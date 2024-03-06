Home

Kashi Chaat Bhandar To Pizzeria Vaatika Cafe: 5 Best Restaurants To Eat In Varanasi

Savoring the Spiritual Essence of Varanasi Through Food

Varanasi's ancient rituals converge mystically with culinary traditions along its iconic Ganga ghats, thoughts and more. Varanasi food explorations led to hole-in-the-wall snacks bars, riverside cafes and more - each promising not just cuisine to relish with every bite but also the true essence of this holy city in every aroma. Come join us on a food journey uncovering 6 eateries that deliver delicious doses of an incredible city's culture!

1. Kashi Chaat Bhandar - Tangy, Sweet, Spicy Symphony

Kashi Chaat Bhandar, an everbuzzing tiny snack bar doling out chaat in unbelievable rainbow colors to die for! Post fighting my way to the counter through happy patrons, we relished sweet, spicy and tangy pops of flavor with every bite into their tomato or spinach chaats.

Kashi Chaat Bhandar

Bliss! Don't miss watching skillful hands toss up street food delights with practiced perfection only honed over decades. Kashi Chaat Bhandar surely touched my soul with flavors of the soil!.

Hyped small eatery whipping chaat for decades

Watch them make chaats with finesse

Signature tamatar and palak offerings melt-in-the-mouth varieties!

Perfect for budget travelers

2. Blue Lassi Shop Cool Ceramic Cups Brimming with History

Another charm magnet for me was Blue Lassi Shop tucked in a tiny lane handcrafting the creamiest best lassis for generations now!

Blue Lassi Shop, Varanasi

As old sepia pics and blessings hang on azure walls, we relished every drop of their secret recipe mango or rose lassi topped generously with dry fruits, best enjoyed in their trademark earthen cups. Through every sip at Blue Lassi shop, stories of Varanasi's living heritage poured out!

Whipping lassis from family recipe since 1925

Earthen cups keep drink cooler

Try mango lassi with crunchy dry fruits

Pocket-friendly pricing

3. Dolphin Restaurant Food with a Ganga View

When hunger demanded some pampering in peaceful environs, we headed to Dolphin Restaurant flanking the tranquil Ganga.

Image Source: instagram.com/thedolphinvaranasi/

As gentle river breeze caressed me, I feasted on their flavorful north Indian or continental plates watching lit up ghats glow like jewels across the silvery river creating a magical ambiance worth every penny! Serenity accompanies your palate at Dolphin.

Al fresco dining with spectacular Ganga views

Multi-cuisine menu encompassing global flavors

Candle-lit seating great for dinner dates

Attentive service adding to dining experience

4. Ashish Cafe - Budget Friendly Veg Delights

When hankering pure vegetarian fare friendly to shoestring budgets, locals pointed me to no-frills Ashish Cafe tucked in Varanasi's core.

Ashish Cafe, Varanasi

As spicy aromas of sizzling curries tempted me, the welcoming owner ushered me to minty clean tables. So we soon polished off generous portions of paneer, dal, rice and more relishing simplicity, reminding that good food requires no ornate settings! Ashish Cafe warmed us with wholesome veg meals coupled with trademark hospitality that Varanasi is famed for!.

Small vegetarian joint in downtown Varanasi

Delicious affordable homemade style thalis, puri sabji etc

Clean setting and warm service

Hit with budget travelers seeking filling meals

5. Pizzeria Vaatika Cafe - An Italian Sojourn

Craving international flavors but wanting to avoid touristy joints, Pizzeria Vaatika Cafe came highly recommended with its wood fired thin crust pizzas and more dished by the holy Ganga. As we bit into the perfectly baked crust dripping with molten cheese, glimpsed pure bliss in the eyes of my fellow global patrons!

Image Source: instagram.com/pizzeriavaatika/

The apple pie here baked lovingly by the Italian owner remains the piece de resistance across all seasons.

Pizzeria Vaatika Cafe serves your palate the tastes of Italy along the divine Ganga listening to spiritual chants in the background. Surreal!.

Al fresco pizza place overlooking the Ganga

Managed by an Italian native bringing authenticity

Legendary apple pie with ice cream

Close to Assi Ghat

Through eateries thriving for generations or scenic escapes letting you relish global flavors, Varanasi kept us hooked with culinary adventures as distinctive as the city's spiritual DNA!.