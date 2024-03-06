Journey from the Red Fort to Chandni Chowk: 9 Unmissable Tourist Attractions in Delhi

As India's capital and one of the oldest inhabited cities in the world, Delhi offers unrivaled history spanning over a millennium. From iconic monuments of the Mughal Empire to ancient ruins to modern architectural marvels, Delhi provides a snapshot of the country's diverse cultures all in one energetic metropolis. For first-time visitors, here are the top 9 attractions you simply can't miss out on:

Red Fort

Site of the Prime Minister's annual Independence Day speech and host to various cultural events

Intricately decorated red sandstone and marble buildings in a fusion style combining Persian, Timurid, and Hindu influences

Imperial palace founded in 1638 by Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan

Qutub Minar

Part of the Qutb complex of monuments named a UNESCO World Heritage Site

Tower is covered by intricate carvings quoting verses from the Qur'an along with floral and geometric designs

Surrounded by stunning examples of Indo-Islamic architecture including mosques, elaborate gateways and tombs

Nearly 73 meter (239 ft) tall brick minaret built in the early 13th century

Humayun's Tomb

Elegant Mughal tomb built in 1570, said to have inspired the Taj Mahal

Set within vast, symmetrically laid out gardens split by canals

Grand double-domed structure with touches of white marble, inlaid stones, and paint