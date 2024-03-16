Home

Destination

Munroe Island To Oachira Temple Best Places To Visit In Kollam

Munroe Island To Oachira Temple: 5 Best Places To Visit In Kollam

Discovering the Charms of Kollam: 5 Best Places to Explore

Nestled between lush paddy fields and the shimmering Arabian Sea on India's tropical Malabar Coast, the port city of Kollam holds delightful discoveries beyond famous houseboat hubs and bustling fish markets. Sidestepping noisy main bazaars reveals an extraordinary mosaic of natural sanctuaries, crumbling palaces immersed in mythology and drowsy villages still thriving through age-old customs and rituals relatively untouched by modern times.

1. Munroe Island Backwater Haven

Escape mainland commotion 30 kilometers east, crossing spillways named after a British collector onto serene Munroe Island. This emerald realm of tidal rivers, silvery lagoons and picturesque villages promises immersive windows into unspoiled backwater culture and exotic creatures found nowhere else on earth.

Glide silently by canoe through hypnotic green labyrinths spying vibrant kingfishers perched like sentinels. Pause at coir villages where ladies spin water hyacinth stems deftly into golden coir fibre used for ships worldwide. Try your hand wrestling tiny yet titanically strong coir yarns before admiring the speed of nimble village fingers that work ceaselessly from dawn through dusk.

Further on watch fishermen expertly maneuver Chinese dip nets capturing wriggling pearl spot fish that soon sizzle over village campfires. Lounge afterwards savoring piquant freshwater curries, toddy vinegar fish and sweet fresh jackfruit as waves lap rhythmically against your floating cottage hideaway making mainland worries drift even further away.

By sunset when the giant tangerine orb sinks sublimely into shimmering waters, sense why early colonial explorers lyrically dubbed Munroe Island their magical "Venetian Township" within southern India's extraordinary aquatic adventurelands.

2. Tangasseri Lighthouse and Beach

On Kollam's breezy western coast, the British constructed Tangasseri Lighthouse stands like a sentinel over windswept shores concealing unexpected treasures beyond its candy-striped tower. Climb panting up hundreds of winding steps to gaze at panoramic Arabian Sea vistas and colorful fishing hamlets skirting the coastline.

Next amble down towards virtually deserted Tangasseri Beach, where bronzed fishermen haul nets groaning with wriggling prawns and lobsters. Scout the high tide line after storms picking up Chinese pottery shards, Roman oil lamps and Arabian urn pieces vestiges of ancient maritime trade routes passing for millennia. Chat with village kids flying colorful kites by candy-striped catamaran hulls and try seafood curries aromatic with coconut, chilli and curry leaves at thatched shacks where hours drift serenely away from hectic city existences.

As the giant fire orb extinguishes itself in a glorious turquoise sea, sense a profound peace nurtured organically through this enduring harmony between land, people and their sacred seas capably providing since eras when nature's bounties flowed abundantly around Kollam's blessed shores.

3. Krishnapuram Palace Ruins

Two kilometers inland from Tangasseri Coast lie bewitching ruins of 18th century Krishnapuram Palace cloaked in local mythology, historical intrigues and haunting abandonment since the 1950s. Wander through atmospheric crumbling palace grounds listening for the ghosts of laughing noble damsels and court musicians since silenced mysteriously after ruinous jealousies led gunpowder explosions leaving only a nostalgic skeletal palace frame.

Enter gigantic teak gateways embellished with British and Portuguese Cochin royal insignia onto colossal inner courtyards now inhabited only by dozing stray dogs and meditative tropical birds perched poetically amidst brooding palace pillars being slowly yet inexorably swallowed by wild fig vines and foliage.

Climb precarious stairwells to upper floors still boasting extraordinary mirrored wall mosaics and faded ceiling frescoes depicting Hindu mythology in rich hues defying decades of vandalism and neglect. Marvel at the twin thrones where powerful Travancore kings and revered queens presided ceremonially over momentous proclamations and ostentatious festivals so many eventful generations ago listening to waves crashing distantly beyond palace fortifications - a profound legacy crumbled by political jealousies, gunpowder and the inevitable passage of time.

Yet breathe calmly amidst melancholy whispers still echoing through mildewed princely chambers...if listen carefully, hear court musicians still playing traditional carnatic melodies as though performing exclusively to your ears.

4. Kollam Beach Culture

While more famous resorts farther north brim with tourists spilling off buses, Kollam's 15 kilometers of sleepy golden coastline holds delightful cultural immersion where indigenous fishing folk still thrive peacefully through generations old customs and occupations relatively undisturbed by modern frenzies.

Wander down any dawn beside candy-striped catamaran hulls being vigorously cleaned then steered shorewards with gleaming nocturnal catches spread like treasure across the sand. Bronzed bare-chested fishermen gesture excitedly over piles of silver pomfrets and crimson prawns before everything gets swiftly auctioned on beach mats to local hotels and agents through noisy yet organized chaos.

Nearby, peek beneath giant yawning nets witnessing deft village ladies weaving freshly dried anchovies into aromatic spice masalas destined for dinner tables nationwide. Marvel too at the knife skills of portly Aunty Fatima, who chops vegetables and edits local fishermen loudly alongside scandalous gossip without even glancing downwards - testimony of 6 uninterrupted decades waking up Kollam Beach Road with breakfast wares wheeled from home by dawn's first light!

Best finish by just sitting silently on the rocks inhaling briny air as the fiery sunrise emerges spectacularly from the glowing waves feeling subtly connected towards natural cycles that nourish this extraordinary culture resilie ntly against modern fluxes.

5. Oachira Temple Carvings

Beyond bustling bazaars lies exquisite Oachira Temple 32km North of Kollam city immersed in mythology and astonishing stone carvings spanning nine centuries that require several visits fully admire. Dedicated to Para Brahma primal universal spirit energy, the small sanctuary features no idol but instead over 3000 intricate wood, bronze and stone sculptures covering every square inch externally narrating scenes from Hindu scriptures.

Attendants expertly explain symbolic carvings like mischievous baby Krishna stealing butter beside patient cows. Sinister King Kamsa about to hurl innocent infant Prahlad violently onto dagger-sharp columns before Lord Vishnu emerges suddenly in surreal man-lion Narsimha avatar to disembowel the cruel king gorily by his bare claws as divine retribution. Intricately etched elephants barely visible by naked eyes represent different virtues and vices required for spiritual advancement if decoded properly beyond initial appraisals.

Yet what dazzles most is realizing every stunning frieze across the external temple walls has been painstakingly chiselled by raw human dedication smearing away gently grain by grain across centuries of solitary focus and religious passion. Hands may tire and minds bewilder attempting similar arts today rapidly. But pondering such extraordinary concentration and conviction crystallizing solid teak walls into ethereal poetry and puranic sculptures that live and breathe across the elaborate stone tapestry leaves one understanding profoundly how profound belief - beyond passing fads and frail technology - can manifest such astonishing miracles still revealing themselves abundantly to receptive hearts daring to look closer.

So come ready to be enchanted and awed by Kollam's kaleidoscopic spectrum - from glorious ruined vestiges of princely faded fortune to humble smiling faces who serve and share cherishing traditions our superficial modern bubbles rarely facilitate anymore. For deep within seaside villages unchanged for centuries and sanctuaries impossibly ornate lies profound validation that genuine culture and living heritage still thrive dynamically for travellers who purposefully wander beyond tourist gloss towards meaningful exploration and interaction with souls upholding extraordinary legacies relatively unblemished by passing time...