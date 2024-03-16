Home

Chotiwala To The River View: 6 Best Restaurants To Eat In Haridwar

Along with divine vibes, Haridwar offers delicious vegetarian food across budgets! From piping hot streetside puris to fine dining at riverside cafes, I've shortlisted 6 must-try restaurants.

Chotiwala - Legacy of Taste Loved by locals and tourists since 1958, Chotiwala serves the best of North Indian veg fare including their signature thalis bursting with flavors beside the Ganga ghats.

Key Highlights:

Historic restaurant operating since the 1950s

Famed for quality thalis and tandoori items

Scenic views of the holy Ganges river

Hoshiyarpuri - Hidden Spicy Delights Tucked away in bustling alleys, Hoshiyarpuri is a little gem dishing out irresistible Punjabi veg dishes like dal makhani, paneer tikka and more in a modest family setting.

Key Highlights:

Local favorite for lip-smacking North Indian vegetarian cuisine

Small, cozy place with excellent hospitality

Top ratings make it Haridwar foodie royalty

Mohan Ji Puri Wale - Breakfast Heaven No early morning in Haridwar is complete without the iconic bedmi puris immersed in addictive spiced chickpeas at this basic streetside shop swarmed by chai-sipping regulars.

Key Highlights:

Legendary breakfast joint for fluffy pooris and chhole

Street shop setting abuzz with people

Budget-friendly rates

The Sitting Elephant - Serene Vegetarian Retreat Escape the noise at garden restaurant The Sitting Elephant for delicious soups, pastas and curries made using farm-fresh veggies. The yoga sessions add to the zen vibes.

Key Highlights:

Multi-cuisine veg menu amid nature's bounty

Also hosts wellness yoga retreats

Peaceful ambiance far from crowds

Chitra Grand - Celebratory Fine Dining Chitra Grand's elegant interiors set the stage for celebrating special occasions with exotic veg curries, aromatic biryanis and even customary cakes alongside live music performances.

Key Highlights:

Sophisticated multi-cuisine restaurant

Ideal for festivals, events and intimate gatherings

Cultural music and dance shows

The River View - Picture-perfect Dining The River View justifies its name with postcard-worthy riverside seating to enjoy tasty veg and fish curries as the holy waters of Ganga flow gently beside your table.

Key Highlights:

Scenic location on the banks of the Ganges

Specialties include fresh fish preparations

Peaceful ambiance

From street food flavors to luxury cuisine, Haridwar lays out a delicious veg feast with spiritual vibes on the side! Time to dig in?