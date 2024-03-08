Machan Restaurant To Embassy Restaurant: 6 Best Restaurants To Eat In Nainital
Unveiling Nainital's Most Happening Restaurants
Nainital complements beautiful mountain views with restaurants serving everything from spicy street food to artisanal cake and global fusion! Let's explore 6 spots spicing up this Uttarakhand hill station's foodie scene.
1.Machan Restaurant
Scenic Lakeside Dining Machan Restaurant's charming natural setting by Naini Lake sets the stage for feasting on sizzling tandooris, rich curries and flavorful buffets.
Key Highlights:
- Iconic fine dining restaurant amidst forests
- Panoramic lake views
- Multicuisine menu - Indian, Chinese etc
2.Chandani Chowk
Flavors of Old Delhi
Tempting street food like pani puri, fiery kebabs and North Indian classics recreate Old Delhi's bustling lanes right in the hills at Chandani Chowk.
Key Highlights:
- Famed for lip-smacking chaat and tandoori dishes
- Vibrant decor and music conjure Delhi nostalgia
- Great for gatherings with friends/family
3.Sakley's Restaurant & Pastry Shop
Sweet Treats & Comfort From flaky croissants, hot pasta dishes to tempting chocolate fudge cake, Sakley's cozy, vintage-style cafe and bakery combo hits all the right comfort notes.
Key Highlights:
- Charming decor with small indoor/outdoor seating
- Hearty sandwiches, pastas, salads menu
- Bakery section serving baked treats
4.Giannis Pure Veg Restaurant
Green Hills with Green Meals Blessed with gorgeous Naini Lake panoramas, Giannis Pure Veg Restaurant serves dosas, paneer tikkas, Manchurian and other vegetarian fares lovingly plated amid pure serenity.
Key Highlights:
- Scenic vegetarian restaurant with awesome views
- Multicuisine vegetarian menu
- Relaxed, laidback ambiance
5.Cafe Chica
Kitchen Misfits & Cocktail Alchemists!
Cafe Chica stirs up everything from Mexican fajitas, Thai curries to inventive bar potions in funky boho-chic indoors perfect for letting loose with friends over food and drinks!
Key Highlights:
- Hip hangout cafe to chill & have fun
- Funky fusion meals and creative cocktails
- Lively music creates party feels
6.Embassy Restaurant
Quintessentially Nainital Iconic since the 1960s, Embassy Restaurant channels the essence of Nainital's hospitality through reliable Chinese, North Indian signatures dished out like home cooks amid a decorated family setting.
Key Highlights:
- Longstanding multi-cuisine family restaurant
- Time-tested veggie Chinese and Indian dishes
- Friendly vintage charm
From scenic feasts to inventive concoctions, Nainital lays out quite a flavorful plate! Got some restaurant bookmarks yet?