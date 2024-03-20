Home

Naivedyam To Woodlot Garden: 6 Best Restaurants To Eat In Aurangabad

Unveiling Aurangabad's Tastiest Restaurants

From spicy Maharashtrian curries to aromatic tandoori platters, Aurangabad offers awesome flavors for every foodie! Let me break down 6 banging restaurants that should be on your food adventures list.

1.Naivedyam

Authentic Local Fare Naivedyam's traditional decor and communal seating sets the mood for feasting on soulful regional cuisine like missal pav, puran poli etc. prepared lovingly in age-old styles - making you feel like part of the family!

Key Highlights:

Iconic for authentic Maharashtrian vegetarian gems

Cozy, cultural atmosphere

Local gathering spot with traditional hospitality

2.Bhoj

Culinary India Tour Bhoj brings together greatest hits from different Indian regions - think Lucknawi biryanis, Goan vindaloos, Kerala curries - on dynamic live counters letting you customize your thali amid vibrant Bollywood tunes.

Key Highlights:

Showcases signature dishes from diverse Indian states

Colorful, energetic family restaurant

Customizable meals at interactive live stations

3.Ellora Cafe

Artful Fusion Ellora Cafe presents art on a plate by blending traditional Indian gravies and stir-fries with global ingredients and quirky themes like Mexican khichdi, Thai bhel - matched by leading-edge indoors, cocktails and music!

Key Highlights:

Globally inspired experimental fusion cuisine

Uber-chic, contemporary restaurant and bar

Creative reinventions of Indian comfort foods

4.Spice tree

For the Spice Connoisseur Calling all fans of fiery Phaals! Spice tree turns up the heat with spicy chicken tikkas, aromatic curries and smoky tandoori plates north Indian style - perfect for unabashed chilli heads seeking a memorable culinary spice trip!

Key Highlights:

Fiery North Indian curries and kebabs

Specializes in rich aromatic dishes like butter chicken

Warm Indian hospitality and services

5.The Leaf

Fresh, Healthy Eats With farm-fresh salads, grain bowls and cold-pressed juices, The Leaf offers guilt-free, wholesome vegetarian munchies focused on quality ingredients and nutritional balance in a relaxing setting.

Key Highlights:

Specializes in healthy, sustainable vegetarian fare

Laidback ambiance to unwind in

Farm-to-table ingredients menu

6.Woodlot Garden Restaurant

Scenic Al Fresco Dining Garden Restaurant's outdoor tables tucked amid lush flora lets you soak up sunshine, chirping birds and Insta-worthy views while feasting on delicious plates making every meal picture perfect!

Key Highlights:

Al fresco restaurant set amid stunning gardens

Peaceful, verdant surroundings

Ideal for sunny brunches and starlit dinners

From soulful traditional to artful fusion, Aurangabad's food scene offers flavor for every mood! Get that pocket ready to eat out.