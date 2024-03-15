Home

Destination

Discover The Hidden Gems Unmissable Places To Visit In Nainital

Discover the Hidden Gems: 9 Unmissable Places To Visit In Nainital

Top 9 Attractions in Nainital Not To Miss

Nestled in Uttarakhand's Kumaon hills, Nainital enchants with scenic lakes, vibrant forests and snow-capped Himalayan views. This charming hill station has plenty for tourists - temple visits, trekking trails, boating adventures and more. Here are the top 9 attractions in Nainital that shouldn't be missed.

1.Naini Lake

The centerpiece of Nainital is the emerald green Naini Lake, a natural freshwater body surrounded by mountains. Take a relaxing paddleboat or rowboat ride to fully experience this picturesque tourist hotspot. Naini Lake is ideal for admiring the town's hotels, churches and landmarks from the water as well as the lush hillsides beyond. Stroll along Mall Road encircling the lake to browse handicraft shops and eateries nearby.

Key Facts & Figures:

Pear-shaped lake spanning 46 hectares

Max depth: 27 m

Name origins: Goddess Naina Devi

Prominent sites: Naina Devi Temple, Jama Masjid mosque

2.Naina Devi Temple

Perched on Naini Lake's northern shore is the sacred Naina Devi Temple. This important shrine sees scores of devotees seeking blessings from Goddess Naina Devi, an incarnation of Goddess Parvati. As per mythology, the temple is built over the location where the goddess' eyes (naina) fell to earth during Daksha Yagna. Marvel at the intricate shikhara tower adorned with bells and stone carvings befitting the revered site. Visitors can experience special pujas or take part in the vibrant Nanda Devi Jaat Yatra festival held in September.

Key Facts & Figures:

Houses the main Naina Devi idol called Purna which depicts the goddess' eyes

Managed by the Shri Naina Devi Temple Trust

Location allows excellent views of Nainital and Naini Lake

Especially crowded during Diwali festival

3.Tiffin Top (Dorothy's Seat)

For breathtaking views of surrounding peaks like China Peak, Nanda Kot and Nanda Devi, hike up to Tiffin Top also called Dorothy's Seat. Perched at 2,300 meters on Ayarpatta Hill, you can sit on stone benches at this lookout point and marvel at Nainital spread out picturesquely below. Early risers flock here to watch the first sunlight illuminate the majestic Himalayan range in an unforgettable sight. Visit Tiffin Top during sunsets for magical golden hues over the valley.

Key Facts & Figures:

Named after British Army Captain's wife Dorothy Kellet

Elevation of 2,300 meters above sea level

Previously hosted a recreational club

Can opt to trek 1 km up or take horse rides

4.Snow View Point

At 2270 meters high, Snow View Point lives up to its name with vistas showcasing frosted Himalayan peaks. Take the cable car ride for effortless access where the observation deck offers an uninterrupted panorama spanning Nanda Devi, Trishul and Nanda Kot. Photography hobbyists flock here to try capturing the scenic grandeur. On clear days even the western ranges like Bandarpoonch are visible! The site also features stalls selling steaming snacks and keepsakes.

Key Facts & Figures:

Altitude of 2270 meters above mean sea level

Site of the annual summer Snow View Music Festival

Home to the mountain top Sukhatal Lake

Managed by Garhwal Mandal Vikas Nigam

5.Eco Cave Gardens

Situated on Mallital's hillside lies the unique Eco Cave Gardens spanning 10 acres designed to replicate natural underground caverns and grottos. Explore narrow passages between the gorgeously illumined rock formations and crawl through adventurous tunnels. This ever-popular family attraction has multiple recreational facilities from waterfalls, musical fountains and an open air theatre. Don't miss the skeleton-, butterfly- and mirror-themed gardens too.

Key Facts & Figures:

Includes 6 interlinked caves up to 26 feet deep

Houses sculptures of mythological characters within

Boasts the highest waterfall (15 feet) among Nainital's tourist spots

Maintained by the Hotel Lake Paradise owner

6.Raj Bhavan

The stately Raj Bhavan served as the British era summer residence of the Governor of North-Western Provinces. Located atop majestic Observatory Hill, it lords over Nainital town. The well-maintained complex designed by prolific architect F.W. Stevens features grand Ionic columns, sprawling lawns and vintage living quarters befitting 19th century elite. Unfortunately, entry is restricted but one can admire the imposing architecture externally. Combine with closeby sites like St. John's Church and Land's End for a heritage walk.

Key Facts & Figures:

Completed in 1899 at a building cost of INR 7.5 lakhs

Set across expansive 30 acre grounds

Formerly called Government House

Currently residence of Uttarakhand Governor

7.Nainital Zoo

One of India's highest altitude zoos, Nainital Zoo is a major attraction sprawled across 11 acres where wild inhabitants like Siberian tigers, leopards and pheasant roam amidst scenic environs. Managed by the Zoo Authority of Uttarakhand, it specializes in hill fauna including captive breeding programs for endangered Himalayan wolves and snow leopards. Interactive sessions, animal feeding, and unique habitats like the Walk-Through Aviary make it a hit with kids and nature lovers alike!

Key Facts & Figures:

Home to over 18 endangered species

Includes ungulates, carnivores and exotic bird enclosures

Winner of the prestigious National Zoo Award

Features a battery-operated vehicle service within premises

8.Gurney House

History buffs will love visiting Gurney House, the former residence of renowned author and hunter Jim Corbett located on Ayarpatta Hill. Stroll around the sprawling grounds where he was inspired to pen adventures such as Man-Eaters of Kumaon during his stay from 1936 to 1939. The cottage has since been transformed into a museum filled with Corbett memorabilia like his diaries, camp cot, writing desk and even stuffed leopards! It offers plenty of insights into the life of this remarkable conservationist.

Key Facts & Figures:

Built in 1881 in British style set amidst blooming gardens

Houses the Corbett Natural History museum

Shot to fame as setting of 2015 Bollywood film Khaamoshiyan

Maintained by the Uttarakhand Forest Department

9.Khurpatal

Just a few kilometers from Nainital's bus stand lies the pristine lake of Khurpatal framed by pine and rhododendron forests under the shadow of Dorothy Seat hill. Its name meaning 'tiny lake' belies just how picturesque this nature hotspot is for boating, angling, birding and hiking. Formed by an 1870s landslide, today Khurpatal's calm blue waters make it popular for family recreational activities and afternoon picnics too. Beat the crowds by getting there early morning and admire lush reflections of the surrounding hillsides.

Key Facts & Figures:

Spans area of just over 12 acres

Stunning views of Song and Balia mountains

Accessible by foot, taxi or private car

Managed by local Khurpa Tal Vikas Samiti

There's no shortage of places to see or adventures to be had around Nainital. So travel beyond the famous Naini Lake to also experience cultural gems, vibrant nature and majestic Himalayan vistas that this Kumaon hill station offers. Don't miss these top 9 attractions.