Girnar Hill To Sakkarbaug Zoological Park: 5 Best Places To Visit In Junagadh

Junagadh's Jewels: Ancient Forts and Sacred Sites Explored

Encircled by the verdant Gir forests, the ancient city of Junagadh is steeped in medieval architecture and sacred history spanning over two millennia. As a prosperous princely state ruled by the Nawabs of Junagadh alongside the mighty Asaf Jahi Dynasty until independence, regal influences reveal through exquisite palaces and bustling bazaar streets.

Alongside museum-worthy mosques and mausoleums from its Islamic golden era, the mystical aura permeating age-old ornate Jain shrines attracting saintly seekers up steep hill steps infuses Junagadh's environs with sublime spirituality. The wilderness is never far either while encountering majestic lions ruling these parts!

1.Ascend to Spiritual Heights at Girnar Hill

For those seeking to come closer to the divine, the sacred Girnar Hill with its carved stairways dotted by nearly 900 intricately sculpted derasar temples presents a rewarding climb both literally and metaphorically! Surmounting its highest peak beside the sacred foot imprints of Dattatreya brings Nirvana within grasp.

Girnar Hill, Junagadh

The scenic trek also passes historic shrines like the 12th century Ambaji Mata Temple alongside the 16th century Bhavnath Mahadev Mandir dedicated to Lord Shiva on this blessed summit. Don't forget to witness the electric Girnar Parikrama Festival spectacle either!

2.Unravel History at Uperkot Fort

In the heart of Junagadh city framed by imposing cannons lies the ancient Uperkot Fort conjuring visions of battles won and lost through the sands of time. Walk within its formidable ramparts to explore remains of royal Rajput ruling residences alongside trading warehouses provisioning camels for desert journeys back in the day.

Uperkot Fort, Junagadh

Witness how this strategic defense citadel located at foothills leading into Saurashtra later passed various dynastic hands from Chudasama chieftains to Mughal kings before the provincial Nawabs cemented their stronghold during the British Raj era through their administrative base set up within these walls.

3.Marvel at the Magnificent Mahabat Maqbara

As you enter through its soaring arches to be visually enthralled by intricate jali work alongside shimmering Venetian glass ornate interiors, it's easy to envision the royal pomp and pageantry that must have filled these 19th century halls built for playing host to state dignitaries.

Mahabat Maqbara

Elaborately carved silver doors usher you into inner chambers under impressive domes containing the final resting place of Nawab Mahabat Khan - II of Junagadh marked by artistically designed plasterwork alongside mother of pearl inlaid jharokhas framed by Gothic influences quite extraordinarily!

4.Encounter Wildlife Wonders at Sakkarbaug Zoological Park

What started off as a small menagerie for the Junagadh Nawab back in 1863 grew over the centuries as one of Gujarat's most visited wildlife parks under royal patronage for preserving rich biodiversity. It offers rare glimpses into the Asiatic lions' protected environment through safaris alongside spotted deers, playful monkeys and exotic birds like vibrant peacocks and hornbills.

Sakkarbaug Zoological Park, Junagadh

Don't miss visiting during festive seasons when holiday events like cake-cutting ceremonies for resident cats or entertaining elephant football matches guarantee engaging memories for kids alongside adults!

5.Journey Through Time at Darbar Hall Museum

Housed within the flamboyant Italianate Darbar palace premises built during colonial times lies a cultural treasury celebrating Junagadh's princely ruling legacy through exhibits like royal armories containing bejeweled swords to extravagant gold and silver carriage processions regally used by past Nawabs.

Darbar Hall Museum, Junagadh

Gaze in awe at the iconic weighing scales 15 ft wide built specifically to measure the rulers alongside their sons annually as a custom. Portraits glorifying their lavish lifestyle provide interesting history peeks into bygone eras as well!

Summarizing

Let Junagadh's medieval architectural masterpieces transport you back in time to unravel this ancient city's Prussian heritage still thriving through the ages with renewed majesty and vintage nostalgia in modern times.