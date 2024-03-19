Home

Journey Made Easy: Top Tricks for Delhi-Mumbai-Kolkata to Bengaluru Route

Bengaluru,

The technology hub of India, is a bustling city famous for its IT industry, cool climate and rich cultural history. Bengaluru has a well-connected transport network enabling easy travel from Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata. This article will highlight various modes of transportation available to the residents of these towns as they head towards Bengaluru.

Delhi To Bengaluru:

By Air:

The fastest route to take from Delhi to Bangalore is by air. A number of flights operated by domestic as well as international airlines connect Indira Gandhi International Airport (DEL) in Delhi with Kempegowda International Airport (BLR) in Bangalore. The time taken by an airplane flying between the two cities ranges from 2 hours and 30 minutes to three hours making it convenient for travels.

By Train:

On the alternative side, traveling on train is also possible through New Delhi Railway Station (NDLS) headed to Bangalore City Railway Station (SBC). Every day Rajdhani Express and Karnataka Express trains ply between these two destinations. The average duration by train from New-Delhi to Bengaluru may range between 30-32 hours depending on the type of train chosen.

By Road:

For those who prefer road travel there are many bus services and private taxis that one can get at Delhi going to Bangalore. It takes approximately 35-40hours depending on traffic snarl-ups encountered or route used since this city lies about 2,000 kilometers away.

Mumbai To Bangalore:

By Air:

Air is another quick way for someone coming out of Mumbai reach Bangalore conveniently via Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (BOM) connecting with domestic flights at Kempegowda International Airport (BLR) in Bangalore. Flight duration on this route takes about 2-2.5 hours.

By Train:

Optionally, one can board a train at Mumbai CSMT Railway Station (CSTM) that will take him or her to Bengaluru City Railway Station (SBC). There are other trains like the Udyan Express and the Mumbai Rajdhani Express operating on this route. The journey by train takes around 24-26 hours.

By Road:

However, road transport is also an option from this city to Bangalore but it is a long way off. The trip can be made in buses or private cabs. This distance is around 1,000 kilometers and it will normally take about 18-20 hours to go by road.

Kolkata To Bangalore:

By Air:

Flying directly from Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport (CCU) in Kolkata to Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru enables tourists to get into Bengaluru easily, within just about three hours of flight time and with flights operated by several airlines between these two cities.

By Train:

One can also reach via train from Kolkata Howrah Junction (HWH) up-to Bengaluru City Railway Station (SBC). Take for instance Howrah Yesvantpur Express or Shatabdi Express among others running between these two locations. Journeying by rail can last between 28-30hours.

By Road:

This too would imply moving along the road leading from Kolkata up till Bangalore which becomes even longer distance wise though not so short a period of travel either; mostly buses are used and sometimes personal taxis provided covering approximately 2,000 kms taking anything from 36 to 38 hours.

Conclusion

Thanks to different transportation options, it is quite easy to reach Bengaluru from cities in India such as Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata. Air travel, train rides or road trips; there are different ways in which you can get to Bengaluru from the above cities thus enabling you to easily explore the attractions and experiences of this vibrant city.