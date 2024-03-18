Home

Laxmi Niwas Palace To Chappan Bhog Best Restaurants To Eat In Bikaner

Savoring Bikaner's Culinary Delights: Exploring the Top 6 Restaurants

Beyond majestic forts and havelis, Bikaner tantalizes me through ancient halwais retaining mithai secrets passed down for generations and posh restaurants fusing global flavors into local gems urging foodies to come discover its cuisine spectrum.

Let's explore 6 handpicked places to relish authentic Bikaneri bites to experimental world menus.

1. Laxmi Niwas Palace - Dine Like Royalty

My food rendezvous starts royally at Laxmi Niwas Palace restaurant set dramatically within the historic hotel premises making you feel no less than an erstwhile maharani!. Under antique chandeliers, indulge in laal maas gazing at panoramic city views as strains of live music and dancing transport you back to the royal Bikaner era. For a truly majestic dining experience - Laxmi Niwas Palace tops my list.

Set inside the magnificent heritage hotel

Famed for traditional Rajasthani thali and kebabs

Cultural performances during dinner

Breathtaking view of old city from restaurant

2. Bhikharam Chandmal - Legendary Mithai Shop

Bhikharam Chandmal adds dollops of sugar rush to my Bikaner food trails through melt-in-the-mouth rasgullas, perk perfumy kachoris retaining flavors unchanged since its 1938 inception. Under vintage portraits, relish hot bhujias as tourists pose with shop's insignia promising quality mithai and namkeen passed down generations in simply memorable bite sizes.

Old shop serving mithai and namkeen since 1938

Famed for Bikaneri bhujia, dalmoth, rasgulla etc

Retains old world charm through vintage decor

Promise of high quality affordable sweets and snacks

3. Gallops Restaurant - Quirky Fusion Foodworks

I let my creative juices flow over thin-crust chicken tikka pizzas, pesto pastas and interesting falafel tacos at Gallops Cafe reflecting global flavors through quotes lining blue walls and artwork urging new friendships over food. Under funky dreamcatchers sip on ginger lemonade as something refreshingly different keeps you hooked. With decor as eclectic as food, Gallops remains my go-to for contemporary tastes coupled with hip feels.

Award-winning fusion food lounge cafe

Indian woks & curries cooked with global elements

Young creative crowd preferred hangout

Regular live music band performances

4. Chhotu Motu Joshi - Legendary Sweet Shop

When it's sugar rush I seek, over a century old Chhotu Motu Joshi Mithai wallah satiates through hot golden jalebis, creamy rabdi and signature malpuas sold from a tiny corner shop. Under glass jars watch mithai being stirred in huge vessels as you polish off plates faster than vendors refill. For sweets crafted from ancient family recipes - Chhotu Motu Sweet Shop never fails.

Old establishment since 1900s serving mithai

Famed for malpua, rabdi and motichoor laddoos

Makes fusion mithai like gulab jamun cheesecake

Promise of high quality untouched by machines

5. Hotel Raj Mahal - Scenic Open Air Dining

Hotel Raj Mahal rooftop woos me through thin-crust wood-fired pizzas, creamy pastas and moreish kebabs letting the natural beauty work its magic on your senses. Through sangrias or garlic naans, this perch lets you relish familiar tastes framed dramatically against Bikaner cityscape reinforcing the fort below's formidable silhouette!. For al fresco dining with to-die-for views, nature's magic makes this my happy place.

Charming rooftop restaurant

Strategic location offers scenic old city views

Multi-cuisine menu with continental dominance

Perfect for pre-dinner cocktails and conversations!

6. Chappan Bhog - Royal Culinary Extravaganza

I culminate my food rendezvous at flamboyant restaurant Chappan Bhog promising an array of aromas and flavors spanning regional kitchens innovatively brought together to indulge your palate. Under royal lights, lose yourself relishing the silky dal or the experimental stuffed chicken tikka as culinary craftsmanship converges subtly with hospitality promising first class experience - truly a crowning glory to remember.

Multiple award winning top-notch family fine dining restaurant

Extensive menu of Rajasthani, Mughlai and Continental fusion dishes

Cultural performances during dinner

Majestic architectural interiors

Through ancient family treasures reinvented inventively to contemporary experimental plates, Bikaner offers irresistible fusion flavors spanning roots yet global in essence.