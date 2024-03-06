Home

Experience the Top 5 Must Do Activities in Jaisalmer You Can't Miss!

Jaisalmer Desert Stories Come Alive

Rising gloriously from the vast Thar Desert landscape stands an extraordinary golden sandstone city rivaling magical camel caravan tales. Jaisalmer's rich memoirs freeze-framed within towering fortress walls and lavish merchant mansions whisk you centuries back on a royal Rajasthani sojourn.

Beyond textbook fort descriptions lie living breathing subcultures still thriving inside this open-air sand museum though relatively unrecognized. By engaging thoughtfully with vibrant communities carrying forward oral traditions, you realize Jaisalmer's true treasures remain enduring human resilience regardless of shifting desert storms.

Discover why this destination deserves a top spot on your bucket list!

1.Marvel at Jaisalmer Fort Emerging from Desertscape

Jaisalmer Fort emerges like a gilded mirage from golden sand stretches flanked by 99 bastions seemingly guarding the treasure within an entire living city enclosed behind 5-feet thick walls with over 3000 folks!

Nicknamed Sonar Quila (Golden Fort), Jaisalmer stands tall despite being the world's only surviving fort still inhabited since 1156 AD. Walk along once rainwater fed pipelines running along parapets. Listen to parrots squeaking from majestic blue rooftops peppered with jharokha balconies where royalty once glimpsed processions unravel through cobbled streets much like scenes from Aladdin now populated by local communities preserving dying artistic traditions for financial sustenance.

Built in 1156 AD by Bhatti Rajput ruler Jaisal Houses palaces, havelis, temples plus over 3000 residents Sandstone walls camouflage structure into desert landscape Recognized as UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2013

2.Peek into The Royal Past through Ornate Merchant Havelis

Beyond the fort lies grand havelis (ornate mansions) built by wealthy traders in 19th century dotting the main bazaar lanes. Wander past old Pansari Bazar through golden facades peeking into vibrant paintings, Belgium glass chandeliers and sandstone jharokas exemplifying fusion Rajput-Islamic architecture.

Seek out the still inhabited Patwon-ki-Haveli to glimpse the highest ancient architectural arches. Hunt for floral motifs inside Salim Singh-ki-Haveli crafted from single yellow sandstone blocks. Imagine honing cross-cultural trade connections over high teas within the double-storey mint green Nathmal haveli gazing over the main thoroughfare now crowded with camel cart drivers honking persistently past camera trigger happy tourists!

Patwon-ki-Haveli: Intricate mirrorwork, builtin 18th century Salim Singh-ki-Haveli: Peacock arched apex, built in 1815 Nathmal-ki-haveli: Profusely carved, built in 1885

3.Camp on Sand Dunes Watching Kalbeliya Folk Dances

Jaisalmer's vast sand expanses speckled with wind farms make perfect eco-friendly campsites for clear star gazing behind dune sunsets! Many curated glamping (glamour+camping) grounds built on desert conservation principles host cultural evenings spotlighting talented Kalbeliya gypsy dancers balancing firepots on their heads!

Sway as their thin frames contort gracefully into complex postures to uplifting Punjabi fusion beats supporting ancestral artforms. Then gorge on traditional Rajasthani thali meals served on vibrant mats pairing Ker-Sangri vegetable gravy with bajre ki roti (millet flatbreads) as legendary folktales flow under infinite constellations winking overhead... magic!

Ideal season November to February, very hot rest of year Support eco-friendly desert camps following leave no trace principles Cultural shows by local pastoral communities dependent on tourism.

Pack for high UV protection: hats, glasses, sunblock are essential

4.Learn Ancient Wood-Block Handicrafts at Tanot Sagar Workshop

Beyond capital city museum spaces lies Jaisalmer's dynamic living art treasures! Travel 15 mins from town to reach The Tanot Desert Community Project reviving endangered indigenous arts targeting socio-economic development for locals.

Step inside breezy thatched roof workshops where young apprentices demonstrate centuries old block printing, tie-dye techniques and embroidery crafted lovingly into guest books, neck cushions and indigo jackets to support families financially by sustaining this UNESCO listed intangible heritage arts globally. You now become custodian continuing these craft narratives!

Initiated socio-cultural trust empowering indigenous rural artisans Sales fundnew health/education infrastructure for member families Named after historic WWII battle in which villagers aided Indian Army

5.Balance Spirituality with Military Pride at Tanot Mandir Complex

Following the 1971 Indo-Pak Longewala border battle, Tanot village shot into prominence for miraculous tales of unbeaten spirit. Locals speak of bombs failing to explode around Tanot Mata temple faithful believe due to the Goddess' divine grace saving soldiers who then erected a memorial for her.

Adjacent stands Longewala War Museum with patriotic exhibits chronicling the historic military confrontation's timeline through weapons, maps plus victory stories. Camel rides between both sites let you relive battle strategies across windy dunes for full context. By honoring Tanot's heroes protecting our motherland, you inherit more profound privileges to pursue progress.

Longewala War Museum at Tanot Village, 120 km from Jaisalmer Showcases tanks, weapons, uniforms commemorating Battle of Longewala

Located enroute Tanot Mata Temple where unexploded bombs lie Site of interest for military/history enthusiasts

The Takeaway

Like shifting desert sands ever evolving yet rooted, Jaisalmer's soul persists colorful through blending juxtaposed dimensions peacefully not immediately apparent.

Soldiers break war barriers handing toffees to Pakistani children beyond fenced visa limits. Muslim musicians meditate daily alongside Hindu priests in Shiva cave temples prior to playing at Ramdevra's sanctum. Endangered antiques coexist sustainably alongside modern businesses educating empowered female desert communities now leading rural tourism.

Beyond fortress walls exist vibrant sanctuaries forging human connections towards transcending political divides. Therein lies Jaisalmer's true victory worth protecting always for times to come.