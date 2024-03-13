Home

Chetan Swadisht Kachori To The Tavern: 6 Best Restaurants To Eat In Dehradun

Embarking on a Gastronomic Journey in Dehradun: A Symphony of Flavors

Beyond spiritual ashrams, Dehradun tantalizes me through decades old mithai legends retaining regional treats to chic bistros giving global cuisine inventive desi touches urging foodies to come savor the cuisine versatility of this North Indian hub.

Let's venture into 6 incredible dining spots guaranteed to make you relish authentic Garhwali fare to experimental world menus under one food-loving roof.

1. Chetan Swadisht Kachori - Flaky Poori Goodness

No Dehradun day starts better than crispy pooris dunked in spicy potato curry, dollops of fresh curd and chutney at Chetan Swadisht Kachori - the tiny street corner stall whipping up lip-smacking breakfast platters to kickstart your day!. Watch as pooris puff up on hot tawa while you sip cutting chai served in kulhads. For delicious desi breakfasts Dehradun style, this place tops my list.

Small affordable street stall since 1980s

Famed for poori sabzi breakfast platters

Uses desi ghee for making pooris

Draws massive crowds through word-of-mouth

2. Black Pepper Restaurant - Culinary Excellence Redefined

When I fancy global cuisine reinvented thoughtfully with local touches alongside fine dine service, Black Pepper fits the bill through sushi rolls with Indian spices, thin crust chicken tikka pizza or innovative curries. Between the creamy dal makhani or the zesty Vietnamese noodles, the culinary prowess of talented chefs keeps surprising while frosted glasses and elegant interiors set the tone for special meals here.

Award winning contemporary global cuisine restaurant

Specializes in experimental vegetarian dishes

Classy decor with slick interiors

Curates new menu frequently

3. Kumar Sweets - Where Sugar Meets History!

No gastronomic trail is complete without indulging my sweet tooth with heavenly rasgullas, creamy kaju katlis and more at Kumar Mithai shop operational since 1948!. The pink walls, vintage logo and old school glass jars brimming with traditional Indian mithai trace legacy sweets now also adapted into modern desserts. For a sugar rush couple with history, Kumar Sweets is my go-to place.

Legacy sweet shop serving snacks and mithai

Making traditional Indian sweets since 1948

Famed for rasgullas fluffy texture

Offer chaat like aloo tikki too!

4. Kalsang Cafe and Restaurant - Comfort Tibetan Snacks

In a quiet lane behind bustling Rajpur Road, this tiny cafe gives delightful glimpses into Tibetan culture through steaming plates of juice vegetable momos, aromatic thenthuk noodles and more prepared by Sherpa sisters while blessing icons beam from yellow walls. For budget bites immersed in Himalayan warmth, Kalsang Cafe and Restaurant tops my list.

Small Tibetan snacks cafe run by Sherpa sisters

Bustling with locals from Sikkim and Tibet

Try the hot steamed momos with chutney

Pocket friendly pricing attract youth

5. Town Table Cafe - Millennial Hangout Hub

I discover my chilled spot for modern gourmet burgers, fruit-filled pancakes and artisanal cakes at Town Table Cafe. Under quirky bicycle installations, bond over thin crust pizzas with creative global toppings or relish fusion falafel wraps as groovy music plays. With funky decors as appetizing as food, Town Table turns out just my type of cafe to catch up on pending conversations.

Chic European cafe and bakery

Tailors global bites creatively to desi palate

Buzzing with young IT crowd

Peri peri fries quite popular

6. The Tavern - A Fusion of Fine Dining and Casual Elegance

Nestled within the premises of Brentwood Hotels & Resorts, The Tavern stands as a prominent restaurant and bar in Dehradun. Offering picturesque views of The Mall road, this establishment exudes extravagance with its extensive bar selection, live music performances, rustic ambiance, and delectable cuisine. It's a perfect amalgamation of refined dining experience and laid-back atmosphere.

Indulge in the flavorsome Paneer Butter Masala and sizzling Sizzlers for a gastronomic delight.

Situated on the 2nd Floor of Crossroads Mall, Chironwali, Dehradun.

The Tavern welcomes guests from 11 am to 11 pm, ensuring a memorable dining experience throughout the day.

With a diverse menu featuring North Indian, Chinese, Continental, Italian, and Thai cuisines, The Tavern caters to various palates with its eclectic offerings.

Garnering a commendable rating of 3.6/5 on Zomato, The Tavern reflects its commitment to quality and customer satisfaction.

Expect to spend around INR 1,500 (tax excluded) for a satisfying meal for two at The Tavern, making it a worthwhile culinary destination in Dehradun.

Through ancient family treasures reinvented inventively to contemporary global plates fusing seamlessly with native goodness - Dehradun kept me hooked with its versatile and irresistible flavors spanning roots and shores.