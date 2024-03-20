Naivedyam To Woodlot Garden: 6 Best Restaurants To Eat In Aurangabad
Unveiling Aurangabad's Tastiest Restaurants
From spicy Maharashtrian curries to aromatic tandoori platters, Aurangabad offers awesome flavors for every foodie! Let me break down 6 banging restaurants that should be on your food adventures list.
1.Naivedyam
Authentic Local Fare Naivedyam's traditional decor and communal seating sets the mood for feasting on soulful regional cuisine like missal pav, puran poli etc. prepared lovingly in age-old styles - making you feel like part of the family!
Key Highlights:
- Iconic for authentic Maharashtrian vegetarian gems
- Cozy, cultural atmosphere
- Local gathering spot with traditional hospitality
2.Bhoj
Culinary India Tour Bhoj brings together greatest hits from different Indian regions - think Lucknawi biryanis, Goan vindaloos, Kerala curries - on dynamic live counters letting you customize your thali amid vibrant Bollywood tunes.
Key Highlights:
- Showcases signature dishes from diverse Indian states
- Colorful, energetic family restaurant
- Customizable meals at interactive live stations
3.Ellora Cafe
Artful Fusion Ellora Cafe presents art on a plate by blending traditional Indian gravies and stir-fries with global ingredients and quirky themes like Mexican khichdi, Thai bhel - matched by leading-edge indoors, cocktails and music!
Key Highlights:
- Globally inspired experimental fusion cuisine
- Uber-chic, contemporary restaurant and bar
- Creative reinventions of Indian comfort foods
4.Spice tree
For the Spice Connoisseur Calling all fans of fiery Phaals! Spice tree turns up the heat with spicy chicken tikkas, aromatic curries and smoky tandoori plates north Indian style - perfect for unabashed chilli heads seeking a memorable culinary spice trip!
Key Highlights:
- Fiery North Indian curries and kebabs
- Specializes in rich aromatic dishes like butter chicken
- Warm Indian hospitality and services
5.The Leaf
Fresh, Healthy Eats With farm-fresh salads, grain bowls and cold-pressed juices, The Leaf offers guilt-free, wholesome vegetarian munchies focused on quality ingredients and nutritional balance in a relaxing setting.
Key Highlights:
- Specializes in healthy, sustainable vegetarian fare
- Laidback ambiance to unwind in
- Farm-to-table ingredients menu
6.Woodlot Garden Restaurant
Scenic Al Fresco Dining Garden Restaurant's outdoor tables tucked amid lush flora lets you soak up sunshine, chirping birds and Insta-worthy views while feasting on delicious plates making every meal picture perfect!
Key Highlights:
- Al fresco restaurant set amid stunning gardens
- Peaceful, verdant surroundings
- Ideal for sunny brunches and starlit dinners
From soulful traditional to artful fusion, Aurangabad's food scene offers flavor for every mood! Get that pocket ready to eat out.