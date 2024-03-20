Discover The Hidden Gems: 9 Bengaluru Attractions You Can't Ignore

Nicknamed India's Silicon Valley, Bengaluru seamlessly fuses IT innovation with gardens, royal relics and modern architecture. When visiting this cosmopolitan hub, be sure to see these top 9 attractions:

Photos allowed of fortified towers, turreted parapets and Tudor-arched windows

Interior filled with rare paintings, unusual spiegeltents used for events

Grand palace built in 1887 inspired by England's Windsor Castle

Home to India's largest collection of rare tropical plants and century-old trees

300-acre garden heart of city with libraries, High Court and over 6000 trees

Pathways lined by lush canopies perfect for morning walks and yoga

Home to exotic species like the African tulip tree and the very tall Eucalyptus