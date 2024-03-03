Home

Destination

From Fort House To Malabar Junction Kochis Best Restaurants Await Your Taste Buds

From Fort House To Malabar Junction: Kochi's Best Restaurants Await Your Taste Buds

Savoring the Culinary Charms of Kochi

Dotted by Chinese fishing nets on one side and Kerala backwaters on the other, Kochi enthralled me with striking landscapes and delicious delicacies reflecting its spice legacy. Straddling Arabian Sea, this coastal city wove magic through eateries dishing out traditional recipes with a twist, innovative seafood varieties and more which I uncovered during my Kochi food trails.

Walk with me through 6 delightful dining gems allowing you to soak in the multi-dimensional allure of Kochi etched in history alongside every plate served.

1. Fort House Restaurant Scenic Seafood By the Harbor

I began my Kochi food sojourn at Fort House perched by the sea doubling up as a stunning dining destination. Between savoring mindblowing seafood dishes, I paused to peek at majestic Chinese fishing nets silhouetted against the sunset sky and boats cruising the harbor. Fort House brings Kochi's port charms alive alongside dishes like crisp fried calamari, coconutty prawn curry and more. A harbor view table is a must during dinner.

Image Source: instagram.com/fort_house_kochi/

Al fresco seatings with gorgeous sea views

Chinese fishing nets visible at doorstep

Emphasis on seasoned seafood delicacies from regional spice kitchens

Old world decor adding quaint charm

2. The Rice Boat Culinary Journey Through Backwaters

For experiencing inland aquatic treasures of Kochi cooked to perfection, my favorite is The Rice Boat restaurant at Taj Malabar serving backwater inspired delicacies in rice boat themed interiors! I relished the juicy prawns simmering in coconut milk and the scrumptious pomfret fry modeled on age-old fisherman flavors as glimpses of the sea kept me company from the window. The splendid service and lavish setting added to the indulgence.

The Rice Boat Kochi

Award winning luxury dining space

Interiors inspired by country house rice boats

Uses only freshest catch from backwaters

Attentive service enhancing your meal

3. Fusion Bay Inventive Regional Bites

Craving no-fuss delicious regional grub with contemporary tweaks one afternoon, I headed to Fusion Bay in Fort Kochi bustling with locals and tourists alike for a reason. As I bit into their signature duck roast with Malabar spices and the coconut laced red snapper fish curry, the flavors impressed me with their subtle inventiveness though the prices kept my wallet happy. I washed it down with sulaimani tea gazing at curious foreigners soak in quintessential Kochi streetscapes.

Fusion Bay, Kochi

Local favorite for Kerala dishes with a twist

Pocket-friendly pricing attracting crowds

Lip-smacking seafood and meat preparations

Unpretentious seating blending with Kochi vibe

4. Kashi Art Cafe Gallery Meets Coffee Shop

When looking for chilled spaces combining great coffee with culture, my artsy sanctuary is Kashi Art Cafe tucked away near antique shops where curated exhibitions keep changing regularly. Savoring their aromatic Ethiopian brew alongside jumbo omelettes, I admired stunning photographs, quirky artworks and more. Occasionally, I glanced at tourists outside peek at guide maps and graffiti walls wielding selfie sticks reminding that historic Fort Kochi charm was just outside.

Image Source: instagram.com/kashiartcafe/

Artsy heritage house turned chic cafe

Curates new gen artist works frequently

Lush green courtyard dotted by trees

Located strategically near key Fort Kochi sites

5. Oceanos Restaurant Coastal Joys with Mediterranean Accents

In the mood for gourmet European style seafood, Oceanos in Fort Kochi sweeps me off the feet through stellar marinated grills, broths and more with hints of Portugal in recipe or presentation. Under strings of fairy lights, I devoured the earthy mussels coyly flavored with white wine and relished the goodness of pomfrey wrapped in banana leaf promises succulent insides. Thoughtful plating and attentive service makes Oceanos a must-visit culinary jewel.

Oceanos Restaurant, Kochi

Al fresco garden restaurant setting

Emphasis on coastal recipes with Euro influences

Grilled seafood delicacies served traditionally

Special seasonal fruit cocktails

6. Malabar Junction Where Cultures and Flavors Meet

I concluded my culinary explorations at Malabar Junction marrying European flair with spices and cooking methods intrinsic to Kerala. Between the candle-litGram worthy al fresco setting dotted by temple murals, I relished their Norwegian salmon coconut curry with appam and the French inspired prawns, flavors sensitively balancing local and global. The owner's special wine recommendations accompanying my meal added fervor to the experience. For a truly cross-cultural culinary trip packed beautifully, visit Malabar Junction.

Malabar Junction, Kochi

Alfresco courtyard restaurant within heritage hotel

Dishes fuse European techniques with Indian spices

Boasts a well-curated wine list

Temple murals and artifacts dot space

Be it heritage restaurants retaining old world warmth or awards swept luxury dining spaces shaped by inventive sea-sourced preparations, Kochi kept me hooked with this versatility. Here global influences converge subtly with spice legacies adding color vibrant as the Chinese fishing nets.