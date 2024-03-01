Explore Mumbai Like Never Before: 5 Must-Do Activities Revealed

Home

Mumbai A City That Captivates Your Senses

For outsiders, India's financial capital Mumbai often gets reduced to big buildings, Bollywood glitz and slums. But scratch below the surface to discover the city's unexpected delights that reflect its simmering history and enterprising spirit.

From Victorian Gothic architecture left by British overlords to aromatic street food stalls keeping traditional tastes alive Mumbai reveals her many layers to visitors ready to look closer. By exploring beyond the Instagram landmarks, you uncover stories and subcultures woven into everyday scenes.

Here are seven pathways that lead you straight into Mumbai's delectable melting pot!

1.Wake Up to British-Era Architecture Along Oval Maidan

Want to time travel back to British-ruled "Bombay" without needing a Tardis? Just a quick walk from Churchgate station unlocks a treasure trove of Gothic Revival architecture from the mid-1800s.

Stroll down labyrinthine lanes surrounding Oval and Cross Maidans to discover magnificent civic structures featuring spires, gargoyles and intricate reliefs. Gaze up at the soaring University of Mumbai main building fronted by palm trees that could belong in Hogwarts. Peer at the weathered yet handsome Bombay High Court with its central tower inspired by a Belgian town hall.

Don't miss the iconic Victoria Terminus station (now Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus) combining Victorian Italianate style with traditional Hindu and Indian motifs. Insta- narcissists flock there but away from the selfie hordes are endless architectural self-discoveries for you!

Features Indo-Saracenic Gothic revival style fusing Eastern and European elements

Used local kurla stone instead of imported British material for economic and availability reasons

Uncovers rapid development of Fort district under British Empire

2.Experience Bollywood Mania at Real Film Sets

No trip to Mumbai is complete without a dash of Bollywood glamour! Live out those starry dreams by visiting the magical world of film sets where iconic movies like DDLJ, Munnabhai and Don were shot. Tours take you inside Film City or glitzy studios to peek behind stage curtains and discover tricks used to construct lavish sets.

Pose like SRK on a simulated Swiss hillside, learn Bollywood dance moves from an acclaimed choreographer, or grab some traditional chai-biscuits from the crafty on-site momo cart replica. Maybe you'll catch movie stars pulling up in their luxury vans with entourages in tow.

With some luck and perfect timing, your group might even make it into a dance sequence or fight scene background! No promise of autographs but tons of entertainment value and behind-the-scenes surprises at the real on-location sets. Lights, camera...action!

film studios clustered in business parks like Goregaon Film City opened in 1911

Over 900 movies shot every year. Produces highest number of films globally.

Tinseltown tours Go behind the scenes, meet crew members, stars when possible

Options to dance, act or view live shoots based on timing

3.Wander through Mumbai's Village of Laundry Dhobi Ghat

For an eye-opening glimpse into the lives that keep Mumbai's engines humming, head to the Dhobi Ghat outdoor laundromat near Mahalaxmi station. Known as the world's biggest human-powered washing machine, this massive operation washes over a million clothes daily.

Get your cameras ready and stroll the bridges overlooking rows and rows of concrete wash pens filled with soaking apparel. Spy dhobis (washermen) flogging stained shirts on stone slabs or pressing fine silks with ancient irons heated by burning coals.

It's back-breaking work done manually for decades, yet the dhobis take great pride in keeping Mumbai clean as community caretakers. Observing their synchronized rituals with such dedication and humility inspires respect for traditions maintaining dignity against modernization.

Established in 1890, washes over million clothes daily without electricity

Employs over 7000 dhobis residing surrounding slum pocket neighborhoods

Clothes labeled for ownership, washed by hand, no damage guarantees

Dhobis belong to ethnic Nepali clan, skills passed down generations

4.Taste Mumbai on a Local Food Walk

Mumbai's cuisine reflects its cultural m lange with iconic street snacks that tantalize tastebuds. And the best way to dive in is joining an expert food walk in iconic districts.

Kickstart at Chor Bazaar flea market munching hot mava jalebis dripping with sugary syrup. Wander past antique shops sipping piping-hot cutting chai served in earthen cups. Next pay respects at the patron Muslim Sufi saint's dargah shrine before biting into keema-studded pilaf rice beside jewelry sellers.

Seafood lovers rejoice at fiery prawn patties known as Bombay duck. Then cool your taste buds with refreshing Giani ice cream soda in a vintage glass. Your local guide narrates cultural anecdotes linked to each iconic dish. It's the most delicious history lesson ever!

Cuisine fuses Maharashtrian, Parsi, Goan, Jewish and Muslim flavours

Signature snacks: vada pav, pav bhaji, bhel puri, sev puri and cutting chai tea

Mithai like modaks, shreekhand and puran poli popular desserts

Khan Pan Centre serves the best authentic tribal Parsi dhansak stew

5.Make Wishes at the Global Votive Shrine - Mount Mary Church

While Mumbai throbs with high finance and glamorous film stars, everyday citizens find solace in unique ways. One peaceful oasis tucked up on a Bandra hillside is the striking Mount Mary Basilica, visited by thousands across faiths annually.

Originally built in the 1600s by Portuguese settlers, locals lovingly elevated Mother Mary into their shared public space for harmony. Even today, the church exterior remains humble while the inner sanctum dazzles with jewel-toned light raining through modern stained-glass windows.

Ascend the steps lined with flower sellers to enter the votive wish-making shrine. Light a candle smothered by cobwebs, symbolizing burning desires. Ponder your innermost dreams surrounded by enormous photo collages from grateful devotees worldwide depicting blessed babies, visas and job offers.

Maybe scribble a petition into the overflowing book to appeal for that magical relationship, fortune or miracle! This contemplative community ritual unites all who believe.

Also called St. Mary's Basilica or Bandra Fair / Feast

Multi-faith site visited by global Catholics, Hindus, Muslims and more

Dubbed the "Lourdes of the East" with acclaimed healing miracles

Week-long Bandra Fair festival celebrated mid-September

The Takeaway

Like any thriving metropolis, Mumbaibuzzes with ambitious designers, street artists, ingenious chefs and dynamic startups all hustling for space between old and new worlds. And every afternoon when droves abandon exploiting bosses to steal beachfront catnaps, Mumbai's heart beats most purely for seekers.

Tune out the dizzying skyscraper jungle, and suddenly salty breezes carry laughter from kids perfecting cricket swings on weathered concrete strips. Strains of Bollywood love songs echo from stapled sound systems as aunties trade neighborhood gossip over plastic tubs of briny pickles.

Through playful connections with everyday glimpses, you realize the chaotic mundaneness itself hides Mumbai's brightest jewels. All you must do is take time to discover her secrets, taste by taste. There awaits the real magic!