Discover 6 Must-Do Activities That Define Kollam

Explore Kerala's Secret Jungle Haven and Scenic Wonders

Flanked by the azure Arabian Sea and serene Ashtamudi Lake, Kollam is Kerala's doorway to untamed tropical landscapes thriving amid ruins of once-great kingdoms. From rejuvenating beachside resorts to historic maritime heritage sites, it skillfully blends globally-renowned wellness traditions with vestiges narrating tales of a vibrant trading past now immortalized through vibrant pooram festivals.

1.Awaken Your Senses at a Beachside Wellness Retreat

Renowned destinations provide personalized holistic therapies by experts

Rejuvenation packages blend herbal massages, yoga, meditation and more

Ideal base for exploring backwater cruises, handicraft villages nearby

2.Behold Legends Come Alive at Thenmala Ecotourism

Sculpture garden features famous characters from Malayali folk tales

Culture center showcases ancient medical practices and art forms

Trekking trails cut through sandalwood forest with rich biodiversity

3.Savor Tranquil Sunset from Historic Thangassery Lighthouse

British-era light beaming tower offering panoramic coastal views

Site flanked by cozy cafes to try out traditional seafood dishes

Nearby remains of Portuguese-built Our Lady of Mount Carmel chapel

4.Witness Grandeur of Ashramam Maidan During Pooram Revelry

Sprawling grounds come alive with elephants, music and firecrackers

Watch colorful umbrellas swaying along parade of thirty caparisoned tuskers

Special all-night Kathakali recitals staged as part of festival

5.Explore Remnants of Maritime Glory at Kottapuram Fort

Impressive ruins of 16th century Portuguese fort overlook calm lake

Stone walls feature European coat of arms, motto inscriptions

Cannonball relics evidence military skirmish history

6.Traverse History Down Canoly Canal

Manmade passage stretching 13km linking Paravur backwaters to sea

Flanked by temples, churches underscoring Kollam's culture synthesis history

Scenic pathway for casual cycling jaunts

As highlighted above, Kollam tempts with wellness traditions and rich heritage at every turning, charming visitors to traverse mystical temple festivals, picturesque ruins, rejuvenating beaches and more.