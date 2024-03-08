Home

Experience Ajmer Like Never Before Unmissable Tourist Destinations

Experience Ajmer Like Never Before: 9 Unmissable Tourist Destinations

9 Awesome Things You Must Do On Your Ajmer Tour

Ajmer, Rajasthan

Royal ruins, bustling bazaars and serene lakes - Ajmer paints a pretty picture fusing history, faith and nature! This guide will tell you about the 9 attractions you shouldn't miss to keep your Instagram feed buzzing. Let's dive in!

1.Blessings Over History at Dargah Sharif

No trip to Ajmer is complete without experiencing the powerful aura at Hazrat Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti's shrine. Marvel at the marble carvings, precious chandeliers and flowers ornately decorating this 700 year old holy place. Attend the sunset chaddar and flower offerings ceremony seeking blessings as chants fill up the inner chamber.

Built in: 14th century

Made from: White marble and sandstone

Timing: 4:00 am to 10:00 pm

Offer rose flowers or green chaddar out of respect while silently making a wish!

2.Tranquil Retreat at Ana Sagar Lake

Built in 12th century by a Chauhan ruler, scenic Ana Sagar lake offers boating fun alongside views of historic monuments like Daulat Bagh gardens built during Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan's reign. Pack off for the day pedaling amid lotus patches as egrets take flight and kids giggle sailing toy boats on sparkling waters promising refreshing family time!

Length: Around 1 km

Built across: Over 15 acres space

Top activity: Sunset boat rides

Don't forget to try lip-smacking street food like spicy curries with naan sold on carts nearby!

3.Majesty of Adhai Din Ka Jhonpra

Venture through stone turrets leading you inside the imposing double domed structure of the ancient Adhai Din Ka Jhonpra mosque cum military bastion built uniquely fusing Rajput and Islamic styles using red sandstone. Spend time decoding inscriptions carved on pillars and jharokha balconies imagining kingly scenes of yesterday perhaps looking over royal processions and battle preparations.

Built in: 1153 AD in just 2.5 days

Main highlight: Blend of Islamic and Hindu architecture

Entry fee: 15 per person

Admire fine jalis work throwing patterns reflected on walls inside this architectural heritage marvel.

4.Panoramas from Taragarh Fortress

Be king of the desert taking in breathtaking viewpoints over Ajmer city from rugged Taragarh hilltop fortress! Though now mostly in ruins, you glimpse crumbling bastions, secret escape tunnels and Bhim Burj cannon silhouettes imagining fierce battles fought here by Rajput warriors making their last stand over kingdoms lost against armies.

Current highlight: Sunset views

Entry fee: 20 per person

Visiting hours: 8:00 am to 6:00 pm

Strike that heroic warrior pose against fort ramparts taking Instagram by storm!

5. Beauty in Divinity at Red Temple

Let the glow of intricate gold leaf frescoes, stained glass paintings illuminated by streaks of light from stone jaali works leave you spellbound inside the cavernous halls of this 1867 built Jain temple made of Makrana marbles. Gaze at the tree of life in awe bringing mythological tales like Lord Adinath on elephant's back to life!

Main highlight: Swarna Nagri hall

Built by: Seth Moolchand Soni

Entry fee: 50 per person

Admire the level of craftsmanship achieved in traditional arts to build marvels like these!

6.Shop Colorful Lac Bangles & Mojaris

Glittering lac bangles, trendy potlis adorned with shimmering beads or juttis with zardozi embroidery - Ajmer's ancient Khadia Bazaar bursting with tiny gullies promises treasures galore! From patchwork Kurtis, to fragrant itr bottles to decorative silver anklets, it's a haven for affordable fashion accessories and classic gift items too!

What to buy: Handmade mojaris, traditional lac bangles

Average pricing: Bangles starting 100

Location: Khadia Bazaar

Remember to match those lovely green lac churis with your next chikankari suit!

7.Lake Tales at Scenic Foy Sagar

Drive down half an hour from Ajmer entering a quaint countryside dotted with lush orchards and sparrow calls to arrive at the picture perfect Foy Sagar Lake, perfect for a serene escape! Go on a shikara boat ride gazing at majestic Aravalis mirrored in its still waters or capture stunning sunsets by the fringing Savanri Temple against golden pink skies with magical views all around.

Built in: 1890s

Boating charges: 60 per head for 30 minutes

Surrounding attraction: Lord Shiva temple

It's perfect for a laid back Instagrammable holiday moment

8.Marvel Sprawling Architecture of Mayo College

Let prestigious Mayo College's sprawling 400 acre campus make you reminisce about England's pretty countryside mansions as you walk past imposing clock towers, neatly clipped hedges and imposing Raj era pillars. Glimpse hostel dorms named after British viceroys and portrait medallions of visionaries who shaped this establishment way back in 1870s.

Historical significance: India's first public school

Campus houses: Hospital, Gurukul, sports complex

Location: College Road, Ajmer

Pause at massive Akbar pillars flanking the admin office for that student life portrait!

9.Capture Colorful Local Life on Film

Against the rugged Aravali ranges, Ajmer paints postcard scenes everywhere you glimpse! Capture camel carts lolling by majestic forts, flower sellers offering garlands before shimmering dargahs or women in bright ghagras balancing pots effortlessly over heads in bustling bazaars. Let your creative juices flow with vibrant street photography filled with colors!

Best spots: Khadia Bazaar market area

Transport: Electric autos available

Stay options: Haveli heritage hotels

Remember to pack wide angle filters and extra camera batteries!

Hope you enjoyed these ideas. Ready to plan your own royal Rajasthani adventure now?