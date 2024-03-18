Home

Explore Ranchi: The 9 Unmissable Tourist Destinations Revealed

Surrounded by misty hills, waterfalls and forests, Ranchi promises adventure, nature escapes and tribes heritage! This Jharkhand capital has experiences for every interest. Let's explore the 9 attractions you shouldn't miss.

1.Lakeside Fun at Rock Garden

The lush 40 acres Rock Garden near Kanke Dam will delight nature lovers with its scenic walking trails passing quiet ponds, pretty bridges and lush bamboo groves. Pedal boat across serene waters for picture perfect scenes or simply relax boating spotting colorful birds perched over rocky landscapes named Dasham falls. With open air cafes dotting its fringes, it's perfect for family picnics too.

Built across: 40 acres area

Entry fee: Rs 10 Indians, Rs 100 Foreigners

Location: Kanke Dam outskirts

Strike that perfect pose against craggy ridges blanketed with greenery for Instagram holiday updates!

2.Seek Blessings at 450 Year Old Jagannath Temple

Marvel at intricate stone carvings on shrines, painted columns and jharokha balconies featuring legends of Lord Krishna in this historic Jagannath temple located in the heart of Ranchi city near Firayalal Chowk. Admire the 60 feet high towering shikhara spire believed to protect the city as you get awed by the spiritual aura vibrating within its sanctum. Don't forget trying the tasty prasad.

Prime Attraction: Intricately carved 5 faced black stone idols

Built in: 1691 AD

Entry: Free

Offer a small prayer sitting inside its hallowed chambers for a soulful experience.

3.Bird's Eye City View from Tagore Hill

Get a stunning 360 birds-eye vista over Ranchi city from Tagore Hilltop named after Rabindranath Tagore's visit in 1925. Built to resemble Shantiniketan's meditation pagoda, appreciating scenic views of nearby dams and landscape features from watchtower railings as sunlight streams through dense foliage proves an unforgettable experience.

Entry fee: Rs 10 per person

Location: Morabadi, Ranchi

Nearby attraction: Tagore Smriti Bhawan

Photography lovers, capture epic shots against cotton candy sunrise skies with silhouetted forests!

4.Lake Cruising at Ranchi Lake

The Ranchi Lake built during British rule offers a fun escape pedal boating under its epic walking bridge as flickering reflections from pretty water fountains dance alongside in evenings! Dating back to 1842, meander around lush gardens dotted by tall palms grabbing steaming momos and jhalmuri puffed rice snack bursting with flavors to complete your city lake holiday experience.

Built across: Size over 25 acres nearly

Key highlights: Fountain shows, gardens, cafes

Entry fee: Boat ride charges only

Frame perfect portraits of your partner against bridge arches for that Instagram romantic couple goal!

5.Chase Watery Dreams at Johna Falls

Let the rumbling sound of gushing waters lead you to the hidden 43 meter high Johna Falls cascading picturesquely within lush forests. Gaze in wonder at the Milk white waters pouring with full gusto during monsoons over stepped rocky terrain. Prepare for mini trekking adventure and great instagrammable moments amidst this offbeat beauty away from touristy crowds.

Location: In Johna Ghati valley, around 35 km from Ranchi

Entry fee: Rs 20 Indians, Rs 200 Foreigners

Best Time To Visit: Monsoons between July to October

Nothing beats reveling under a rejuvenating waterfall shower on a sunny day for the gram!

6.Temple with Hilltop Views at Pahari Mandir

Perched atop Ranchi Hill, Pahari Mandir is a temple complex set amidst hills dedicated to Lord Shiva promising refreshing scenic views along with spiritual solace. Be awestruck by graceful architecture with intricate carvings, bells and paintings of Indian Gods inside shrines as you glimpse mist floating between lush valley slopes down below from its Viewpoint Terrace.

Built: Circa 1790

Entry fee: No entry charges

Location: Mainal Road near Lalpur Police Station

Partake in the divine peace as bells tinkle around temple corners!

7.Immerse in The Woods at Dassam Falls

Escape the grind by heading over on winding forest trails for about 35 kilometers from Ranchi to view the dazzling 44 meters high Dassam Falls plunging with full glory within verdant woods. From nearby cascading streams perfect for wading in to luxuriant green canopies dotted with birds, Dassam promises pristine secluded natural beauty awaiting to refresh your senses.

Entry fee: Rs 30 Indians, Rs 300 Foreigners

How to reach: Via private car or bus

Best Time: Post monsoon during winters is perfect

8.Adventure Amidst Lush Beauty at Hundru Falls

The gorgeous 98 meter high Hundru Falls with milk white waters dropping dramatically amidst rocky outcrops and verdant forests promises action with its nature's beauty! Go waterfall rappelling, valley crossing, rock climbing or simply picnic along rippling streams taking in the views all around. Monsoon season offers mesmerizing wild beauty at the waterfall site located 38 kilometers from Ranchi.

Key activities: Trekking, rappelling, camping

Entry fee: Rs 50 person

How to reach: Book private jeeps from city

Pack your adventurous spirit plus camera along for a fun day or even night camping under a starry sky!

9.Safari Spotting Exotic Wildlife at Birsa Zoological Park

Birsa Zoological Park near Ranchi spread across natural forests over 79 hectares offers exciting wildlife escapades! Go on guided jeep safaris for closer views of majestic Royal Bengal tigers, leopards alongside exotic birds like Hornbills and storks strolling through thoughtfully created enclosures. The adjacent lush gardens, rainbow colored butterfly park and education center promise fun learning and engaging experiences for all ages.

Safari ride cost: Rs 300 per head

Location: Around 25 km from Ranchi city

Timings: 9 am to 4.30 pm daily except Monday

Don't forget your binoculars and camera on this memorable wildlife date with nature!

Hope you enjoyed this Ranchi trail promising experiences from temple architecture to cascading waterfalls for the ideal Jharkhand holiday! Ready to pack your bags?