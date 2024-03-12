Home

Destination

Experience Hyderabadi Zaika At Its Finest Top Restaurants In Hyderabad

Experience Hyderabadi Zaika at Its Finest: Top 6 Restaurants In Hyderabad

Discovering the Delectable Flavors of Hyderabad

Beyond magnificent monuments dotting Hyderabad, this city reveals its multi-dimensional charm for me through myriad eateries spanning heritage restaurants started by nawabs decades ago to new age fusion cafes - together painting a flavorful food trail urging foodies like me to keep following it forever.

Accompany me to 6 incredible places in Hyderabad guaranteed to make you relish its culinary treasures, history and culture - one tasty bite at a time.

1. Paradise - Legendary Biryanis since 1953

My Hyderabad food sojourn kicks off with its world famous Biryani at Paradise, operational since 1953 near Public Gardens. Under aesthetic arches, I lose myself digging into the fluffy basmati rice layered delicately with succulent kebabs and secret spice mix that millions have relished before me at this culinary landmark now expanded across metropolis but quality intact. Don't leave Hyderabad without this aromatic experience!

Operates since 1953, now a global chain

Flagship restaurant near Public Gardens

Known for aromatic mutton and chicken biryani

Traditional Hyderabadi cuisine

2. Dakshin - Celebrating Southern Flavors

For relishing South India's vegetarian delicacies Dakshin restaurant at ITC Kakatiya makes the cut through expansive dosa varieties, flavor packed rice platters and more from distinct regions. Under Kanchipuram silk paintings, I soak in Carnatic music as appetizing curries are served in copperware bearing traces of Andhra, Tamil kitchens - the Chettinad Chicken and Kerala Prawns being personal favorites.

Award-winning South Indian specialty restaurant

Traditional artworks and live classical music performances

Serves heirloom recipes from 4 southern states

Signature dishes - Andhra Kodi Biryani, Meen Pollichathu

3. Bawarchi Biryani - Quintessential Hyderabadi Heaven

Having tasted Paradise's treasures, I head to RTC Crossroads skipping new places for reputed Bawarchi brimming with locals as authentic Hyderabadi Biryanis are their authority! Watching mound of saffron rice married carefully with succulent chicken behind glass panels assures why 'Bawarchi Biryani' is almost synonym to Hyderabad now. Don't leave without tasting this masterpiece still ruling Biryanis after decades!

Old restaurant specializing in Hyderabadi Biryani

Uses chicken and mutton meat in biryani

Focus on flavorful food minus fancy decoration

Draws crowds through word-of-mouth publicity

4. Jewel of Nizam - Royalty on a Platter

My royal food experience unfolded at Jewel of Nizam located fittingly opposite regal Golkonda Fort! Stunning mosaic artworks, vintage chandeliers and live music transports you to Nizam era as I relish the royal recipes. The mutton Haleem curry and phirni is stuff legends are made of!. Food so heavenly, you feel royal blood in you!.

Multi-award winning heritage luxury restaurant

Period architecture and fine-dine experience

Specialty cuisines - Hyderabadi, North Indian, Mughlai

Overlooks the magnificent Golkonda Fort premises

5. Chutneys - For Delicious Vegetarian/Vegan Fare

Chutneys restaurant in Banjara Hills saved my day when I was craving delicious vegetarian fare nearby. Through healthy breakfast platters of dosas, vadas or wholesome thali meals topped with vibrant chutneys, the clean brightly lit place offers welcome break from meaty richness elsewhere. Return to gorge on flavorful paneer options as you watch women in designer wear and men in business suits throng this place!.

Popular vegetarian restaurant chain

Known for South Indian thalis and tiffins

Multiple city outlets in key locations

Offers vegan, gluten-free options too

6. Shadab - Old City Flavors

My final fling was at Old City gem Shadab near Charminar, brimming with locals post sundown. Feast on melt-in-mouth kababs, haleem with pieces laden biryanis as you soak in the age-old purani city vibes sitting cross legged on floors. Watch bartenders whip up Irani chai brews behind while buses ply noisily outside. The rustic flavors dotting Old City laneways comes alive at Shadab melting years of distance between past and present!.

Old restaurant since the pre-independence era

Open air seating with heritage facade

Tucking into Biryanis, Kababs as you people watch

Buzzing spot amidst Old City bazaars

Be it upscale fine dining or no-fuss street food, Hyderabad emerges winner through century old recipes passed lovingly through generations now urging modern day patrons like us to come indulge, relive legends inside its ancient walls!.