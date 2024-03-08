Home

From Beaches to Island Caves: 9 Tourist Attractions That Make Mumbai a Must-Visit Destination

Mumbai is India's most cosmopolitan city, brimming with iconic sites that highlight its rich history and energetic pace of life. When visiting Mumbai, be sure to include these 9 unmissable attractions:

1.The Gateway of India

Grand 26m stone archway facing the Arabian Sea, built in 1924

Blends Hindu, Muslim and European architectural styles

Commemorates visit of British royals King George V and Queen Mary

Gateway to ferries for Elephanta Caves and boat tours

2.Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya Museum

Premier museum housed in a spectacular domed building, established in the early 1900s

Extensive collections of ancient Indian art, artifacts, miniatures, sculptures and more

Highlights include relics from Elephanta Island Caves and artifacts spanning the subcontinent

Open Tuesday through Sunday, closed Mondays

3.Marine Drive

Iconic 3.6 km bay-side promenade curling along Mumbai's shoreline

Lined by tropical greenery and Art Deco apartments, known as "Queen's Necklace"

Bustling stretch offering views of the city skyline and stunning Arabian Sea sunsets

Dotted by street food stalls, restaurants, and lively caf s

4.Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus

Historic railway station and UNESCO World Heritage Site, opened in 1887

Blends Victorian Gothic Revival and traditional Indian architecture

Grand central dome, turrets, intricate stone carvings depicting flora and fauna

Serves as headquarters of India's Central Railway system

5.Haji Ali Dargah Mosque & Tomb

Stunning white mosque and tomb complex located on an islet off Mumbai's coast

Commemorates Sufi saint Haji Ali Shah Bukhari with Indo-Islamic architecture

Accessible only by a submerged causeway exposed at low tide

Top site for observing sunsets and city views over the Arabian Sea

6.Elephanta Island Caves

UNESCO World Heritage site with labyrinth of rock-cut caves rich in carvings

Created between 450 and 750 AD with designs related to the Hindu faith

Features six cave temples, with the main one dedicated to the god Shiva

Accessed by short ferry ride from the Gateway of India

7.Juhu Beach

Iconic shoreline dotted with Mumbai's signature food stalls and lively cafes

Bustling nightlife with restaurants and bars staying buzzing past midnight

Gateway to Bollywood culture and celebrities' homes across the bay

Activities range from camel rides to crimson sunset views over the sea

8.Bandra-Worli Sea Link

Architectural marvel with 5.6 km cable-stayed bridge over Mumbai Harbour

Connects affluent neighborhoods of Bandra and Worli over sea channel

Striking modern design stands as symbol of Mumbai's development

Best viewed when illuminated at night or while driving across

9.Sanjay Gandhi National Park

Lush 104 km2 tropical forest reserve tucked amidst busy Mumbai suburbs

Home to nearly 1000 plant species, 35 mammal types like leopards and deer

Site features historic Buddhist Kanheri Caves plus scenic trails and lakes

Perfect natural escape from the hustling city pace

From glimpses into centuries of history to blissful beachfronts and urban cityscapes, Mumbai offers unforgettable experiences suited for all interests. Use this list to fully embrace the magic of Maximum City when visiting!