Home

Destination

Experience The Ultimate Adventure Must Try Activities In Shillong Revealed

Experience The Ultimate Adventure: 5 Must Try Activities In Shillong Revealed

Shillong - Where Scotland Meets Aboriginal Wonderland

Navigating through mystical forests into ancient caves with 100-foot tree roots...giggling excitedly at majestic waterfalls shaped like elephants...sailing over emerald lakes gazing at mammoth peaks kissing clouds...

Sounds like fairytales? Well welcome to Shillong - the Indian town fusing Scottish vistas against indigenous magic in Meghalaya's enchanted valleys.

This misty capital wrapped in folklores promises adventure minus touristy trails. Uncover its distinctive soul through 7 unique experiences.

1.Seek Blessings at Pristine 'God's Own Garden' Village

Imagine walking on sparkling pavements without litter hugging clean mountain air...that spotless utopia exists 90 mins from Shillong at India's cleanest village Mawlynnong.

A quaint hamlet run by gentle Khasi tribals focused on sustainability offers eco-walks across living root bridges surrounded by orchid-strewn forests. Try signature pineapple desserts at wooden cafes on towering stilts offering bird's-eye views of Bangladesh plains. The humble peace prevailing throughout this 100-family sanctuary deservingly earned its alias "God's Own Garden"

Don't forget paying respects at historic sky-kissing Mawjymbuin temple nearby before returning with spiritual fulfillment.

Won prestigious "Cleanest Village in Asia" title by Discover India

Located 90 km from Shillong, home to 100 Khasi tribal families

Bamboo Dustbins, aesthetic toilets, no plastic policies

Sky-kissing Mawsjymbuin Cave temple nearby

2.Paddle at Majesty of 'Scotland of the East'

What resembles a Scottish loch transplanted into India through fairy magic portals? The dazzling Umiam Lake stretched like gleaming silk.

This mesmerizing reservoir supplies Shillong city drinking water yet offers refreshing boating getaways just 15 mins from town. Imagine gliding over shimmering blue waves to probe majestic forests, sprinkled generously with orchids and maple leaves showcasing thriving biodiversity.

For next-level perspectives, traverse zip lines from hilltop to hilltop over lake panoramas. Then replenish hiking fuel at cafes serving flavored Meghalaya teas and crunchy pineapple cutlet snacks along the promenade. Don't forget your cameras for those iconic Indian postcards.

Voted as Meghalaya's No 1 Travel Attraction

Offers boating, kayaking, ziplining, cycling, ballooning

Cafes at Promenade Park serve snacks and local cuisine

Sunrise and sunset cruise trips ideal for photography

3.Get Thrilled By Mystical Three-Tiered Elephant Falls

Imagine walking through tropical woods when suddenly roaring beauty leaps before you - all 100-feet of magnificent roaring Elephant Falls created lovingly by Mother Nature.

Shillong's crowning natural gem shaped like a three-stepped elephant gets its name from a curiously shaped boulder at the bottom resembling the gentle giant. Cameras click excitedly as visitors balance across slippery moss-covered rocks against metal railings to feel the watery mist's feathery kisses under a tiny wooden bridge behind the powerful cascade connecting flora sanctuaries on both hill sides beautifully.

Don't forget adding rejuvenatingShillong strawberries from street sellers nearby to make it the perfect summer forest pitstop.

Three-step falls joined by two successive falls

Pathways, view points and cafeteria available

Peak visiting seasons: March to July, September to November

Combine visit with Shillong Peak/Lady Hydari Park

4.Attend Cultural Shows Celebrating Living Root Bridges as Heritage

A key highlight for anthropology lovers is witnessing Khasi Tribes keeping ancient ecological engineering traditions alive through cherished root bridges grown organically over decades by carefully training thick wild rubber tree roots across tricky hill streams always swollen dangerously during monsoons.

These resilient vine crossings allowing villages connectivity while nourishing fragile forest ecosystems were declared UNESCO World Heritage Sites recently. To honor the practitioners, Living Roots Foundation now hosts delightful culture shows at Mawlynnong village showcasing dances influenced by forest spirits alongside homegrown music using ancient instruments only skilled inheritors can play harmoniously.

Come pay your respects to such Gandhian wisdom passed generationally through care, community and patience sustained naturally.

Living Root Bridges declared UNESCO World Heritage Site status in 2022 Showcases role in self-sufficient ecosystems providing connectivity Tribal dances with traditional instruments and costumes Food sampling of endemic fruits and vegetables too

5.Uncover Myths of Sacred Forests on Amazing Guided Treks

Looking to ditch touristy trails and vanish magically into Tolkien style adventures discovering sacred forest secrets? The perfect mysteries await decoding with Backpackers team on customized village treks towards the famous Nongriat hamlet hugged by towering trees and snaking streams.

Our thrilling jungle adventure passing iconic double-decker root bridges glides through ancient realms where strange boulders shimmer oddly under dense creepers dangling from lush canopies above watching knowingly since dinosaur ages! Stories say only those hearts pure enough receive the forest spirits' unanimous nod for uncovering exotic flora paradises hidden mysteriously inside belly folds of undisturbed Shillong ranges for centuries.

Ready to attempt gaining entrance through karmic quests? The true gems always unveil only before the virtuous ultimately.

Guided day treks to Nongriat Village crossing iconic double-decker bridge moderate 8 hour walks with elevation; Requires fitness Includes gear, insurance and trek experts Price ranges INR 3000 onwards per person