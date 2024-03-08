Discover 6 Must-Do Activities That Define Kollam
Explore Kerala's Secret Jungle Haven and Scenic Wonders
Flanked by the azure Arabian Sea and serene Ashtamudi Lake, Kollam is Kerala's doorway to untamed tropical landscapes thriving amid ruins of once-great kingdoms. From rejuvenating beachside resorts to historic maritime heritage sites, it skillfully blends globally-renowned wellness traditions with vestiges narrating tales of a vibrant trading past now immortalized through vibrant pooram festivals.
1.Awaken Your Senses at a Beachside Wellness Retreat
- Renowned destinations provide personalized holistic therapies by experts
- Rejuvenation packages blend herbal massages, yoga, meditation and more
- Ideal base for exploring backwater cruises, handicraft villages nearby
2.Behold Legends Come Alive at Thenmala Ecotourism
- Sculpture garden features famous characters from Malayali folk tales
- Culture center showcases ancient medical practices and art forms
- Trekking trails cut through sandalwood forest with rich biodiversity
3.Savor Tranquil Sunset from Historic Thangassery Lighthouse
- British-era light beaming tower offering panoramic coastal views
- Site flanked by cozy cafes to try out traditional seafood dishes
- Nearby remains of Portuguese-built Our Lady of Mount Carmel chapel
4.Witness Grandeur of Ashramam Maidan During Pooram Revelry
- Sprawling grounds come alive with elephants, music and firecrackers
- Watch colorful umbrellas swaying along parade of thirty caparisoned tuskers
- Special all-night Kathakali recitals staged as part of festival
5.Explore Remnants of Maritime Glory at Kottapuram Fort
- Impressive ruins of 16th century Portuguese fort overlook calm lake
- Stone walls feature European coat of arms, motto inscriptions
- Cannonball relics evidence military skirmish history
6.Traverse History Down Canoly Canal
- Manmade passage stretching 13km linking Paravur backwaters to sea
- Flanked by temples, churches underscoring Kollam's culture synthesis history
- Scenic pathway for casual cycling jaunts
As highlighted above, Kollam tempts with wellness traditions and rich heritage at every turning, charming visitors to traverse mystical temple festivals, picturesque ruins, rejuvenating beaches and more.