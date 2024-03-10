Discover The Top 5 Must-Visit Destinations In Dibrugarh

Home

Exploring the Enchantments of Dibrugarh: Must-Visit Destinations

Popularly known as the 'Tea City of India', Dibrugarh is endowed with sprawling tea estates, rich biodiversity and diverse ethnic tribal groups. Strategically located on the banks of mighty Brahmaputra River, it displays a unique blend of tea-tinted landscapes, virgin wilderness, British colonial influence and Assamese heritage. This article covers the top 5 attractions in Dibrugarh showcasing the destination's multi-flavored charm waiting to be explored beyond its tea tourism identity.

1.Dehing Patkai Wildlife Sanctuary: Where Nature's Majesty Unfolds

Spread over 111 sq kms across Dibrugarh and Tinsukia districts, Dehing Patkai Wildlife Sanctuary located amidst lush rainforests is haven to exotic fauna like elephants, leopards, civets, pangolins etc along with over 300 bird varieties. The sanctuary runs Elephant Safari rides into the woods offering glimpses of other animals, orchids and biodiversity as guides help you spot and understand behaviour better. Camping overnight inside the forested property for those interested in wildlife photography is an exciting way to experience nature at its best.

2.Shiv Mandir: A Tranquil Oasis of Spiritual Serenity

Built almost entirely of white marble sourced from Rajasthan, the sacred Shiv Mandir situated on Rohmoria hill features intricate designs that leaves visitors awestruck. Intricate carvings showing scenes from Indian mythology, well-kept gardens punctuated with fountains, picturesque hillside locations overlooking Dibrugarh and Brahmaputra valley are key highlights. Every Monday evening during dusk, lighting of 1000 lamps and prayers followed by prasad distribution draws large crowds making it festively resplendent.

3.Assam Tea Museum: Unveiling the Legacy of Dibrugarh's Tea Culture

Tracing Dibrugarh's 150 year old tryst with tea production, this museum at Lal Pani showcases tea processing displays from plantation to packaging. Watch Adivasi tea workers simulate plucking dance movements, taste exotic tea blends and walk past large rusted machinery shedding light into the evolution of tea-making. A tiny railway with models transports you back to the British era when trains played a pivotal role in tea export. Don't miss taking home packets of authentic Dibrugarh tea as nostalgic souvenirs for loved ones.

4.Radha Krishna Mandir: A Timeless Tribute to Devotion

Built on the Nuni river island near Dibrugarh, the Radha Krishna Mandir has its origins dating back to the 15th century. Considered to be constructed overnight by a local boatman on instructions from a saint seen in dream, it houses beautiful idols of Lord Krishna along with Radha installed beneath large snake hood carvings made of silver. Surrounded by river waters, the temple exudes old-world charm evident in carved panels, hanging bells and brass lamps taking one back to vintage times.

5.Joypur Rainforest: Where Nature's Symphony Resonates

At a distance of only 45 kms from Dibrugarh, Joypur rainforest blessed with abundant greenery, bamboo groves and streams allows trysts with rich flora and glimpse into rural lifestyles. Watch Ahom tribes perform traditional Bihu dances, see weaving of Eri silk, taste freshly plucked fruits from orchards and spot colourful birds as guides accompany you on nature trails. The serene dense wilderness is perfect for those seeking an offbeat eco-tourism experience amid verdant landscapes.

Conclusion

From lush tea gardens to emerald rainforests, ancient shrines to quaint museums, Dibrugarh has experiences catering to varying interests whether you seek spiritual solace or want to rediscover heritage secrets. The next time you sip a rejuvenating cup of Assam tea, remember Dibrugarh is where the journey of India's cherished 'chai' began in the misty hills and British bungalows.