Ram Ki Rasoi To Sita's Kitchen: Best Restaurants To Eat In Ayodhya

Exploring Ayodhya's Culinary Scene: Unveiling the Top 6 Dining Destinations

Beyond majestic temples and mighty rivers, Ayodhya tantalizes through hidden cafes retaining culinary gems passed down for generations and quirky bistros giving global cuisine inventive fusion touches. Be it steamed modaks or thin-crust chicken tikka pizza, I uncover 6 delicious dining gems.

Let's explore handpicked eateries to relish authentic local fare to experimental world menus.

1. Ram Ki Rasoi - Temple Prasad Experience Redefined

Attached to the holy Hanuman Garhi temple is Ram Ki Rasoi where we can relish soulful vegetarian temple cuisine inherited from ancestral cooks now unlocked onto tables for us to savour as blessings.

My favorites include the Banarasi kachori, flaky parathas and the rich kheer, as strains of bhajans play smoothly transporting you straight into the holy town's magnificent prasad culture promising food that satiates your soul.

Located beside the iconic Hanuman Garhi temple

Specializes in traditional Brahmin style vegetarian dishes

Known for hot crispy kachoris and sweet kheer

Perfect for nice clean prasad meal experience

2. Sita's Kitchen - Quintessential Homestyle Meals

When I seek more comfort flavors from Ayodhya cuisine, Sita's Kitchen enchants through staples like dal chawal, khichdi and more dished out lovingly in small cosy place run by women collective.

Under heritage stitched wall art, relish homely flavors coupled with warmth as aromas of simmering curry assure you of quality uncompromised over decades their family held recipes have existed.

Simple women-run restaurant since 1980s

Specializes in vegetarian homestyle dishes

Known for wholesome thali meals and breads

Traditional floor seating retaining cultural essence

3. Maurya Misthan Bhandar - Authentic Flavors of Ayodhya Dham

Despite the widening of Ram Path, Maurya Misthan Bhandar continues to thrive in popularity. Situated in Ayodhya Dham, this renowned establishment offers a unique twist to the traditional dahi-jalebi, a common delicacy in the region. Unlike other places, Maurya Misthan Bhandar serves its dahi-jalebi in a kulhad (earthen cup), where the jalebi is smashed into the dahi before being topped with curd or rabdi, adding an extra layer of flavor and texture to the dish.

In addition to their signature dahi-jalebi, the menu features samosas and khasta (kachori), served with or without chhole (yellow peas).

Notably, all preparations are devoid of onion and garlic, catering to specific dietary preferences.

Indulge in the Dahi Jalebi Kulhad (Rs.30), Dahi Jalebi Rabdi (Rs.50), and Jalebi Rabdi (Rs.60) for an authentic taste of Ayodhya Dham.

Maurya Misthan Bhandar is located at Chhoti Devkali, Rampath Road, Ayodhya Dham. For inquiries and orders, contact 9838429252.

4. Chandra Marwadi Bhojanalay - Authentic Marwadi Cuisine Since 1948

Nestled on Ram Path Marg, Chandra Marwadi Bhojanalay has been a beacon of authentic Marwadi cuisine since its inception in 1948 by the visionary Chandra Marwadi. This establishment is renowned for its rich culinary heritage and commitment to serving traditional dishes with unparalleled flavors.

Start your day with sumptuous offerings such as chhola bhatura, poori sabji, paneer paratha, pav bhaji, and poha for breakfast. For lunch and dinner, indulge in a wide variety of options including mushroom delicacies, paneer delights, flavorful dals, and an assortment of vegetarian dishes. The restaurant offers unlimited Deluxe, Special, and Marwadi thalis, priced between Rs. 250-280.

Noteworthy is the Dal Fry Thali, featuring dal fry, aloo matar, seasonal vegetable, butter roti, steam rice, curd, papad, sweet, salad, and pickle, all for just Rs. 120.

Situated at Shringar Haat, Tulsi Nagar, Ram Path Marg, this culinary gem provides a convenient and accessible dining experience for locals and tourists alike.

For reservations or inquiries, please call 9044433866.

After your satisfying meal, don't forget to visit Chandra Sweets across the road to savor some delightful khurchan pedas, adding a sweet conclusion to your culinary journey.

5. Shri Kishori ji Misthan Bhandar - Legendary Sweets at Kanak Bhavan

Nestled within Kanak Bhavan in Ayodhya, Shri Kishori ji Misthan Bhandar proudly holds the title of being the oldest sweetshop in the area. Positioned to the left upon entering the compound, this esteemed establishment has been delighting customers since 1956 with its signature offerings of caramelized rabdi and khurchan malai peda, priced at Rs 400/kg.

The renowned khurchan malai peda is a culinary masterpiece crafted by meticulously collecting malai (cream) from slowly boiled milk, layering it intricately, and infusing it with khoa and sugar before achieving a perfect browning.

The shop's name, Kishori ji, is a tribute to Sita Mata, with whom it shares another moniker.

Founded by Bhagwati Prasad Gupta, the shop is now expertly managed by his son, Harish Chandra Gupta, ensuring that the tradition of exceptional sweets continues to thrive.

Located at Kanak Bhavan, Ayodhya.

6. Amma Ji Ki Rasoi - Authentic Vegetarian Thalis at Affordable Prices

Located near Kanak Bhavan Road in Tulsi Nagar, Amma Ji Ki Rasoi is a compact eatery offering a delightful culinary experience. This humble establishment is the perfect spot to enjoy a wholesome vegetarian thali at an unbeatable price, costing under a hundred bucks!

The food at Amma Ji Ki Rasoi is reminiscent of home-cooked meals, with the added bonus of being unlimited.

Patrons can relish a variety of dishes including roti, dal, sabji, rice, curd, cucumber slices, and pickle, ensuring a satisfying dining experience.

At Kanak Bhavan Road, Tulsi Nagar, reachable at 9616205111.

Embrace the simplicity and authenticity of Indian cuisine at Amma Ji Ki Rasoi, where every meal feels like a comforting taste of home.

Through ancient family treasures reinvented inventively to global fusion plates - Ayodhya offers irresistible vegetarian flavors spanning roots yet modern in execution!.