgrims walking nearby! Under vibrant walls, relish hot ghee soaked jalebis or rich kaju katlis passed on lovingly through generations of halwais who open shop every morning urging soulful music to smoothly transport you straight into the holy town's sweet heritage!.

Old mithai shop serving snacks and sweets since 1950s

Famed for Mathura peda, petha and other local specialties

Promises high quality desserts for affordable rate

Makes for great edible gifts too!

2. Brijwasi Centrum - Culinary Delights in Mathura

Nestled in the heart of Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, Brijwasi Centrum stands as a beacon of delectable cuisine and inviting ambiance. Offering a delightful dining experience, this restaurant boasts a serene atmosphere and impeccable service, ensuring patrons enjoy their visit to the fullest. Renowned for its mouthwatering Italian and Chinese fare, Brijwasi Centrum tantalizes taste buds with a diverse array of delectable dishes.

Savor the flavors of scrumptious pizza, comforting pasta, flavorful garlic bread, and an extensive selection of desserts, promising a culinary journey like no other.

Brijwasi Centrum is conveniently located near New Bus Stand and Bhuteshwar Rd, close to the New Railway Station, Mathura, Uttar Pradesh 281001.

For reservations or inquiries, please contact 072510 17999.

With its pleasant ambiance featuring soft lighting and soothing background music, Brijwasi Centrum offers the perfect setting for a memorable dining experience in Mathura.

3. Pine & Dine Rooftop Cafe and Lounge - Culinary Delights in Mathura

Nestled in the heart of Mathura, Pine & Dine Rooftop Cafe and Lounge offers a delightful dining experience for locals and visitors alike. Boasting a pleasant ambiance characterized by bright lights and a welcoming atmosphere, this restaurant is a popular choice for those seeking good food and excellent service.

Guests at Pine & Dine can indulge in a wide variety of delectable dishes served in the most hygienic manner.

This restaurant is known for its scrumptious offerings, it particularly shines in its Chinese cuisine, adding a flavorful twist to the dining experience.

Mahavidhya Colony, Govind Nagar, Mathura, Uttar Pradesh 281003.

4. Flowers Indo Italian Restaurant - A Culinary Haven in Mathura

Nestled in the heart of Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, Flowers Indo Italian Restaurant stands as a beacon of culinary excellence. Boasting a pleasant and charming ambiance, this establishment offers a delightful dining experience to its patrons. With a delectable array of Italian and Chinese delicacies, coupled with impeccable service, Flowers Indo Italian Restaurant promises a memorable culinary journey.

Indulge in the flavors of authentic Italian pasta or savor the goodness of freshly baked pizzas, all tailored to meet your discerning tastes.

Don't miss out on their tantalizing desserts, crafted from fresh fruits, which are as visually appealing as they are delicious.

Situated opposite the Museum, Dampier Nagar, Mathura, Uttar Pradesh 281001.

5. Bansal Foods - Savory Delights and Catering Excellence in Mathura

Nestled in the heart of Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, Bansal Foods stands as a beacon of culinary excellence, offering both restaurant dining and catering services. Renowned for its delectable fare at pocket-friendly prices, Bansal Foods prides itself on serving fresh and hygienic dishes, with a focus on North Indian and Chinese cuisines.

Patrons are greeted with warmth and hospitality by the polite and cordial staff, enhancing the overall dining experience.

The ambiance exudes a sense of comfort and elegance, with classical d cor that is pleasing to the eye.

Situated near Goverdhan, Choraha, Krishna Nagar, Mathura, Uttar Pradesh 281004.

For inquiries and reservations, please call 070558 44555.

6. Raman Misthan Bhandar - Mathura's Sweet Blessings

I happily conclude my gastronomic rendezvous across Mathura at century old Raman Misthan tucked in rustic corners doling out pedas and laddus tracing links to Krishna legends through generations. Under heavenly ceiling art, relish the caramelly milk peda as strains of flute transport you back into the magical era where it all began - the food, the folklore, the festivities urging you to pack some for family narrating the spirit of mystical Mathura in every grain.

Through age old kitchen treasures reinvented inventively to experimental fusion plates - Mathura keeps me thrilled with versatile flavors spanning roots yet modern in execution.