Home

Destination

Experience Dehradun Visit These Unmissable Tourist Attractions

Experience Dehradun: Visit These 9 Unmissable Tourist Attractions

9 Awesome Things You Must Do On Your Dehradun Trip

Nestled amidst Doon valley's lush hills, Dehradun is a nature lover's paradise with many sights spanning adventure, culture and spirituality. Let's explore the 9 attractions you shouldn't miss to make epic holiday memories!

1.Picnic Spot Escapade at Robber's Cave

Robber's Cave has an intriguing past related to looters hiding here, hence the name! This natural Limestone cave filled with gurgling waters offers a cool retreat on sunny days. Wade through the shallow stream inside the cave or simply take nature walks admiring springs trickling between rocks blanketed with greenery. With food stalls around, it's perfect for family picnics too!

Main highlight: 600 m long self-sustaining ecosystem

Location: Anarwala village, 8 km from city center

Entry fee: Rs 30 Indians, Rs 200 Foreigners

Best time to visit: Post monsoon September to June

Capture that quintessential selfie moment against sun rays beaming through trees only for the gram!

2.Wander Amidst Heritage at Forest Research Institute

The sprawling Forest Research Institute campus built in 1906 boasts majestic architecture fusing Greek, Colonial and oriental styles beautifully. With arched corridors overlooking the lawn, towering ceilings and vintage furniture, the main building is sure to leave you spellbound! Don't miss visiting the museum to uncover aspects about India's forest ecology and biodiversity.

Main highlight: Greco-Roman architecture beauty

Museum entry fees: Rs 70 Indians, Rs 600 Foreigners

Location: 6 km from Dehradun near Rajpur road

Best time: Morning hours to avoid crowds

Strike that perfect pose under vaulted corridors against lush lawns outside!

3.Find Your Zen at Mindrolling Monastery

Prepare to immerse into Tibetan culture by visiting Mindrolling Monastery, among the largest Buddhist institutes in India, situated near Clement Town. Right from its outer facades with intricately painted doors and windows to the spiritual energy vibrating inside giant prayer halls decked with musical bells and butter lamps you'll feel absolute serenity settling upon you!

Highlights: Stupa relics, spiritual inheritance teaching

Location: Near Clement Town, Dehradun

Entry fees: No entry charges

Best season to visit: March to May

Carry a personal offering of flowers or book as you walk around soaking calm environs.

4.Temple Trail to Tapkeshwar Cave Shrine

At Tapkeshwar temple, a natural water dripping Shivling receiving offerings from devotees creates a profound spiritual sight. Flanked by scenic forest streams under rocky cliffs, the vibe here conveys the meditative Shiva essence. On auspicious Shivratri festival legends state the cave fills up fully submerging the Shivling underwater entirely!

Built in: Circa 9th century

Location: 5.5 km from Dehradun center

Entry fees: No charges

Best season: Shivratri period around February/March

Partake in special Mahashivratri puja rituals lighting diyas among crowds of devotees.

5.Safari Spotting at Rajaji National Park

Calling all wildlife lovers! Rajaji National Park promises an exciting safari ride spotting rich biodiversity spanning tigers, elephants, leopards and landscaped forested hills. Choose between engaging zones like Chilla for birds, Beribera for tigers and Haridwar for elephant herds while enjoying nature's soothing embrace across 820 sq km wilderness.

Park entry charges: Rs 150-600 for Indians, Rs 600-900 for Foreigners *Safari fees separate: Rs 1500-4000 per ride

Location: Bordering Dehradun & Haridwar

Best safari season: Mid Nov to June

Gear up your lenses to click royal tigers against scenic Chilla backdrop!

6.Rejuvenating Springs at Sahasradhara

Escape city noise by spending half a day at the Instagrammable 'Thousand Fold Spring' cascading through a lush forested gorge. Take a cool dip in pools dotted among lush greenery and limestone caves believing its Sulphur rich waters offer medicinal benefits - living up to its etymology 'Sahasra' meaning infinite!

Built by: Raja Daksha around 1865

Entry fees: Rs 25 Indians, Rs 75 foreigners

Location: 16 kms from Dehradun

Best season: Avoid Monsoons

Strike that perfect yoga asana pose with the cascading spring behind for your wellness Instagram update

7.Nature & Leisure at Malsi Deer Park

Snuggled at foothills near Haridwar, this sprawling deer sanctuary across 25 acres of green land is perfect for families! Spot leaping spotted deer, mighty Sambars and dancing peacocks as children immerse in toy train rides and fun activities at the kids area. With manicured gardens, it's ideal for picnicking amidst Himalayan beauty too!

Built across: Over 25 acres area

Entry fees: Rs 75 Indians, Rs 375 Foreigners

Location: 10 km from Dehradun near Malsi

Best season: Winters away from monsoon muck!

Strike that family portrait selfie with giggling kids and prancing deer behind

8.Marvel Colonial Grandeur at Clock Tower

The iconic Clock Tower on Rajpur Road stands tall as a proud vestige of Dehradun's colonial heritage since British times. With imposing architecture showcased prominently through four clock faces placed in crafted stone housing, it serves as a landmark meeting point buzzing with shops and eateries to explore nearby.

Constructed in: 1860s

Location: Rajpur Road Central Business District

Entry fee: No entry charges

Best time: Afternoons/Evenings

Pause at the base taking in the Clocktower architecture magnificence for that quintessential Dehradun holiday 'gram!

9.Explore Interactive Earth Science at Geology Museum

Travel back 70 million years in the past discovering fossil treasures at Wadia Institute's Geology Museum with over 5000 exhibits spanning rocks, minerals and precious stones from Himalayas and around India. Knowledgeable guides elucidate intriguing geological facts about items on display as you glimpse evolutionary secrets through interactive layouts. Don't miss the meteorite and dinosaur egg fossil!

Main highlight: Rare mineral samples & fossil gallery

Location: 29 km towards Mussoorie route

Entry fees: Rs 50 person

Visiting hours: 9 am to 5 pm, closed Sundays

Strike that brainiac pose with funky goggles probing a massive gemstone chunk like a geeky earth scientist!

Hope this list inspires you to plan an amazing Dehradun holiday filled with nature, adventure and discovery! Let your inner explorer loose to make magical memories.