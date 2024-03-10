Home

Experience Bikaner's Charm: 9 Tourist Attractions You Must Visit

9 Awesome Things You Must Do On Your Bikaner Trip

From imposing forts to royal abodes, Bikaner brings alive Rajasthan's rich history. This guide will tell you about the 9 attractions you shouldn't miss to keep your Instagram buzzing! Let's jump in!

1.Rugged Fort Views at Awesome Junagarh

Built 400 years ago by Raja Rai Singh, Junagarh Fort envelops you in history from the moment you pass through Karan Mahal entry gates! Roam around palatial courtyards and balconies showcasing unique Rajput-Mughal architecture blended beautifully. Revel in intricate stone carvings, frescoes and mirror work giving epic photoshoot backdrops too!

Built in: 1589 CE

Spread over: 5 acres with 9 temples

Entry fee: 100 Indians

Strike that royal pose at fort balconies overlooking Bikaneri streets below for souvenirs snaps!

2.Palace Grandeur at Laxmi Niwas

Bask in the luxury of Bikaner royalty from yesteryears by visiting majestic Laxmi Niwas built by Maharaja Ganga Singh in 1902 near Junagarh fort. Marvel at fusion architecture melding British, Mughal and Hindu styles through latticed windows, elegant columns and lotus embossed domes for that gram-worthy shot!

Built by: British architect Sir Swinton Jacob

Features: Indo-Saracenic, Greek design

Entry fee: Hotel room tariffs start 7000

Channel the prince-princess in you posing amidst regal interiors and sparkling chandeliers!

3.Witness Believed Divine Rats at Karni Mata Temple

Thousands of holy rats scurrying around, being fed plates of sweet and spicy Prasad by devotees will catch you by surprise at the Karni Mata or Rat Temple near Bikaner! Spot the rare white mice considered to embody Karni Mata herself among local legends. The quirky architecture and belief itself provides engaging insights into faith!

USP: 20,000 black and rare white rats

Location: 30km from Bikaner in Deshnok

Entry fee: Free Entry

Remember to keep feet covered and head covered as a mark of respect inside!

4.Shop Vibrant Lac Bangles & Jewellery

Bikaner bubblegums pink and parrot green lac bangles pair beautifully with traditional outfits! From custom engraved silver toe rings, polki studded wedding chudas to patchwork potlis - shop glittering affordables at Bikaji Bikaner Biscuit Store lane stations. And don't forget savouring their world famous crunch biscuit packs for souvenirs on the go!

What to buy: Exquisite handcrafted gold nose pins

Average pricing: Lac bangles for 150+

Location: Station Road, in old city

Strike that pose showing off those new lac kadas with quirky engravings for Insta memories!

5.Desert Wildlife Spotting on Camel Safari

Experience rugged desert charm aboard the 'ship of the desert' - friendly camels! Adventurous wildlife safaris around scrub forests along barren terrain offer glimpses into rural desert lifestyle too. End your day catching golden dunes peeking behind beautifully against crimson horizons.

Safari Duration: 1 to 2 hours

Pricing: Approximately 800 per ride

What to wear: Face mask, hat, shades

Nothing beats reveling under star spangled Rajasthani skies around a bonfire with new friends for company!

6.Find Inner Peace at Bhandasar Temple

Let the spiritual aura overcome you while immersed in the ornate beauty of 15th century Bhandasar Jain temple. Intricately engraved marble panels, detailed figures and bells take you back in time to era of wealthy merchants who built this architectural wonder. The delicately carved statues and praying deities promise sublime peace as you light up diyas. Blissful!

Built by: Bhandasa Oswal (Jain merchant)

Main deities: Lord Sumtinath, Lord Mahaveer

Entry fee: Free for all

Admire that picture perfect symmetry framing Lord Sumtinath for your contemplative Instagram shares!

7.Capture Regal Vibes at Gajner Palace & Lake

Experience a royal retreat away from city rush by visiting the red sandstone Gajner Palace perched beside scenic Gajner Lake and wildlife reserve. Wander through its museum-hotel quarters for insights into Shikar hunting parties and British meets once held on its sprawling premises built in early 1900s. The sunset views over the lake are simply magical!

Stay option: Book heritage hotel rooms

Entry fee: 50 per person

Built by: Maharaja Ganga Singh Ji

Flaunt your majestic holiday frames and reels against turquoise waters right out of postcards!

8.Explore Artifacts at Golden Jubilee Museum

From mighty swords to royal costumes, explore over 700 artifacts spanning 500 years at this vibrant museum near Junagarh Fort for insights into the Marwar region's grandeur. Potteries, miniature paintings and terracotta figures reveal surprising facets about the mighty Rathores clan's martial past and artistic excellence too. Don't forget the turban photo booth outside for fun shots!

Museum entry fee: 50 person

Built in: 1998 (Golden Jubilee year completion)

Nearby attraction: Sadul Singh Museum

Strike that thinking pose next to traditional Thar warrior weaponry and rare manuscripts!

Gorge on Bikaneri street food

Bikaner offers the best of Rajasthani flavors! Indulge your tastebuds in chaat epicness like hot fried bread crumbled over spiced yoghurt, thirst quenching sweet lassi or traditional savory dishes like bajra roti with garlic chutney. For the sweet tooth, try piping hot jalebis or hot milk cake with saffron! Delicious endings to royal adventures!

Popular street snacks: Pyaaz kachori, badam milk

Sweet dishes: Hot rasmalai, besan gatta

Average meal cost: 200 per person

Capture all those foodie holiday moments for fun vlogs and reels! Time to dig in.

Hope you enjoyed these Bikaner must do ideas - tell me your thoughts in comments!