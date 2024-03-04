Home

Experience Culinary Delights: 6 Best Restaurants In Shimla Revealed

Shimla Calling All Foodies - Unveiling Six Experiences That are Irresistibly Attractive

Beyond breathtaking hillslopes and British era castles, Shimla reveals its charming spirit to me through cafes and restaurants retaining recipes from different eras - be it colonial family treasures or traditional Himachali hearth delights urging foodies to come savor shimla on a platter!.

Let's venture into 6 incredible places guaranteed to make you relish Shimla's culinary tapestry - one flavorful bite at a time!

1. The Restaurant at Oberoi Cecil - Journey Back in Time

Shimla food memories kickstart at The Restaurant tucked inside the 120 year old Oberoi Cecil Hotel, standing tall as emblem of colonial grandeur. Under glowing chandeliers, I gorge on Anglo-Indian classics like roast lamb, railway mutton curry as floral tea aromas and piano notes transport me back to the British Raj era of elegant soirees and banquets. For a brush with history alongside palate, The Restaurant remains the favorite of many.

Located in heritage 5-star Oberoi Cecil Hotel

Specializes in British era Anglo-Indian cuisine

Vintage decor with fireplaces, paintings and piano

Perfect for fine dine experience

2. Cafe Simla Times - Where Flavors and Artistry Meet

For contemporary aesthetic merging global flavors with local produce, Cafe Simla Times nearby mall road entices through French pressed coffee, thin crust wood fired pizzas and interesting artefacts adorning blue walls. Nibble on crunchy wedges, hummus platters on coveted window seats facing hills as new gen energy pulsates through acoustic guitar strains in the chic backdrop. My preferred artisan hub blending food, music and more!.

Award-winning modern cafe with scenic views

Continental food using locally sourced ingredients

Young creative hangout hub

Blues/Jazz performances by musicians

3. Wake and Bake Cafe - Baked Freshness

When sugar cravings demand sin, I head to cozy little Wake and Bake Cafe tucked in a quiet corner whipping up fluffy pancakes, gorgeous gooey brownies and more sweet delights drawing in sugar lovers across the town. I catch up on pending reads sinking into cushiony sofas as aromatic freshly baked goods from quiches to apple pies pop out of ovens ready for devouring with dollops of cream and maple syrup!.

Award-winning hole-in-the-wall cafe/bakery

Bakes breads, desserts, savory items daily

Specializes in English breakfast

Colorful retro style decor

4. Goofa Ashiana - A Shimla Landmark Offering Scenic Dining Experience

With its high-rise ceilings and intimate seating arrangements, Goofa Ashiana exudes an elegant British-inspired aesthetic, characterized by wooden interior decor. The establishment comprises two distinct spaces seamlessly merged into one: Ashiana on the upper level and Goofa in the basement. Ashiana offers an open-terrace dining experience, perfect for families seeking hearty meals amidst picturesque valley views. Meanwhile, Goofa, located in the basement, exudes a more atmospheric vibe, ideal for those seeking a cozy dining experience.

Goofa Ashiana delights patrons with its diverse culinary offerings, including authentic Himachali, North Indian, Mughlai, Chinese, and Continental cuisines.

The breakfast menu is particularly enticing on chilly mornings, featuring delights such as vegetable pakoras, cheese sandwiches, omelets, cutlets, and butter jam toast, providing the perfect fuel for mountain exploration.

Nestled on Ridge, Middle Bazar, The Mall, Shimla, Goofa Ashiana stands out as a prominent dining destination in the area, operated by the Himachal Tourism Department.

Boasting a gazebo-like setting with stunning views overlooking The Ridge, this restaurant captivates visitors with its charm and ambiance.

Ridge, Middle Bazar, The Mall, Shimla.

5. The Devicos Diner's Paradise

When I fancy global options alongside scenic vistas, my pick is always The Devicos on the Mall Road promenade wrapping best of cuisines under fine dine roofs. I lose myself relishing fluffy appam with spicy chickpea curry for company while soaking in snow-clad mountainscapes through arched windows. For lavish meals with to-die-for views, Devicos always delivers!.

Multi-cuisine fine dining restaurant

Strategic location on Shimla's main Mall Road

Provides beautiful views of the hills

Elegant decor best suited for group dining

6. Himachali Rasoi Flavors from the Hills

I concluded my gastronomic jaunt across Shimla at Himachali Rasoi serving regional specialties our grandma's perfected over wood stoves and time. Under Pahari style artwork sit cross legged to devour Siddu bread with ghee, lotus stem curry cooked on slow flame promising comfort no Michelin star can provide. For culinary wisdom distilled from hills steeped in tradition, Himachali Rasoi remains my delicious haunt promising food for the soul!.

Award-winning authentic Himachali cuisine restaurant

Traditional Himachali thali with array of dishes

Culture rich ambiance reflecting state's heritage

Must try specialty - Siddu bread with ghee

Shimla kept me hooked through cafes where artistry converges subtly with food alongside cuisine ringing undiluted heritage cooking techniques particular to hills promising freshness no designer restaurant can match!.