Oh! Calcutta To Kewpie's Kitchen: 6 Best Restaurants To Eat In Kolkata

Exploring Kolkata's Culinary Treasures

Kolkata woos food lovers through eateries promising authentic regional flavors, inventive fusion preparations and more across streets dotted by historic buildings. I uncovered 6 stellar dining spots spanning heritage Bengal kitchens to quirky bistros that reveal diverse culinary facets of this City of Joy.

1. Oh! Calcutta - Nostalgic Essence of Bengal

For relishing heirloom recipes of Bengal, my favorites include "Oh! Calcutta" that transports me to a friend's home in Kolkata through comforting fish curries, melt-in-the-mouth meat delicacies and more dished out in a warm setting. Black and white images of old Kolkata, books on heritage and dada serving food in dhoti kurta - the restaurant encapsulates the quintessential spirit, flavors and hospitality defining the city perfectly.

Award-winning authentic Bengali restaurant

Traditional banana leaf plates used for serving

Try the Bhapa Ilish (steamed hilsa) fish

Old Kolkata essence reflected across interiors

2. 6 Ballygunge Place - Aristocratic Bengal Kitchen Treasures

"6 Ballygunge Place" set in a restored mansion takes you back in time to experience Bengal's royal family flavors once relished in aristocratic kitchens through unique curries cooked patiently overnight like Chingri Malai. Under Victorian furniture, low seating and antique chandeliers; the regal Bengal experience transcends beyond the plate through the restaurant's royal treatment.

Run by descendants of princely family

Overnight cooked prawn malai curry a signature

Vintage furniture studded ornate interiors

Promise of transporting you to a royal meal

3. Peter Cat - Flavors of Persia, Kolkata-style!

No food trail is complete without indulging in Kolkata's iconic snack - Chef's special Chelo Kebabs that blend juicy skewers and butter rice under molten cheese and egg. At Peter Cat on buzzing Park Street in central Kolkata, the signature red and gold interiors take me back to the 60s era when cabarets ruled the nightlife while I polish off plate after plate of this unique dish reflecting Persia inspired colonial Kolkata food history.

Operational since early 1900s

Enjoy the signature Chelo Kebabs meal

Vintage themed decor takes you back in time

Multi-cuisine menu beyond kebabs

4. Mocambo - Nostalgic Eatery since 1950s

Mocambo cafe soaked in old world charm through vintage memorabilia, portraits and servers in Raj era uniforms makes me nostalgic about the colonial influences that shaped Kolkata food offerings. Under their red lamp lit interiors, I gorge on continental dishes with Bengali touches like baked fish with mustard dressing as I watch inhouse band belt out classics from the 50s era that the restaurant traces its roots from.

Open since the late 1950s

Famed for continental food with local flavors

Live music band performing daily

Well preserved colonial bungalow styled interiors

5. Bohemian - Inventiveness on a Plate

Bohemian in South Kolkata stands out by celebrating traditional Bengali ingredients innovatively through unusual combinations like raw mango prawns or mustard fish pops leaving your palate thrilled. I lose myself in their unorthodox preparations that refreshingly revive nostalgic dishes by thinking out-of-box under quirky pop-art decor dotted by faux foliage. A true bohemian affair!.

Award-winning continental fusion food

Rule-breaking innovative takes on Bengali cuisine

Artsy modern interiors using pops of color

Grilled meat dishes are showstoppers

6. Kewpie's Kitchen - Warm Bengali Hospitality

Lastly, for tasting authentic regional home-style recipes passed down generations served wonderfully in an alfresco courtyard, I recommend family run Kewpie's Kitchen preparing traditional vegetarian Bengal thalis overflowing with various dishes reflecting seasonal customs. The cozy seating amidst greens, hand painted walls and earthen pots evoke the spirit of dining in a Bengali home anyday!

Al fresco family-run restaurant

Specializes in vegetarian Bengali thali

Rustic seating amidst greens, paintings

Promises wholesome traditional deshi flavors

Through decades old iconic eateries retaining essence of undivided Bengal or inventive new age chefs improvising traditions - Kolkata kept me well fed on this rewarding culinary trail soaked in nostalgia.