Kesar Da Dhaba To Surjit Food Plaza Best Restaurants To Eat In Amritsar

Amritsar Calling All Food Lovers - 6 Droolworthy Experiences Revealed!

Beyond magnificent Golden Temple, Amritsar reveals its generous soul to me through streets dotted by dhabas and halwais retaining spices and secrets passed down for generations urging foodies like us to come indulge!

Let's venture into 6 incredible places guaranteed to make you relish Amritsar's culinary tapestry - one morsel at a time!

1. Kesar Da Dhaba - Legacy Lentils and More!

My Amritsar food sojourn kicked off at narrow alleys near Golden Temple leading me to almost century old Kesar Da Dhaba started in 1916! This ever crowded eatery gives glimpses into pure vegetarian Punjabi soul food through melt-in-mouth dal makhani and crisp laccha parathas dished out lovingly in modest environs. With flavors unchanged for generations, start your day here for blessings galore!

Kesar Da Dhaba, Amritsar

House legacy vegetarian Punjabi cuisine

Over 100 years old, family run business

Try signature Dal Makhani with Laccha Parantha

Daily packed with devotees

2. Bhrawan Da Dhaba - Wholesome Homestyle Meals

Another legendary place I uncovered near Golden Temple is Bhrawan Da Dhaba brimming with people for their wholesome home-style meals! Under blue walls sit on floors getting pampered through generous portions of Amritsari Chole with fluffy bhaturas or delicious kulchas stuffed with spiced potato preparation. This ever busy pure vegetarian haven spells comfort through offerings passed on lovingly!

Bhrawan Da Dhaba, Amritsar

Multi-award winning family run restaurant

Known for Amritsari kulchas and chana preparation

Located strategically near Golden Temple

Floor seating adding to traditional charm

3. Beera Chicken House - Smoky Meaty Perfection!

In mood for meaty affairs, I gorged on juicy tandoori chicken at Beera Chicken House located on bustling Queen's Road!. Watching chicken pieces steeped in yogurt-spice marinade get perfectly seared in fiery clay ovens as smoke rises promises a drool fest. Tear those succulent morsels off the bone with roomali rotis to dip in creamy gravies for a soulful meal!

Beera Chicken House

Specialized in Tandoori Chicken dishes

Uses fresh chicken sourced from local farms

Open flame clay ovens for smoky flavor

Recipe remains unchanged for generations

4. Makhan Fish & Chicken - For Lip Smacking Seafood & Meat

Makhan Fish and Chicken Joint lured me with aromas of spices sizzling with fresh catch and poultry! This simple eatery whips up Amritsari favorites from moreish butter chicken to golden fried sole fish perfect to devour with mint chutney, kulchas and washed down with sugarcane juice available right outside. Quality consistent over decades ensures tables are always occupied!

instagram.com/makhanfishamritsar/

Family run restaurant since 1970s

Famous for Amritsari Machhi and murg preparations

Uses poultry and seafood sourced locally

Floor seating, modest interiors

5. Kulcha Land - Tear and Relish Stuff Bread Bonanza!

My Amritsar food trail concludes at Kulcha Land serving our beloved stuffed naan in myriad options - potato, cauliflower, paneer and more which I polished off gleefully with dollops of white butter! The round puffed breads, crispy on outside and soft inside are freshly made, torn by hand and relished amidst locals. Simple, pocket-friendly yet leaving your tummy and heart full!

Kulcha Land, Amritsar

Specialty stuffed kulcha restaurant

Potato, cauliflower and paneer options

Served with mint chutney

Local favorite for quick tasty bites

6. Surjit Food Plaza - Celebrating Punjab on a Platter!

I wrapped my Amritsar food journey at Surjit Food Plaza where families revel in Punjabi hospitality through aromatic curries, kebabs and more celebrating regional cuisine!

Surjit Food Plaza, Amritsar

Under string lights, I lose myself relishing the melt-in-mouth mutton biryani or the juicy chicken tikka savoring morsels of senior Surjit Singh's legacy whose flavors continue evoking the generosity and apnapan defining Amritsar and its people!.

Multi-award winning family restaurant

Mughlai, Punjabi and continental dishes

Serves biryanis, kebabs, curries etc

Location very close to Golden Temple

Through decades old family run joints retaining ancestral flavors to street carts grilling meats oozing aroma - Amritsar has my heart and tummy through its generous helpings of culinary treasures urging food pilgrims like us to keep indulging!