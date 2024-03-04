Home

Dakshin To Writer’s Cafe: Best Restaurants To Eat In Chennai

Chennai beautifully blends old school charm with millennial energy across food destinations ranging from ancient mess serving heirloom recipes to posh bars giving contemporary global twists. Through trails across traditional South Indian eateries to Mediterranean cuisine cafes, I uncovered 6 incredible places for delicious experiences quintessentially Chennai.

1. Dakshin - Temple of South Indian Flavours

Dakshin restaurant tucked inside luxury hotel ITC Grand Chola transports me to the royal kitchens of South Indian deities through myriad regional delicacies vividly presented in traditional temple style interiors.

Chettinad chicken bursting with fiery spices or the Kerala style prawn curry simmering in coconut milk as strains of Carnatic music plays evoking simplicity of village harvest festivals. For an authentic South Indian epicurean experience, Dakshin remains the best go-to place.

Award winning South Indian specialty restaurant

Interior design inspired by Tamil Nadu's magnificent temples

Live classical music performances during dinner

Best dishes to try - Chettinad Pepper Chicken, Meen Moilee

2. Bombay Brasserie - Pan Indian Flavors Come Together

For a diverse culinary trip across India's regional offerings, I headed to the chic Bombay Brasserie located strategically in central Chennai.

Under modern Indian tribal style murals, you realize India's geographic diversity on one menu spanning Kashmiri dum aloo, Naga pork curry, Lakhnawi biryani and more with contemporary tweaks enhancing traditional recipes. Well curated cocktails using local ingredients complement the appetite perfectly for an incredible gastro experience.

Award winning modern Indian restaurant

Menu curated from special regional culinary gems across India

Contemporary chic Indian decor and stylish presentation

Inventive cocktails with desi flavours

3. The Leela Palace - Oceanic Treasures Translated on a Plate

Luxury hotel Leela Palace Chennai brings the cooking treasures from regional fishermen communities artfully to the table - dishes crafted from the day's freshest catch.

Under the stunning views of Bay of Bengal waters, I savored the lip-smacking fried calamari with tartar sauce and the delightful prawn coconut stew as the aroma of the sea kept me company. Watching the open kitchen add finishing touches hypnotized me further. For Chennai's bountiful seafood pleasures, Kayal is my pick.

Located in 5 star Leela Palace with gorgeous sea views

Showcases both traditional and experimental seafood preparations

Has an interactive open kitchen

Signature dishes - Lobster Balchao, seafood stew in coconut milk

4. Amethyst Cafe - Alfresco European Cafe Charm

Tucked in a bungalow straight out of Enid Blyton stories, Amethyst Cafe charms through its leafy alfresco setting perfect for lenient weekend brunches. Under the canopy of majestic rain trees, I lose myself devouring fluffy pancakes, satiating quiches and moreish frosted brownies while Indie music plays.

The boutique zone retailing local arts and fashion brands completes the chill vibes. For whiling away relaxed afternoon, amidst nature while indulging sweet teeth, Amethyst Caf tops my list.

Charming alfresco cafe with a boutique in Chennai's quiet locales

Lush green garden settings create a laidback ambiance

Bakery has droolworthy cookies, brownies and cheesecakes

Boutique section retails clothes from local designers

5. Southern Spice - Where South Indian Spice Heritage Shines

Southern Spice restaurant at Taj Coromandel is my address for an authentic culinary trip across South Indian states without passport stamps. Relish Karnataka style piping hot ragi dosas, Kerala's robust seafood curries and Chettinad's fiery chickens under one splendid roof modeled on majestic South Indian temples.

Banana leaf served thalis present a medley of regional specialties. Take your time to soak in the artistry of this rich heritage.

Award winning South Indian specialty fine dine

Opulent interiors inspired by architecture of ancient temples

Traditional welcome ceremonies on arrival

Focus on recipes from 4 South Indian states

6. Writer's Cafe - Food with Heart and Heartening Stories

I wrapped up my Chennai food trail at Writer's Cafe, a cozy caf with book lined walls run by acid attack survivors. Between bites of tasty Swiss rolls, wood-fired pizzas and strawberry smoothies, I witnessed the positivity and motivation of these young women who inspire through channelizing fate's harsh blow into kind gestures of hospitality.

Here food tastes sweeter knowing income helps marginalized sections. Don't skip the heartwarming Writer's Cafe when in Chennai.

Charming book-themed cafe supporting acid attack victims

Menu spans Continental, North Indian, South Indian dishes

Walls adorned by bookshelves filled with titles

Peaceful setting where one can read for hours over coffee

Through traditional mess spaces retaining ancestral Southern recipes to posh bars giving global cuisine intrinsic Chennai touches - this city keeps my palate excited with versatile experiences.