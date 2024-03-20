Discover The Hidden Gems: 9 Bengaluru Attractions You Can't Ignore
Top 9 Must-Visit Attractions for Travelers in Bengaluru, India
Nicknamed India's Silicon Valley, Bengaluru seamlessly fuses IT innovation with gardens, royal relics and modern architecture. When visiting this cosmopolitan hub, be sure to see these top 9 attractions:
1.Bangalore Palace
- Grand palace built in 1887 inspired by England's Windsor Castle
- Set amidst emerald gardens modeled on London's Hyde Park
- Interior filled with rare paintings, unusual spiegeltents used for events
- Photos allowed of fortified towers, turreted parapets and Tudor-arched windows
2.Lalbagh Botanical Gardens
- Sprawling 240-acre botanical gardens founded in 1760
- Home to India's largest collection of rare tropical plants and century-old trees
- Highlights include Glass House inspired by London's Crystal Palace, vast rose garden
- Hosts popular Republic Day Flower Show
3.Cubbon Park
- 300-acre garden heart of city with libraries, High Court and over 6000 trees
- Pathways lined by lush canopies perfect for morning walks and yoga
- Home to exotic species like the African tulip tree and the very tall Eucalyptus
- Favored picnic spot for families to enjoy bandstand concerts
4.Vidhana Soudha
- Grand neo-Dravidian granite building housing State Legislature and Secretariat
- Constructed in 1956 featuring four impressive corner domes and red sandstone
- Illuminated beautifully at night when sixty 300-watt bulbs create a glowing effect
- Visible from afar, but only allowed to view exterior and gardens
5.ISKCON Sri Radha Krishna Temple
- Modern Krishna temple built by International Society for Krishna Consciousness in 1997
- Marble pillars, gold embellishments and teak doors carved with scenes from scriptures
- Hare Krishna cultural experience with daily chanting ceremonies, singing, feasts
- Set atop scenic Challenger Hills on seven acres outside city center
6.National Gallery of Modern Art
- Premier modern and contemporary Indian art museum housed in a heritage mansion
- Showcases over 500 paintings, drawings and sculptures in a variety of styles
- Collection spans 200 years with works by legends like Raja Ravi Varma
- Souvenir shop sells art prints and quality handicrafts
7.Tipu Sultan's 19th Century Palace
- Elegant ancient teakwood palace with beautiful pillars, frescoes and balconies
- Belonged to formidable "Tiger of Mysore" ruler who fiercely resisted British rule
- Manicured gardens outside filled with Tipu's memorabilia like weapons and paintings
- Main palace kept dark to prevent damage from light to intricate wood carvings
8.Ulsoor Lake
- Scenic lake dotted with tiny islands spread over 125 acres near city center
- Features recreational area to enjoy boating, picnicking and walking along tree-lined promenade
- Home to several species of migratory birds like herons, cormorants and kingfisher
- Visitors can rent paddle boats or relax waterside on pristine lawns
9.Commercial Street Shopping District
- Dynamic shopping lane dating back over 100 years as key textile trading hub
- Nearly one kilometer packed with hundreds of affordable apparel and accessories shops
- Vibrant nightlife with award-winning restaurants and pubs tucked behind stores
- Market community still referred to by traditional "pete" meaning market neighborhood
With striking palaces, vibrant shopping streets set alongside expansive gardens and modern art museums all interwoven together, Bengaluru offers incredible diversity. Use this list to guide your urban explorations and rich cultural experiences when visiting India's Garden City.