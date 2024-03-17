Home

How To Reach Jaipur From Delhi Mumbai Kolkata Bangalore

How To Reach Jaipur from Delhi-Mumbai-Kolkata-Bangalore

From Delhi to Jaipur:

India's vibrant capital city of Rajasthan, Jaipur, magnetically draws tourists with its majestic palaces, ancient forts and colorful markets. For instance, if you are planning to travel from Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata or Bangalore; it is relatively easy to reach Jaipur due to the well-developed transport system in place. In this guide we will discuss different means of transport from these major Indian cities to Jaipur.

By Air

Going by air is the fastest way of reaching Jaipur from Delhi. Several domestic airlines ply between Indira Gandhi International Airport (DEL) in Delhi and Jaipur International Airport (JAI). The flight duration is approximately 90 minutes making it convenient for travelers.

By Train

One can also opt for train journey from Delhi to Jaipur. Some of them include Shatabdi Express and Ajmer Shatabdi Express running between New Delhi Railway Station (NDLS) and Jaipur Junction (JP). Traveling time by train ranges between 4-5 hours depending on type of train chosen.

By Road

For those who prefer road travel there are several bus services and private taxis available from Delhi to Jaipur. The distance between the two cities is approximately 280 kilometers while travelling time takes about 5-6 hours on average depending on traffic conditions and route taken.

2. From Mumbai to Jaipur:

By Air

Air travel is another convenient option when going from Mumbai to Jaipur. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (BOM), Mumbai gives plenty flights fliers bound for JAI airport in jaipur.The total time taken during the flight is around two hours hence quick and comfortable journey.

By Train

Alternatively, moving by train from Mumbai will also help one arrive in Jaipur. The likes of Mumbai-Jaipur duronto Express and Aravalli Express run through Mumbai Central Railway Station (BCT) and Jaipur Junction (JP). Train journey takes between 16-18 hours.

By Road

It is also possible to travel from Mumbai to Jaipur by road although this may be time-consuming. The trip can be made through buses that move over long distances or private motor vehicles. The distance between Mumbai and Jaipur is about 1,150 kilometers and the journey will take roughly 18-20 hours depending on traffic and other road conditions.

3. From Kolkata to Jaipur:

By Air

To go from Kolkata to Jaipur, a direct flight can be taken from Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport (CCU) to Jaipur International airport (JAI).The time it takes for the plane covering the two cities is between 2 and half hours.

By Train

Another option could be travelling via train from Kolkata that terminates at Jaipur. Some of them include Sealdah Ajmer Express as well as Howrah Jaipur Superfast Express running between Kolkata Howrah Junction (HWH) and Jaipur Junction(JP). The train travel usually lasts around24 26 hrs.

By Road

Though it's a very long journey; one can plausibly travel by road all the way from Kolkata to Jaipur. There are buses traveling long distance as well as own personal cars available for such a ride. The distance approximately is1,750 kilometers hence it covers this space in exactly thirty two hours so far.

4. From Bangalore to Jaipur:

By Air

Flying would be the fastest mode if you wish to get there quickly; so for instance when you want reach Jaipur from Bangalore. Kempegowda International Airport (BLR), Bangalore operates several airlines with flights heading towards JAI airport in jaipur.It normally takes about2.5 -3hours in order for an airplane flying directly to Jaipur from Bangalore city via air transportation.

By Train

Alternatively, vacationists could choose train travel from Bangalore to Jaipur. The Bangalore Yesvantpur Junction (YPR) is the starting point for two trains namely Yeshvantpur Jaipur Express and Bengaluru Jaipur Suvidha Express that operate on this route. It usually takes between 35-40 hours by train.

By Road:

Also, the road trip can be made from Bangalore to Jaipur but it will require much time. There are coaches and taxicabs available for long distances. The normal distance between Bangalore and Jaipur is around 2,200 kilometers, with a road travel duration of about 35-40 hours.

Conclusion:

Jaipur serves as a good hub for people traveling from major Indian cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Bangalore due to its diverse transport options. Thus there are other ways of reaching Jaipur apart from airways or railways and through these one can easily find out the amazing royal city's charm while also travelling in it by car or bus.