Machan Restaurant To Embassy Restaurant: 6 Best Restaurants To Eat In Nainital

Unveiling Nainital's Most Happening Restaurants

Nainital complements beautiful mountain views with restaurants serving everything from spicy street food to artisanal cake and global fusion! Let's explore 6 spots spicing up this Uttarakhand hill station's foodie scene.

1.Machan Restaurant

Scenic Lakeside Dining Machan Restaurant's charming natural setting by Naini Lake sets the stage for feasting on sizzling tandooris, rich curries and flavorful buffets.

Image Source: instagram.com_machan_nainital

Key Highlights:

Iconic fine dining restaurant amidst forests

Panoramic lake views

Multicuisine menu - Indian, Chinese etc

2.Chandani Chowk

Flavors of Old Delhi

Tempting street food like pani puri, fiery kebabs and North Indian classics recreate Old Delhi's bustling lanes right in the hills at Chandani Chowk.

Image Source: https://hghventures.com/

Key Highlights:

Famed for lip-smacking chaat and tandoori dishes

Vibrant decor and music conjure Delhi nostalgia

Great for gatherings with friends/family

3.Sakley's Restaurant & Pastry Shop

Sweet Treats & Comfort From flaky croissants, hot pasta dishes to tempting chocolate fudge cake, Sakley's cozy, vintage-style cafe and bakery combo hits all the right comfort notes.

Sakley's Restaurant, Nainital

Key Highlights:

Charming decor with small indoor/outdoor seating

Hearty sandwiches, pastas, salads menu

Bakery section serving baked treats

4.Giannis Pure Veg Restaurant

Green Hills with Green Meals Blessed with gorgeous Naini Lake panoramas, Giannis Pure Veg Restaurant serves dosas, paneer tikkas, Manchurian and other vegetarian fares lovingly plated amid pure serenity.

Giannis Pure Veg Restaurant, Nainital

Key Highlights:

Scenic vegetarian restaurant with awesome views

Multicuisine vegetarian menu

Relaxed, laidback ambiance

5.Cafe Chica

Kitchen Misfits & Cocktail Alchemists!

Cafe Chica stirs up everything from Mexican fajitas, Thai curries to inventive bar potions in funky boho-chic indoors perfect for letting loose with friends over food and drinks!

Cafe Chica , Nainital

Key Highlights:

Hip hangout cafe to chill & have fun

Funky fusion meals and creative cocktails

Lively music creates party feels

6.Embassy Restaurant

Quintessentially Nainital Iconic since the 1960s, Embassy Restaurant channels the essence of Nainital's hospitality through reliable Chinese, North Indian signatures dished out like home cooks amid a decorated family setting.

Embassy Restaurant , Nainital

Key Highlights:

Longstanding multi-cuisine family restaurant

Time-tested veggie Chinese and Indian dishes

Friendly vintage charm

From scenic feasts to inventive concoctions, Nainital lays out quite a flavorful plate! Got some restaurant bookmarks yet?