Craving Good Food? Here Are the 6 Must-Visit Restaurants In Kohima

Exploring Kohima's Culinary Landscape: A Feast for the Senses

Beyond lofty peaks and lush forests, Kohima steals my heart through shacks retaining Naga culinary treasures passed within tribes for generations and quirky bistros giving global flavors inventive native spins urging foodies to come savor cuisine versatility of this Northeast hub!.

Let's venture into 6 incredible dining spots guaranteed to make you relish authentic Naga fare to experimental world menus under one food-loving roof!

1. Naga Kitchen - Temple of Naga Soul Food!

My Kohima food sojourn begins delightfully at Naga Kitchen, a rustic place translating soulful Naga fare to tables through stalwarts like smoked pork, fermented soybean chutney and more inherited from ancestral hearths. Under tribal weaves, relish traditional Naga thali on eco-friendly banana leaf as echoes of stirring folk songs transport you straight into the undiluted culinary traditions defining state's cuisine and hospitality!.

Award winning heritage style family restaurant

Specializes in authentic Naga cuisine

Signature dishes are Pork with Bamboo Shoot, Axone

Promises comfort vegetarian and non-vegetarian fare

2. D/CAFE - Where Flavors And Artistry Meet!

D/CAFE spells comfort through experimental global bites coupled with al fresco seating letting us soak in buzzing state capital. Under artistic walls, lose yourself feasting on thin crust wood-fired chicken tikka pizza or relishing complex textures of Vietnamese summer rolls as local bands strum popular melodies. For food that captures local creative spirit through presentation and taste, D/CAFE fits the bill.

Award winning chic lounge cafe with artistic vibe

Globally inspired fusion food and desserts

Young creative and artistic hangout hub

Occasional acoustic music band performances

3. The Chimney Hut - A Haven for Baked Treasures

Nestled in the heart of Kohima, The Chimney Hut beckons with its irresistible array of freshly baked delights. As you step inside, you're greeted by the alluring scent of oven-fresh pastries, setting the stage for a truly enchanting culinary experience. This quaint bakery is renowned for its signature chimney cakes, a delectable fusion of fluffy pastry and a choice of sweet or savory fillings.

Don't miss out on their indulgent Nutella-filled chimney cake or explore the savory delights like the Cheese and Bacon-filled chimney.

Whether you have a sweet tooth or a penchant for savory treats, The Chimney Hut promises to delight your taste buds with its exquisite offerings.

Situated in Kezieke, near KFC, Kohima.

The Chimney Hut welcomes patrons from 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM, ensuring that you can satisfy your cravings for baked treasures throughout the day.

4. Yaotsu's Pure Veg Restaurant A Tranquil Retreat for Vegetarian Gastronomy

In the heart of Kohima, vegetarian travelers find solace at Yaotsu's Pure Veg Restaurant, a haven exclusively dedicated to their dietary preferences. Surrounded by verdant foliage, this establishment offers a peaceful and serene dining atmosphere. Savor the delightful offerings such as the fragrant Veg Biryani and the succulent Paneer Butter Masala, meticulously prepared with fresh ingredients to ensure authentic flavors.

Yaotsu's Pure Veg Restaurant promises an unforgettable vegetarian dining experience.

Situated below the footbridge near Mezh r Higher Secondary School, Kohima.

Yaotsu's Pure Veg Restaurant welcomes patrons from 12:00 PM to 9:00 PM, providing ample opportunity to relish its delectable vegetarian fare.

5. Amaris A Fusion of Flavors

Nestled in the heart of Kohima, Amaris stands as a culinary masterpiece, seamlessly marrying traditional Naga cuisine with global influences. Upon entering this charming establishment, guests are enveloped in a cozy ambiance and a warm atmosphere, setting the stage for an unforgettable dining experience. Complementing these specialties is a diverse menu featuring an array of vegetarian and non-vegetarian options, ensuring that every palate is catered to.

Amaris boasts a repertoire of signature dishes, including the aromatic Axone Pork Curry and the fiery Raja Mirchi Chutney, both of which are celebrated for their unique flavors and irresistible appeal.

Situated at Jail Colony, Opposite Central Jail, Kohima.

Amaris welcomes diners from 11:00 AM to 10:00 PM, providing ample opportunity to savor its exquisite offerings throughout the day.

6. Deccan Kitchen - Naga Village Dining Experience

I culminate by food rendezvous at Deccan Kitchen dramatically designed as traditional Naga village complete with thatched huts, rooster motifs where unseen aunties whip up pork innards with chilli chutney served on platter weaved from forest fibers. Watch cultural troops perform stirring warrior dances as you soak in the balmy evening over this hearty wholesome meal promising a befitting culinary farewell to Kohima!

Award winning rustic tribal cuisine restaurant

Pork and edible insects specialty tribal dishes

Tribal museum section and cultural performance area on premises

Promotes and revives endangered Naga recipes

Through ancient shacks retaining undiluted cooking traditions innovatively to alfresco cafes thoughtfully fusing continental ease with native mystery - Kohima kept me enchanted with its versatile cuisine spanning roots and shores.