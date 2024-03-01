Home

Karavalli To CTR: Best Restaurants To Eat In Bengaluru

Delighting Senses in Bengaluru's Dining Treasures

Beyond tech parks and swanky malls, vibrant Bengaluru satiates my wanderlust through dining spots stretching from quaint messes whipping traditional fare to posh bars with continental flavors reflecting dynamic city vibes. Through my food trails in gardens, gastropubs and dosa quarters - six eateries left an indelible mark tantalizing my palate perfectly!

1. Karavalli - Coastal Culinary Wonders

For the finest coastal flavors from Mangalorean, Kerala and Konkan kitchens under one roof; my go-to is always the award-winning Karavalli restaurant in Gateway Hotel.

Karavalli Restaurant

Under the warm glow of clay lamps, I devour their prawn coconut fry as the aroma of curry leaves transports me to southern shores or relish the juicy Mangalorean squabs as live music puts me in trance. With fresh catch always shining on ever-changing menus, Karavalli remains a sublime gateway to coastal riches!

-Multi award winning restaurant operational for over 25 years

-Famed for South coastal cuisines - Kerala, Mangalore, Goa

-Menu changes daily based on fresh seafood catch

-Known for their signature seafood thali collection

2. The Fatty Bao - Youthful Asian Fusion Hub

In the mood for hip dining reveling in fusion cuisines? The Fatty Bao in Indiranagar hits the sweet spot for me!. A vibrant gastropub meets Asian eatery, its graffitied interiors, inventive cocktails and east-meets-west preparations like ramen tacos and char siu baos never fail to delight.

The Fatty Bao, Bengaluru

As funky music plays, I gorge on delicacies marrying the finesse of oriental spices with global palates for joyous dining that attract millennials and GenZ in hordes!

-Award winning modern Asian fusion gastrobar

-Graffiti styled quirky interiors

-Specializes in fusion dishes like ramen tacos

-Rave favorite spot with young crowds

3. Grasshopper - Farm-to-Table Culinary Wonders

When special occasions call for intimate indulgences, my romantic haven is Grasshopper, a chic farm-to-table restaurant on a picturesque country farm.

Grasshopper, Bengaluru

Relish their signature tasting menus spanning 7 courses crafted from garden fresh veggies, cheeses and meats paired thoughtfully with premium wines for an exclusive gastronomic experience. Under strings of fairy lights as bonhomie flows, celebrate special milestones with tailored menus, flawless service and a gorgeous outdoor setting!

-Luxury fine dining restaurant with set menus

-Curates seasonal tasting menus customized to patrons

-Al fresco seating amidst herb gardens and trees

-Special occasion favorite due to intimate environs

4. MTR - Quintessential Karnataka Brunch Places

To sample authentic Karnataka flavors, I time-travel to 1924 at heritage landmark MTR. Through their minty regional curries with coconutty chutneys, fluffy idlis and crisp dosas perfected over generations, MTR transports me to culinary roots.

MTR, Bengaluru

As tempting aromas of desi spices waft from their iconic red capped kitchen to vintage tables etched with celebrity signatures, I feel history and heritage nourishing my soul with every morsel chewed at this iconic Bengaluru treasure!

-Legacy restaurant serving regional Karnataka cuisine since 1924

-Known for their popular rava idlis, benne masala dosa

-Retains old world charm through decor and food presentation

-Hub frequented by celebrities and politicians over decades

5. TOIT - Craft Beer With Exciting Pub Food

As a connoisseur of craft brews, Toit in Indiranagar excites me with artisanal beers crafted on-site through unique infusions of hops, fruits and spices complemented by delicious pub snacks from stacked burgers to loaded nachos keeping the conversation and fun flowing.

Image Source: instagram.com/toitbeerco/

No wonder the vibrant pub is my adda for letting conversations and creativity flow liberally over amazing food and drink on weekends!

-India's first brewpub making beers in-house

-Award-winning craft beers changing every season

-Known for pub eats like stone oven pizzas

-Epicenter of city's partying crowds

6. CTR - Epicenter of Crispy Dosa Love

I happily join snaking queues occasionally outside CTR for what I think is old Bengaluru's soul food - the scrumptious dosa! A legacy of over 8 decades located in Malleswaram, they churn out crunchy dosas with smooth potato palya fillings best experienced with hot filter coffee. Through quality unchanged since formative times to no-nonsense staff retorting in local lingo, CTR keeps me connected to everything intrinsic about namma Bengaluru!.