Kalsang To The Tavern: 6 Best Restaurants To Eat In Mussoorie

Mussoorie adds to its scenic hills a flavorful variety of restaurants - from Tibetan joints to fine dining venues! Let's explore 6 places spicing up this hill town's foodie scene.

1.Kalsang

Tibetan Flavors Hub Kalsang's steaming momos, spicy thukpas and tingmos evoke Tibet's warmth amid prayer flags in a snug indoor setting - making it a favorite pitstop after mall road shopping.

Key Highlights:

Family-run Tibetan restaurant on the mall road

Hearty options like veggie/meat gyathuk soup

Cozy decor with rustic woooden tables

2.Chick Chocolate

Sweet Tooth Fantasy Savor chocolate brownies, fruit tarts and thick shakes in pretty European cafe style interiors at Chick Chocolate - built specially for Mussoorie's dessert lovers.

Key Highlights:

Whimsical cafe serving cakes, pastries and more

Charming decor with vintage posters

Chocolate making workshops

3.Urban Turban Bistro

Inventive Explosions Urban Turban Bistro woos youthful foodies with butter chicken pizzas, curried pastas and cocktail combos fused from Indian and global ingredients in swanky hip settings.

Key Highlights:

Trendy fine dining restaurant with experimental fusion cuisine

Contemporary interiors perfect for dates and celebrations

Tailor-made bar menu

4.Char Dukan

Slice of Simplicity Char Dukan's four roadside joints serve nostalgic snacks like bun omelettes, Maggi and ginger tea amid misty Landour's pastel cottages, forests and cafe culture.

Key Highlights:

Iconic century-old street food destination

Rustic benches with panoramic nature views

Draws neighborhood crowds and tourists

5.Little Llama Cafe

Mediterranean Meets Himalayas Little Llama Cafe stirs together Indian, Italian and Mediterranean flavors into sumptuous plates enjoyed over soulful music in cozy candle-lit rooms oozing old world charm.

Key Highlights:

Bohemian cafe with globally inspired vegetarian fusion cuisine

Stone and wood architecture with artsy decor

Regular live music concerts

6.The Tavern

Elite European Luxury Fine wines, steaks, seafood and cheese platters make dining at The Tavern's colonial era mansion an elite European-style affair amid polished hospitality.

Key highlights:

Al fresco rooftop seating with gorgeous mountain views

Upscale restaurant interiors fit for date nights

Reservations recommended

From street side snacks to gourmet ambrosia, I found Mussoorie perfect for culinary adventures! Got plans yet?