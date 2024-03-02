Home

Rama Krishna Beach To Yarada Beach: 5 Best Places To Visit In Visakhapatnam

Exploring the Charms of Visakhapatnam: Must-See Destinations

Visakhapatnam, often shortened to Vizag, is a port city perched along the coastline of Andhra Pradesh encircled by the stunning Eastern Ghats on one side and the shimmering Bay of Bengal on the other. From serene beaches, majestic temples, picturesque lakes to fascinating submarine museums Vizag promises experiences across varying interests for every kind of traveller. This article covers the top 5 attractions in Visakhapatnam that make it an unmissable holiday destination.

1.Rama Krishna Beach: Where Golden Sands Meet Adventure

One of the most popular tourist hangouts in Vizag is Ramakrishna or RK Beach stretching across the coastline offering spectacular sunrise and sunset views.

Take a long relaxing stroll on golden sands, indulge in adventure watersports, enjoy pony rides or simply grab a plate of piping hot bhajjis sold by street food carts lining the beachfront promenade area that comes alive in evenings buzzing with locals and tourists alike.

2.Simhachalam Temple: A Spiritual Haven Amidst Architectural Grandeur

Dedicated to Lord Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha, an incarnation of Lord Vishnu, the 11th century Simhachalam Temple is regarded as one of Andhra's foremost Vaishnavite shrines drawing scores of Hindu pilgrims.

The temple architecture resplendent in stone carvings features a blend of Odishan, Chalukyan and Chola architecture influences evident in the lion engraved pillars and intricately embellished entrance towers around garbhagriha which houses the deity fostering immense spiritual faith symbolising religious harmony.

3.Kailasagiri Hill Park: Where Nature and Recreation Converge

The popular evening getaway perched atop the Kailash hills is Kailasagiri hill park promising magical views of Vizag cityscapes and surrounding beaches in the distance.

One can enjoy fun rides like cable cars, toy trains or simply admire lush gardens dotted with flower beds, cool breezes and artistic sculptures of Shiva-Parvathi, replicas of iconic monuments etc. The giant 45-mt high Shanku Chakra structure constructed using knives and bicycle parts makes for a unique landmark here.

4.Submarine Museum: A Fascinating Glimpse into Naval History

India's first submarine museum opened for public viewing since 2002 displays de-commissioned sea-vessel INS Kursura acclaimed for heroic roles during 1971 Indo-Pakistan war.

Marvel at compact chambers and technical details that propelled its smooth under-water functioning giving civilians a rare peek into operational aspects. Various artillery guns, bombs, TORPEDOES and interesting nuggets tracing evolution of Indian naval forces over decades put up make it an informative attraction.

5.Yarada Beach: A Tranquil Oasis of Sun, Sand, and Sea

Famed as Andhra's Maldives thanks to its unspoiled landscape, golden sands fringed by groves of palm trees gently kissed by clear blue waters - Yarada beach promises a relaxing escapade across three stunning stretches popularly called Narasimha Swamy, Gangavaram and Kalava.

One can admire quaint whitewashed lighthouses in the distance, collect exotic shells or simply read books sinking toes in soft cool sands delighting those seeking offbeat leisure away from crowded touristy haunts.

Conclusion

From ancient shrines to hilltop parks overlooking scenic coastlines and even Asia's first submarine museum - Vizag certainly serves up variety across heritage, nature and military discoveries spanning charming experiences from sandy beaches to verdant hills symbolic of coastal Andhra region's prized gateway destination warranting relaxed vacations minus frenzied itineraries.