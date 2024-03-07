Home

Experience Vrindavan Like Never Before: 9 Must Visit Tourist Destinations

As the town where Lord Krishna spent his childhood days, Vrindavan promises spiritual and heritage delights at every corner! Let's explore the top 9 attractions for that dream holiday.

Prem Mandir Vrindavan

1.Catch Rare Glimpse at Mystical Banke Bihari Temple

Built in 1864, the holy Banke Bihari temple is known for the magical sudden unveiling of its curtain for darshan, said to be caused by the deity itself! Gaze in awe at the black idol of a young Krishna when the chance arises or admire intricate jaali designs, chandeliers and fresh flowers ornately decorating shrines in the main hall. Don't forget to try the special pedas!

Built in: 1864

Timings: Every few hours for 2 minutes only!

Entry: Free

Offer a prayer sitting inside this spiritual aura temple.

2.Spectacular Kingdom of Love at Prem Mandir

Prem Mandir's exquisite white marble architecture filled with arches, pillars and dancing statues inlayed with precious ornate stones takes your breath away! Lit up by night with musical fountains, it celebrates Radha-Krishna's eternal love through its graphics depicting legends or Kripalu Maharaj teachings. Don't miss the light show!

Built in: 2012

Entry fee: No charges

Light and sound show: 7:30 pm onwards

Strike that perfect pose against intricately carved marble backdrops!

3.Seek Blessings at Self-Manifested Radha Raman Idol

Steeped in over 500 years of history, Radha Raman temple houses the self-manifested swayambhu statue of Lord Krishna worshipped since 1542. Brought from Vrindavan and established by Gopal Bhatt Goswami, scriptures state the idol miraculously appeared after years of prayer. The beautiful shrine chamber resonates with devotion as bells ring in the peaceful sanctified atmosphere.

Appeared before: Goswami Gopal Bhatt

Darshan timings: Specific short durations

Built in: 1542

Attend evening aarti on Janmashtami day for special blessings.

4.Immerse in Spirituality at Akshaya Patra ISKCON Temple

Dedicated to Lord Krishna and Radharani, ISKCON temple named Akshaya Patra features lovely marble floors, gold leaf paintings and an intricately carved altar. Attend interactive sessions, dance classes or sample unlimited servings of sanctified vegetarian meals at their courtyards. Don't miss their bakery counter either for delicious hot gulab jamun!

Prime highlight: Sandalwood deities

Built across: Sprawling 4 acre campus

Entry: No entry charges

Partake in the divine kirtans dancing rhythmically to cymbals and drums!

5.Marvel Grandeur of Govind Dev Temple

With towering ornate arches, jewel toned chandeliers and intricately carved red sandstone walls, Govind Dev temple leaves you awestruck with its structural glory since 1590 built during Emperor Akbar's reign. The deity shri Govind Dev ji playing an eternally magical flute awaits in the inner sanctum. Don't forget the special Kheer prasad!

Built by: Raja Man Singh of Amber

Must see: Intricate marble inlay work

Entry: Free

Bow down in the divine aura of the sanctum sanctorum seeking Krishna's blessings!

6.Walk in the Woods at Seva Kunj

Escape the crowds by heading over to sacred Seva Kunj gardens with shady bowers, fruit laden trees and gurgling streams where Lord Krishna would frolic with his herd of cows and maidens. With stone paved trails to ramble, it's perfect for a tryst with nature and history! You might just spot a mischievous monkey too!

Highlight: Cascading waterfall

Location: On parikrama route

Entry: No entry charges

Look out for special carved stones chronicling legends of Krishna's divine pastimes.

7.Shop Eye-catching Fashion Jewelry

From glittering potli bags to lac bangles etched with peacock motifs to beaded necklaces, Hitkari ka Rasta lane behind Banke Bihari temple glitters with affordable accessories to brighten traditional outfits! The gullies bustle with goods spilling onto pavements from tiny shops also selling devotional statues, handmade soaps and attar perfumes.

What to buy: Traditional juttis, embroidered potlis

Average pricing: Bangles at Rs 150 onwards

Street location: Hitkari ka Rasta near Assam Kunj

Style tip - Pair those lovely parrot green glass bangles with your next chikankari suit!

8.Capture Purana Mandir's Architectural Brilliance

Soaring arches, carved pillars and sacred shrines dedicated to Lord Laxmi Narayan form just part of centuries old intricately designed sandstone Purana Mandir temple complex built in 1580. Wander through its historic stone detailed corridors, glimpsing filigreed marble lattice windows called jalis filtering streams of light promising a architectural photography heaven!

Built by: Raja Sawai Bhagwan Das

Must see: Intricate stone jalis, traditional paintings

Entry: Free

Admire the levels of craftsmanship achieved in medieval India through fine carvings.

9.Savor Sweet Treats near Dwarkadhish Temple

Mathura's famous pedas reach their ultimate delicacy at old school Brijwasi sweets serving melt-in-the-mouth goodness since 1950! Grab a box of pure desi ghee pedas, hot gulab jamuns or crunchy kachoris after darshan on bustling Mata Basdeo Road. Don't forget Mathura's signature pyaz ki kachori paired best with steaming jalebis too!

Famous for: Malai pedas, hot gulab jamuns

Average cost: 300 per kg mithai box

Location: Mata Basdeo Road

Satisfy those sweet cravings and pack some for friends too!

Hope you enjoyed this holy Vrindavan trail for the ideal Krishna country holiday!